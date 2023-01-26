IDHR Director Jim Bennett's Statement on Signing of Supplemental Appropriations Act (HB0969)

ILLINOIS, January 26 - CHICAGO — In Illinois, we are committed to preventing and addressing hate crimes and bias incidents across the state. Thanks to Governor Pritzker's courageous leadership and the ongoing support of the Illinois General Assembly, a $5 million, 5-year fund has been established to support the work of the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.





This appropriation comes at a critical time in our country when hate crimes and bias incidents are rising. As Chair of the Commission, I recognize the complex challenges that must be addressed to support survivors and prevent future hate crimes from happening. That is why IDHR and the Commission are working together to ensure communities throughout Illinois are safe from hate-based violence.





I commend Governor Pritzker, as well as members of the General Assembly and advocates who worked to pass the Supplemental Appropriations Act (HB0969). We are not powerless against hate, and with this bill, we are letting Illinoisans know that we value the strength that diversity brings to our state.