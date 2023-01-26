Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,334 in the last 365 days.

Acton Academy Columbus Introduces Innovative Full-Day Kindergarten Option in Dublin, OH

Acton Academy Columbus Elementary Studio learner showing his STEM project

Acton Academy Columbus Elementary Studio learner showing his STEM project

Outdoor, unstructured play is a critical component of our curriculum at Acton Academy Columbus

Outdoor, unstructured play is a critical component of our curriculum at Acton Academy Columbus

Project-based learning and peer-to-peer collaboration are central to Acton's approach to learning

Project-based learning and peer-to-peer collaboration are central to Acton's approach to learning

Acton Academy Columbus opens full-day kindergarten option in Dublin, OH combining aspects of Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Waldorf & Spark Play for ages 4.5 - 7

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acton Academy Columbus is excited to announce the opening of a full day kindergarten option at our Dublin, OH location. Our new Spark Studio will serve learners ages 4.5 - 7 and will be an innovative space that combines the best aspects of Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Waldorf, and Spark Play.

At Acton Academy Columbus, we believe that learning should be fun and engaging. Our Spark Studio will provide young learners with the opportunity to explore, create, and discover in a nurturing and stimulating environment. Our curriculum is designed to challenge and inspire children, and our Guides are dedicated to fostering creativity and independence.

The Spark Studio will also provide families with the flexibility of full-day kindergarten, allowing parents to continue working while their children receive a high-quality education. The program will be designed to provide the opportunity to grow socially, emotionally, and academically.

We are excited to bring this new option to the families of Dublin, OH and look forward to welcoming our new heroes to the Acton Academy Columbus community.

If you are interested in learning more about the Spark Studio and how to enroll your child, please visit www.actonacademycolumbus.com or contact us at 614-603-7227.

Varun Bhatia
Acton Academy Columbus
+1 614-603-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Acton Academy Columbus Introduces Innovative Full-Day Kindergarten Option in Dublin, OH

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.