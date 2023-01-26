The Worldwide Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Industry is Expected to Reach $319.9 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocular Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Synthetic, Natural), by Application (Tissue Engineering, Conjunctival Surgery), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ocular adhesives and sealants market size is expected to reach USD 319.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2022 to 2030, according to this report.

The market is expanding as a result of the rising ophthalmic surgical procedures and technological advancements. The demand for better surgical treatment is increasing, which is helping the market for ocular sealants grow.

Approximately 2,000 American workers suffer work-related eye injuries each day, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). These injuries require medical attention.

Approximately 1.3 million Americans over the age of 40 are totally blind, approximately 4.2 Americans over the age of 40 are visually impaired, and more than 150 million Americans require corrective lenses for refractive problems, according to statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). Around 3% of emergency visits to ophthalmic clinics or hospitals are due to high-frequency eye injuries leading to eye damage.

As previously indicated, suturing has a number of disadvantages, including endophthalmitis, tissue damage, and astigmatism. When compared to other wound closure options, suturing is not the best procedure because it also calls for a skilled surgeon. Ocular adhesives, which are intended to address the drawbacks of sutures, are one alternative. Ophthalmic surgeons are preferring suture-less surgery to avoid these issues.

Contrary to traditional suturing, the use of adhesive has been demonstrated to reduce the likelihood of post-operative wound infection. Ocular sealants have also improved eye vision, shortened recovery times, and reduced the frequency of enucleation.

These ocular sealants are used during wound reconstruction to improve the patient's post-operative state while preserving the wound's integrity. Ocular sealants and adhesives are employed in a variety of indications because each type has distinct advantages and disadvantages.

Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market Report Highlights

The natural type segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its widespread applications in medical practice. Among the natural sealants and adhesives, fibrin sealants held the largest revenue share in 2021

The tissue engineering application segment held the largest share in 2021 due to the rising geriatric population, increasing ophthalmic disorders, and rising inclination towards early disease diagnosis and treatment

The ophthalmic clinics end-use segment led the market in 2021 due to the rising cases of ophthalmic surgeries including cataract and refractive surgeries in specialized ophthalmic clinics

North America emerged as the leading market in 2021 owing to factors such as rising prevalence of ocular disorders, presence of well-built infrastructure, availability of skilled ophthalmic surgeons, and presence of key players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasingprevalence of refractive errors and corneal ulcers

3.2.1.2 Rising cases of ocular injuries

3.2.1.3 Growing demand for alternating suturing method for ophthalmic surgeries

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High cost associated with ocular adhesives

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory approval

3.3 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 SWOT Analysis by PESTEL

3.3.2 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.4 Impact of COVID-19

3.4.1 COVID-19 Impact analysis

3.4.2 Impact on market players

Chapter 4 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1 Synthetic

4.5.1.1 Synthetic Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2 Urethane-based Adhesives

4.5.1.2.1 Urethane-based Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.3 Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives

4.5.1.3.1 Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.4 Cyanoacrylates

4.5.1.4.1 Cyanoacrylates Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Natural

4.5.2.1 Natural Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Fibrin Adhesives

4.5.2.2.1 Fibrin Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3 Collagen-based Adhesives

4.5.2.3.1 Collagen-based Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.4 Gelatin-based Adhesives

4.5.2.4.1 Gelatin-based Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.5 Others

4.5.2.5.1 Others Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market by Application

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1 Tissue Engineering

5.5.1.1 Tissue Engineering Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Conjunctival Surgery

5.5.2.1 Conjunctival Surgery Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Refractive Surgery

5.5.3.1 Refractive Surgery Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Vitreo-retinal Surgery

5.5.4.1 Vitreo-retinal Surgery Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.5 Corneal Surgery

5.5.5.1 Corneal Surgery Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market: Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions and Scope

6.2 End UseMarket Share Analysis

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market by End-use

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.1.1 Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Ophthalmic Clinics

6.5.2.1 Ophthalmic Clinics Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.5.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Ocular Adhesives & Sealants Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Kind of Competition

8.2 Concentration of Market Players

8.3 Company Market Share Analysis

8.4 Categorization based on the Company's Vision

8.5 Company Profiles

8.5.1 Reliance Life-Sciences

8.5.1.1 Company overview

8.5.1.2 Financial performance

8.5.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.5.2 Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

8.5.2.1 Company overview

8.5.2.2 Financial performance

8.5.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.5.3 Baxter Ag

8.5.3.1 Company overview

8.5.3.2 Financial performance

8.5.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.5.4 Medtronic

8.5.4.1 Company overview

8.5.4.2 Financial performance

8.5.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.5.5 Reliance Life-Sciences

8.5.5.1 Company overview

8.5.5.3 Financial performance

8.5.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.5.4 Strategic initiatives

