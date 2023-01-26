Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,710 in the last 365 days.

BWX Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Thursday, February 23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) BWXT will issue a press release detailing fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-844-200-6205, (Canada) 1-833-950-0062 and (International) +1-929-526-1599; access code: 730532. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT, we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005648/en/

You just read:

BWX Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Thursday, February 23

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.