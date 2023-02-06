A licensed world Forex broker FBS invites its traders to join in the celebration of its 14th birthday
FBS, a licensed world Forex broker, invites traders to join in the celebration of its 14th birthday and win Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.WORLDWIDE, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate FBS 14th Birthday and Win Big with FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday
Open to all traders
FBS, a world-trusted fintech company, turns 14 this year. To celebrate another great year, the
broker is running the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promotion, turning the event into a true
traders' party. Whether you're a new trader or an FBS Partner, a scalper or a swing trader,
everyone is welcome to join the celebration.
The promo is available in the FBS Personal Area app and desktop version, or the FBS Trader
app.
FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will run from February 9 to March 9 to ensure that every trader of
the FBS diverse and large trading community has enough time to get their reward.
Earning guaranteed rewards
FBS is making sure that no one leaves the celebration empty-handed. To get the guaranteed
prize, a trader needs to collect five trading tickets, one per traded lot. Once five trading tickets
are gathered, traders can choose from a variety of prizes, including cash rewards, VIP analytics,
or one-on-one consultation with FBS financial analysts.
FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday can offer even more. Each of the collected tickets is a chance to
win bigger rewards.
Raffle prizes for everyone
In addition to the guaranteed rewards, participants will also have the chance to win amazing
prizes in the raffle. The grand prize is a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, but there are also other
valuable prizes up for grabs, including a MacBook Air 13, iPad Pro 11, and various smartphones
and laptops.
The raffle winners will be randomly selected and announced on March 17, 2023, at 13:00
GMT+2. The results will be posted on the FBS website.
Don't miss out on the chance to celebrate FBS 14th birthday and win big with FBS Ultimate
Trading Birthday.
FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by
the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and
ᏟᖴᎠs.
FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310
Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276
Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359
