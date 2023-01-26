Global Payment as a Service Market Report 2022 to 2030: Featuring Alpha Fintech, Aurus, Fiserv and Ingenico Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment as a service market size is expected to reach USD 45.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The proliferation of smartphones for online shopping, rising E-commerce sales, and increasing internet penetration rate are some of the major factors that are driving the industry's growth. Initiatives being adopted by various governments worldwide to promote digital payment are also contributing to the growth.

Moreover, payment service providers' emphasis on providing upgraded payment solutions also bodes well for growth.

Novel technologies are creating the potential for new modes of payment to emerge. The growing preference for digital wallets while paying for E-commerce transactions and online purchases is expected to drive the growth of the payment as a service industry over the forecast period.

Digital wallets allow users to store their bank details securely and eliminate the need to enter bank details while making transactions. Moreover, stablecoins, a new crypto asset payment method, is likely to increase over time, presenting new opportunities in the market landscape.

Market players are striking strategic partnerships and collaborations to develop efficient products, increase sales, and strengthen their presence in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Ingenico and Ant Group announced a partnership to enable payment service providers and acquirers to implement Alipay+ across merchant networks. The implementation of Alipay+ onto the cloud platform would lead to a faster rollout of Alipay+ services.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic played a vital role in driving the growth of the payment as a service(PaaS) market. The E-commerce sector is expected to witness an increase in the coming years. As the pandemic imposed restrictions on brick-and-mortar retail stores, a sharp increase has been observed in online shopping. According to the statistics provided by IBM in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer focus from physical stores to digital shopping, the impact of which should last for the next few years as well, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Payment As A Service Market Report Highlights

The platform segment dominated the market in 2021. The development of different payment modes for transactions along with credit facilities for vendors and consumers is expected to drive segment growth

The managed services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Integration of core and non-core operation services under one umbrella by prominent market players is boosting segment growth

The retail & e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2021. The growing use of digital mediums for shopping and retail transactions is anticipated to drive segment growth

The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness rapid growth over the period. The increasing adoption of payment service technology in emerging economies like China , India , and Japan is driving the regional growth

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Payment as a Service Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Parent Market Outlook

3.3 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.4 Payment As A Service Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Payment As A Service Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Strong emphasis on facilitating real-time payments

3.5.1.2 Growing need for a unified platform to process payments originating from various channels

3.5.2 Market Challenge Analysis

3.5.2.1 Issues with cross-border payments

3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.3.1 Adoption of alternative payment methods

3.6 Payment As A Service Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Payment As A Service Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Payment as a Service Component Outlook

4.1 Payment As A Service Market Share by Component, 2021

4.2 Platform

4.2.1 Payment as a service platform market, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Payment as a services market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 5 Payment as a Services Outlook

5.1 Payment As A Service Market Share by Services, 2021

5.2 Managed Services

5.2.1 Managed services payment as a service market, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Professional Services

5.3.1 Professional services payment as a service market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 6 Payment as a Service Industry Outlook

6.1 Payment As A Services Market Share by Industry, 2021

6.2 Retail & E-commerce

6.2.1 Payment as a services market in retail & e-commerce market, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Healthcare

6.3.1 Payment as a services market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030

6.4 Travel & Hospitality

6.4.1 Payment as a services market in travel & hospitality, 2017 - 2030

6.5 BFSI

6.5.1 Payment as a services market in BFSI, 2017 - 2030

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Payment as a services market in others, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 7 Payment as a Service Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.2.1 Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.2.2 Vendor landscape

8.3 Company Analysis Tools

8.3.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Agilysis NV LLC

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Alpha Fintech

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Product benchmarking

9.2.3 Strategic initiatives

9.3 Aurus Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Product benchmarking

9.3.3 Strategic initiatives

9.4 First American Payment Systems L.P.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Fiserv

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Financial performance

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Ingenico

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Financial overview

9.6.3 Product benchmarking

9.6.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7 Paysafe Holdings UK Ltd.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Financial overview

9.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.8 Pineapple Payments

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Financial overview

9.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.8.3 Strategic initiatives

9.9 Total System Services LLC

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Financial overview

9.9.2 Product benchmarking

9.10 VeriFone, Inc

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Financial overview

9.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq890l-as-a?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets