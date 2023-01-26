20 inspirational personalities who brought the world closer together

From left to right: CGTN's Robyn Dwyer, Stephen Perry of the 48 Group Club, Zoe Reed of SACU and model and vlogger Toto Guo Dave Valentine, Scottish entrepreneur From left to right: CGTN's Robyn Dwyer, documentary-maker Michael Wood, historian Frances Wood, translator James Trapp and chef Dave Critchley

CMG Europe introduces The Bridge Builders, a group of inspirational individuals who have devoted their lives to bringing China and the UK closer together.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our world is people-powered and now is a time to celebrate it.CMG Europe introduces The Bridge Builders , a group of inspirational individuals who have devoted their lives to bringing China and the UK closer together.At an exclusive ceremony in the celebrated headquarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on London’s Piccadilly, CMG welcomed representatives from the fields of business, culture, literature, music, sports and social media for the finale of a series marking 50 years of full diplomatic relations between China and the UK.The event was attended by H.E. Minister Yang Xiaoguang, Charge d’Affaires at the Chinese embassy to the UK, Stephen Perry, Chair of the 48 Club Group, Frank Slevin, Chair of the UK National Committee on China (UKNCC), and Zoë Reed, Chair of the Society for Anglo Chinese Understanding (SACU), among many others.Speaking on behalf of Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang, Minister Yang said: “For China -UK relations to overcome obstacles and keep moving forward, we need more ‘Bridge Builders’ of the new era to brave difficulties and carry on the friendship.”The UKNCC’s Frank Levin reiterated the enduring need for outreach. “Cooperation in the future will only be possible through long-sighted nurturing of respectful exchanges and our political business and academic institutions need to come together,” he told the audience of community, business and academic leaders.The ceremony featured clips from the series as well as panel discussions on themes linked to the bilateral relations between the two nations and the role played by the people of each. It was hosted by CGTN Europe anchor Robyn Dwyer. Rewatch the event on CGTN’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.In Conversation with the Bridge Builders will air on CGTN’s English language television channels on Jan 29.Bridge BuildersFour seasons of Bridge Builders ran on CGTN Europe over the past year with television features, documentaries, podcasts, feature articles and social videos giving the audience extensive insight into the life and work of these fascinating individuals. Find their stories on https://stories.cgtneurope.tv/hubs/bridge-builders/ The 20 individuals featured in the series have achieved some incredible personal feats - one has brought China’s fascinating history to the world; one is an Olympian; another helped restore the oldest dated printed book in existence; one has helped China fight the AIDS pandemic; another played on Hollywood soundtracks and another has six generations of family links to China.In themselves, they all have incredible stories to tell. But together the picture is even more powerful, telling how over the past 50 years the people of China and the UK have been working to break the ice and make the world a brighter, better informed and more prosperous place.The Bridge Builders are:Stephen Perry: businessmanMichael Wood: historian and documentary makerZoë Reed: NGO administratorShaun Gibson: singer-songwriterThe Guo Family: various creative industriesMartin Gordon: philanthropistAlex Hua Tian: sportsmanFrances Wood: museum curatorMax Burns: food vloggerJerry Gray: blogger and fundraiserSimon Haworth: entrepreneurDavid Valentine: businessmanJames Trapp: translatorDavid Ferguson: writerStuart Wiggin: Travel vloggerWei Yang: town plannerTim Clissold: businessman and authorHaizhen Wang: fashion designerDave Critchley: chefBlair Sugerman: photographerAbout CGTNChina Global Television Network (CGTN) is the international news channel of China Media Group (CMG). It broadcasts 24/7 in 180 countries from production centers in London, Nairobi and Washington DC as well as its Beijing headquarters. Find out more: cgtn.com

In conversation with the Bridge Builders