Acton Academy Columbus Introduces Innovative Full-Day Kindergarten Option in Dublin, OH
Acton Academy Columbus opens full-day kindergarten option in Dublin, OH combining aspects of Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Waldorf & Spark Play for ages 4.5 - 7COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acton Academy Columbus is excited to announce the opening of a full day kindergarten option at our Dublin, OH location. Our new Spark Studio will serve learners ages 4.5 - 7 and will be an innovative space that combines the best aspects of Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Waldorf, and Spark Play.
At Acton Academy Columbus, we believe that learning should be fun and engaging. Our Spark Studio will provide young learners with the opportunity to explore, create, and discover in a nurturing and stimulating environment. Our curriculum is designed to challenge and inspire children, and our Guides are dedicated to fostering creativity and independence.
The Spark Studio will also provide families with the flexibility of full-day kindergarten, allowing parents to continue working while their children receive a high-quality education. The program will be designed to provide the opportunity to grow socially, emotionally, and academically.
We are excited to bring this new option to the families of Dublin, OH and look forward to welcoming our new heroes to the Acton Academy Columbus community.
If you are interested in learning more about the Spark Studio and how to enroll your child, please visit www.actonacademycolumbus.com or contact us at 614-603-7227.
Varun Bhatia
Acton Academy Columbus
+1 614-603-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube