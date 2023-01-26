Suture Anchors Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 899.4 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in sports and physical workout related injuries, introduction of new technologies for joint repair such as arthroscopic technique and increase in number of orthopedic injuries and surgeries drive the growth of the global suture anchors market. By product type, the absorbable segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global suture anchors market was estimated at $572.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to hit $899.4 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $572.5 Million Market Size in 2031 $899.4 Million CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 368 Segments Covered Product Type, Tying Type, Material, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in sports and physical workout related injuries, introduction of new technologies and increase in number of orthopedic injuries and surgeries Restraints Strict regulatory rules and high cost Opportunities Growth potential of emerging economies

Impact of Covid-19 on Suture Anchors Market-

Discovery and development of suture anchors product slowed down and surgeries of orthopedic patients were postponed during the pandemic impacted the global suture anchors market negatively.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global suture anchors market is analyzed across product type, tying type, material, end user and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the absorbable segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global suture anchors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By tying type, the knotless segment contributed to nearly three-fourth of the global suture anchors market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By material, the bio-composite suture anchor segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global suture anchors market revenue. Other segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global suture anchors market revenue. The hospitals and clinics segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global Suture Anchors Market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global suture anchors market report include Anika Therapeutics Inc, Arthrex, Inc. CONMED Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic plc, Ossio Inc., Paragon 28, Inc, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, and acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

