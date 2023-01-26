Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,790 in the last 365 days.

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Thomasville, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

THOMASVILLE, GA; Jan. 26, 2023 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.


Flowers Foods
1919 Flowers Circle
Thomasville, GA 31757
IR Contact: Eric Jacobson
Email: eric.jacobson@flocorp.com

You just read:

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.