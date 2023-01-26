Spok to Participate in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference

Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK, a global leader in healthcare communications, announced today that they will be participating in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on January 31, 2023. The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on the Company's website at www.spok.com or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham7/spok/2060366. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

