Bahrain Reiterates Firm, Constant Support to Morocco's Territorial Integrity, Moroccanness of Sahara (Joint Statement)

MOROCCO, January 26 - The Kingdom of Bahrain reiterated its firm and constant support to Morocco’s territorial integrity and the Moroccanness of the Sahara, as well as to Morocco's efforts to reach a realistic political solution to this issue based on compromise and the relevant Security Council resolutions, under the aegis of the UN Secretary-General.

Bahrain supports the autonomy plan for the Moroccan Sahara within the framework of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as a solution in accordance with international law and the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, the Kingdom of Bahrain said, in the joint statement closing the proceedings of the 5th session of the High Joint Committee, held Thursday in Manama, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and his Bahraini peer Abdullatif Ben Rashid Al Zayani.

Manama also expressed its rejection of any attack on the supreme interests of the Kingdom of Morocco, its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

For its part, the Kingdom of Morocco reiterated its highest consideration for the Kingdom of Bahrain following the opening, in December 2020, of a consulate general in the city of Laayoune, upon the high instruction of the Bahraini Sovereign, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as an affirmation of Bahrain's commitment to support the legitimate rights of the Kingdom of Morocco and an illustration of the depth of the solid historical relations between the two brotherly kingdoms.

The holding of the 5th session of the High Joint Committee comes in the wake of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two kingdoms, stressed the joint statement.

In this sense, the two parties affirmed "the common will and mutual determination to promote and develop the processes of bilateral cooperation in all areas and sectors of development, as well as their constant willingness to consolidate bilateral cooperation relations in the political and diplomatic fields, joint coordination for the exchange of support within regional and international organizations and bodies, in the service of the common interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

They also stressed the importance of developing economic, trade and investment relations, and invite businessmen to invest in the opportunities and potential offered in both countries.

The two sides also underlined the need to develop the exchange of trade delegations, set up joint exhibitions in this regard and redouble efforts to raise bilateral cooperation to more comprehensive and broader levels.

MAP: 26 January 2023