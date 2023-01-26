WESTERN ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL CUTS THE RIBBON ON NEW 62,000-SQUARE FOOT COMPLEX

New Location to Support School Growth, Service for Up to 800 K-8 Students

Royal Palm Beach, FL, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dream 20 years in the making recently became reality for Western Academy Charter School with just a snip of ceremonial scissors.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Western Academy cut the ribbon on a newly renovated, 62,000-square foot complex. Western Academy purchased the space at 12031 Southern Boulevard in The Village of Royal Palm Beach in December 2021.

The ribbon-cutting served as a kickoff to National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) and featured Linda Terranova, who founded the school in 2003, and Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto, whose son, Ryan, graduated from Western Academy in 2015.

Schools like Western Academy serve as a shining example of consistency and growth in the charter school industry.

“Western Academy has been the charter school of choice for parents for 20 years because of the unparalleled educational outcomes of our students,” Western Academy Principal and CEO Tsiri Miller said. “For example, 85% of our eighth graders last year were accepted into specialized high school choice programs, and 100% of our students go on to graduate high school.”

Miller has taken the baton and is eager to build on this solid foundation with a consistent, yet fresh, approach. Students have the opportunity to experience Western Academy’s whole child, multi-sensory approach to learning, with multiple STEAM tracks, featuring courses in Computer Coding, Animation, 2D & 3D Design, Virtual Simulation, Gaming Mechanics, Engineering and Robotics.

Western Academy has consistently earned recognition for their successful outcomes, including:

Florida State Rating of “A” every year since 2006

Florida School of Excellence designation for scoring in the top 20% of all schools in the state since 2017

Florida High Performing Charter School for excellent academic performance and school governance since 2011

FDOE 5 Star Award for community involvement and service since 2010

FDOE Green School of Excellence for the high-level of green initiatives that reduce, reuse, and recycle school activities since 2016

The new Palm Beach County facility provides a growing number of students an opportunity to experience an innovative brand of academic excellence. Enrollment has grown from 157 students at the 2003 opening, to 575 students in grades K-8 this year, with plans to expand to 800 students over the next three years.

“As we expand slowly, we have a strong, dedicated team of teacher leaders, mentors, and administrators who will coach our staff to maintain our unique positive culture and family feel,” Miller said. “We strive to create a positive, safe, and comfortable learning environment for our students which allows them to reach their potential, feel successful and love learning.”

Proudly independent, Western Academy was able to purchase and rehabilitate the building. The move completes Western Academy’s transformation from its humble beginnings 20 years ago to today’s high-quality educational campus.

Open enrollment is underway for Western Academy’s 2023-24 school year. Interested families are invited to learn more and apply.

About Western Academy Charter School

Located in the Village of Royal Palm Beach, Western Academy Charter School currently serves 575 Grade K-8 students who reside in Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Western Lake Worth and Lantana. Through a mission to equip all children with the skills necessary for success on both an educational and social level, Western Academy’s award-winning academic program addresses the whole child through a multi-sensory approach to learning. Western Academy is an innovative public charter school of choice with 20 years of excellence. For more information, visit www.westernacademycharter.com.

