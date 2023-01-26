PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 3004, Section D51 and SR 3004 Section 550 Culvert Projects in Auburn Township, Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a public meeting with plans display regarding the State Route 3004, Section D51 and Section 550 Culvert Projects. The Plans Display will be held at the Auburn Township Building 5675 PA-3001, Meshoppen, PA, 18630 on February 13, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The project's purpose is to provide sustainable crossings over an unnamed tributary to Riley Creek and Riley Creek that provide two-lane structures that address the structural deficiencies and provide continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

The SR 3004 Section D51 project consists of replacing the existing 8' single-span concrete slab bridge with a new 9' span reinforced concrete box culvert. The new culvert has been designed to improve the hydraulic performance of the original structure and maintain the existing floodplains so as not to adversely affect adjacent property owners. Roadway improvements associated with the project include full-depth reconstruction in the vicinity of the culvert, providing lane and shoulder widths meeting current design criteria, and installing current standard guide rail and pavement markings. One utility relocation will be necessary to construct the project.

The SR 3004 Section 550 project consists of replacing the existing 10.2' span corrugated steel pipe-arch with a new 12' span reinforced concrete box culvert. The new culvert has been designed to improve the hydraulic performance of the original structure. Roadway improvements associated with the project include full-depth reconstruction in the vicinity of the culvert, providing lane and shoulder widths meeting current design criteria, and installing current standard guide rail and pavement markings. One utility relocation will be necessary to construct the project.

A detour is required to perform the proposed work. Both projects will be detoured along a 7.3-mile detour using SR 267 and SR 3001. Construction will only be allowed at one project site at a time to prevent SR 3004 being closed to local traffic between the two sites. The detour will be in place for approximately 4 to 5 months to complete both box culvert installations.

During construction of the SR 3004, Section 550 site, Township Road 338 (Murray Road) will be closed at the intersection with SR 3004 due to the adjacent construction activities. Local traffic will be able to access Murray Road from the south at the intersection with Township Road 341 (McGavin Road) during construction of the SR 3004, Section 550 site.

The plans will also be displayed online and will be available from January 30, 2023, to February 27, 2023. Online information, including the proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: SR 3004 Section D51 and Section 550 Culvert Projects (pa.gov)

Click on the Susquehanna County box, then choose the tile marked SR 3004, Sections D51 and 550 Culvert Projects.

The plans will be on display at the Auburn Township Building, located at 5675 PA-3001, Meshoppen, PA, 18630 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on February 13, 2023, during the Public Meeting. The plans will continue to be on display from February 13, 2023, to February 27, 2023, during Township's posted operating hours. For available viewing times, please contact Auburn Township at 570-833-4655.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have special concerns requiring individual attention, contact Justin Gochenauer, PennDOT Project Manager, at c-jgochena@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, 570-963-3502

# # #



