America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) partners with PureTalk to launch a new donation program to help end veteran suicide

The partnership will support the mission of ending veteran suicide by connecting with veterans to improve their quality of life

/EIN News/ -- AUGUSTA, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) has partnered with mobile retailer, PureTalk, to launch a new round-up donation program starting in December 2022. Founded by a veteran, PureTalk shares AWP’s commitment to supporting veterans in communities across the country to stop veteran suicide and overdose. This is achieved by improving the quality of life for tens of thousands of veterans and their families through connecting them to needed resources and lifesaving programs.

PureTalk's new customers now have an opportunity to donate by rounding up their monthly bill once or every billing cycle. Existing customers can also opt-in to the round up program or make a one-time payment.

"We are so excited about the launch of the donation program with PureTalk,” said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. “This relationship will be an integral part of supporting our military communities after their service. PureTalk has developed a convenient, yet critical, way for individuals across the country to take part in improving our veterans’ lives."

“We are thrilled to be partnering with America’s Warrior Partnership on helping end veteran suicide,” said William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer of PureTalk. “We look forward to being able to bring attention to such a worthy cause and helping to improve veteran lives.”

America’s Warrior Partnership is leading the way in ending veteran suicide through Operation Deep DiveTM multi-year study of those who have served and have died by suicide or other non-natural causes. OpDD™ aims to develop upstream approaches that improve their quality of life, thereby reducing associated risk factors. The AWP Network mitigates those risks by connecting veterans to local and national resources across the United States. The AWP Network’s reach spans 2,646 counties in the U.S. with more than 350 community partners and more than 250 national partners to assure veterans and family members are supported in their community.

Founded in 2003, PureTalk is headquartered in Covington, GA, with additional offices in Fort Lee, NJ, and Atlanta, GA. It currently serves many veteran customers and continues to offer competitive pricing to suit various family needs.

For more information on how PureTalk's roundup donation works, you can visit puretalk.com/roundup.

About America's Warrior Partnership

America’s Warrior Partnership is committed to partnering with communities to prevent veteran suicide. We fill the gaps between veteran service organizations by helping to connect veterans, their families, and caregivers to local and national resources. Our programs bolster nonprofit efficacy, improving their results, and empowering their initiatives. Increasing the quality of veterans’ lives, thus helping to end veteran suicide. For more information, please visit https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/

About PureTalk

PureTalk is a no-contract cellular service provider offering nationwide 5G coverage and operating on the nation’s largest GSM network. Learn more at puretalk.com

