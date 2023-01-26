Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $1.40 earnings per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $1.39 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income increased by 15% to $16.7 million from $14.5 million in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.75 from $5.02, an increase of 15% from 2021.

“The year just completed was challenging, but Truxton grew more and earned more than ever before,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Net loan growth of more than $120 million represents a tremendous effort by our lenders and the managers and teams who support them. Our wealth management revenue grew 8% in a year when both stock and bond prices fell precipitously, reflecting both relatively strong investment performance and the addition of many new client relationships.”

Key Highlights

  • Truxton partially restructured the bond portfolio in December and realized $588 thousand of losses on the sale of $20 million in securities. This allowed us to improve our interest rate risk profile and should contribute to an increase in our future earnings compared to what we would have achieved on these bonds had we not sold them. The after-tax cost of these losses lowered earnings per share by approximately $0.16. Excluding these losses, earnings per diluted share for the quarter would have been approximately $1.56, which is 5% higher than $1.49 in the third quarter of 2022 and 12% higher than $1.39 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income, excluding bond losses, grew to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from the third quarter of 2022 and 2% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income, excluding bond losses, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Loans rose 1% to $619 million at year end compared to $612 million on September 30, 2022 and were up 25% compared to $495 million on December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 2% from September 30, 2022, to $808 million at December 31, 2022, and increased less than 1% in comparison to December 31, 2021. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.83%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the 2.95% experienced in the third quarter of 2022, but an increase of 35 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 1.73% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 1.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and an increase from 0.47% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2022. Truxton had $2 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0 in the trailing quarter, and $5 thousand of charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, $5.8 million, and $4.8 million at quarter end December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.93%, 0.94%, and 0.97%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end. Truxton will adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for purposes of calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023.
  • Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including the yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates, but the effective tax rate for 2022 increased to 18.4% from 16.5% in 2021 as the proportion of fully taxable income grew.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78% at December 31, 2022, 9.78% at September 30, 2022, and 8.95% at December 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $25.39, $23.84, and $29.19 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in book value per share at December 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021, was the result of accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with declining values in the Company’s bond portfolio caused by the rising interest rate environment.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.36 per common share and repurchased 32,000 shares of its common stock for $2.2 million total, an average price of $68.88 per share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

     
Investor Relations   Media Relations
Andrew May   Swan Burrus
615-515-1707   615-250-0773
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com   swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


 
 
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31,
2022*		 September 30,
2022*		 December 31,
2021*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,405   $ 5,101   $ 9,321  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   1,094     3,906     88,743  
Federal funds sold   -     -     1,425  
Cash and cash equivalents   6,499     9,007     99,489  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   3,833     1,835     2,780  
Securities available for sale   257,257     263,144     302,502  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   618,847     611,946     494,292  
Allowance for loan losses   (5,761 )   (5,750 )   (4,775 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   101     111     506  
Net loans   613,187     606,307     490,023  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,592     10,541     10,389  
Restricted equity securities   3,227     2,688     3,242  
Premises and equipment, net   209     241     316  
Accrued interest receivable   3,512     3,207     2,346  
Deferred tax asset, net   7,161     7,371     99  
Other assets   11,803     12,417     6,073  
       
Total assets $ 917,280   $ 916,758   $ 917,259  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 153,870   $ 154,049   $ 215,696  
Interest bearing   653,880     635,503     591,779  
Total deposits   807,750     789,552     807,475  
       
Federal funds purchased   4,933     6,517     -  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,500     25,500     4,500  
Subordinated debt   14,727     14,703     14,628  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   4,090     4,000     -  
Deferred tax liability, net   -     -     -  
Other liabilities   7,904     7,619     6,605  
Total liabilities   843,904     847,891     833,208  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 289   $ 288   $ 288  
Additional paid-in capital   31,107     30,668     31,790  
Retained earnings   59,492     56,424     49,628  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (17,512 )   (18,513 )   2,345  
       
Total shareholders' equity   73,376     68,867     84,051  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 917,280   $ 916,758   $ 917,259  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       
       


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  December 31,
2022*		   September 30,
2022*		   December 31,
2021*		   December 31,
2022*		   December 31,
2021*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 4,126     $ 4,014   $ 4,072   $ 16,377     $ 15,102
Service charges on deposit accounts   111       99     95     415       334
Securities gains (losses), net   (588 )     0     0     (636 )     0
Bank owned life insurance income   51       51     51     203       204
Other   63       103     28     253       281
Total non-interest income   3,763       4,267     4,246     16,612       15,921
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 8,017     $ 6,797   $ 4,762   $ 25,125     $ 18,325
Taxable securities   1,620       1,370     928     5,247       3,031
Tax-exempt securities   373       403     399     1,568       1,565
Interest bearing deposits   303       87     54     469       236
Federal funds sold   26       10     1     39       2
 Other interest income   59       34     40     156       124
Total interest income   10,398       8,701     6,184     32,604       23,283
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   3,485       1,914     617     6,792       2,247
Subordinated debentures   194       194     194     776       780
Short-term borrowings   42       6     -     52       -
Long-term borrowings   72       23     101     141       310
Total interest expense   3,793       2,137     912     7,761       3,337
                   
Net interest income   6,605       6,564     5,272     24,843       19,946
                   
Provision for loan losses   9       284     0     984       291
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,596       6,280     5,272     23,859       19,655
                   
Total revenue, net   10,359       10,547     9,518     40,471       35,576
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   3,823       3,784     3,595     14,587       13,247
Occupancy   278       261     253     1,034       967
Furniture and equipment   25       25     33     112       154
Data processing   400       367     281     1,486       1,291
Wealth management processing fees   179       163     133     666       644
Advertising and public relations   78       30     116     162       215
Professional services   177       271     171     793       645
FDIC insurance assessments   55       77     73     246       214
Other   196       228     203     879       789
Total non interest expense   5,211       5,206     4,858     19,965       18,166
                   
Income before income taxes   5,148       5,341     4,660     20,506       17,410
                   
Income tax expense   1,098       1,002     623     3,780       2,869
                   
Net income $ 4,050     $ 4,339   $ 4,037   $ 16,726     $ 14,541
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.40     $ 1.50   $ 1.40   $ 5.78     $ 5.05
Diluted $ 1.40     $ 1.49   $ 1.39   $ 5.75     $ 5.02
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.        
         
         


Truxton Corporation  
Selected Quarterly Financial data  
At Or For The Three Months Ended  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
         
  December 31, 2022* September 30, 2022* December 31, 2021  
         
Per Common Share Data        
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share        
Basic $1.40  $1.50  $1.40   
Diluted $1.40  $1.49  $1.39   
Book value per common share $25.39  $23.84  $29.19   
Tangible book value per common share $25.39  $23.84  $29.19   
Basic weighted average common shares  2,810,702   2,811,768   2,807,863   
Diluted weighted average common shares  2,822,538   2,825,084   2,822,942   
Common shares outstanding at period end  2,887,362   2,888,567   2,879,284   
         
         
Selected Balance Sheet Data        
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio  8.00%  7.51%  9.16%  
Average Loans $616,609  $589,143  $477,005   
Average earning assets (1) $939,763  $898,926  $853,925   
Average total assets $943,900  $908,753  $884,235   
Average stockholders' equity $70,128  $72,918  $82,430   
         
         
Selected Asset Quality Measures        
Nonaccrual loans $0  $0  $0   
90+ days past due still accruing $0  $0  $21   
Total nonperforming loans $0  $0  $21   
Total nonperforming assets $0  $0  $21   
Net charge offs (recoveries) ($2) $0  $5   
Nonperforming loans to assets  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.93%  0.94%  0.97%  
Net charge offs to average loans  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  
         
         
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)        
Tier 1 leverage  9.78%  9.78%  8.95%  
Common equity tier 1  13.36%  12.64%  13.82%  
Total risk-based capital  14.20%  13.46%  14.66%  
         
Selected Performance Ratios        
Efficiency ratio  48.55%  48.07%  51.04%  
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.70%  1.89%  1.81%  
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)  22.92%  23.61%  19.42%  
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)  22.92%  23.61%  19.42%  
Net interest margin  2.83%  2.95%  2.48%  
         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.   
         
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.  
   
   


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
            
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022*   September 30, 2022*   December 31, 2021
                               
    Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense
                               
Earning Assets                              
   Loans   $ 616,609   5.01   $ 7,905   $ 589,142   4.50   $ 6,680   $ 477,005   3.75   $ 4,513
   Loan fees   $ 0   0.07   $ 1,112   $ 0   0.08   $ 117   $ 0   0.21   $ 249
      Loans with fees   $ 616,609   5.16   $ 8,017   $ 589,142   4.58   $ 6,797   $ 477,005   3.96   $ 4,762
   Mortgage loans held for sale   $ 0   0.00   $ 0   $ 0   0.00   $ 0   $ 0   0.00   $ 0
   Federal funds sold   $ 2,688   3.76   $ 26   $ 1,722   2.22   $ 10   $ 2,902   0.09   $ 1
   Deposits with banks   $ 31,462   3.82   $ 303   $ 14,641   2.35   $ 87   $ 86,039   0.25   $ 54
   Investment securities - taxable   $ 228,108   2.84   $ 1,620   $ 227,715   2.41   $ 1,370   $ 219,861   1.69   $ 928
   Investment securities - tax-exempt   $ 60,897   3.31   $ 372   $ 65,706   3.31   $ 402   $ 68,118   3.17   $ 399
      Total Earning Assets   $ 939,764   4.43   $ 10,338   $ 898,926   3.89   $ 8,666   $ 853,925   2.93   $ 6,144
Non interest earning assets                              
   Allowance for loan losses     (5,783 )           (5,592 )           (4,778 )      
   Cash and due from banks   $ 6,871           $ 7,018           $ 9,528        
   Premises and equipment   $ 224           $ 236           $ 346        
   Accrued interest receivable   $ 2,935           $ 2,526           $ 2,078        
   Other real estate   $ 0           $ 0           $ 0        
   Other assets   $ 30,251           $ 26,238           $ 19,929        
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities     (30,362 )           (20,599 )           3,207        
      Total Assets   $ 943,900           $ 908,753           $ 884,235        
Interest bearing liabilities                              
   Interest bearing demand   $ 380,638   2.23   $ 2,140   $ 358,489   1.28   $ 1,160   $ 386,173   0.55   $ 533
   Savings and money market   $ 142,369   1.44   $ 515   $ 133,119   0.96   $ 321   $ 165,479   0.13   $ 56
   Time deposits - retail   $ 24,280   1.41   $ 86   $ 24,663   1.14   $ 71   $ 10,917   0.48   $ 13
   Time deposits - wholesale   $ 128,619   2.29   $ 744   $ 107,704   1.34   $ 363   $ 16,466   0.37   $ 15
      Total interest bearing deposits   $ 675,906   2.05   $ 3,485   $ 623,975   1.22   $ 1,915   $ 579,035   0.42   $ 617
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances   $ 9,957   2.85   $ 72   $ 5,283   1.69   $ 23   $ 10,683   5.27   $ 144
   Subordinated debt   $ 14,827   5.12   $ 194   $ 14,943   5.07   $ 194   $ 14,757   5.15   $ 194
   Other borrowings   $ 4,760   4.33   $ 42   $ 1,213   2.70   $ 5   $ 825   0.00   $ 0
      Total borrowed funds   $ 29,544   4.08   $ 308   $ 21,439   4.06   $ 222   $ 26,265   5.05   $ 338
      Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 705,450   2.13   $ 3,793   $ 645,414   1.31   $ 2,137   $ 605,300   0.62   $ 955
Net interest rate spread     2.30   $ 6,545     2.58   $ 6,529     2.30   $ 5,189
   Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 163,653           $ 185,567           $ 190,156        
   Other liabilities   $ 4,671           $ 4,854           $ 6,347        
   Stockholder's equity   $ 70,128           $ 72,918           $ 82,430        
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity   $ 943,902           $ 908,753           $ 884,233        
Cost of funds     1.73         1.02         0.47    
Net interest margin     2.83         2.95         2.48    
                               
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.                
                               
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


 
 
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                         
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 
    Twelve Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022*     December 31, 2021  
    Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                         
Earning Assets                        
   Loans   $ 562,647   4.35   $ 24,470     $ 455,847   3.73   $ 17,009  
   Loan fees   $ 0   0.12   $ 654     $ 0   0.29   $ 1,314  
      Loans with fees   $ 562,647   4.47   $ 25,124     $ 455,847   4.02   $ 18,323  
   Mortgage loans held for sale   $ 28   4.13   $ 1     $ 56   3.02   $ 2  
   Federal funds sold   $ 2,102   1.85   $ 39     $ 2,574   0.08   $ 2  
   Deposits with banks   $ 27,043   1.73   $ 469     $ 75,854   0.31   $ 236  
   Investment securities - taxable   $ 232,515   2.26   $ 5,247     $ 178,029   1.70   $ 3,031  
   Investment securities - tax-exempt   $ 64,684   3.28   $ 1,568     $ 65,444   3.23   $ 1,565  
      Total Earning Assets   $ 889,019   3.71   $ 32,448     $ 777,804   3.05   $ 23,159  
Non interest earning assets                        
   Allowance for loan losses     (5,318 )             (4,625 )        
   Cash and due from banks   $ 7,789             $ 10,397          
   Premises and equipment   $ 251             $ 379          
   Accrued interest receivable   $ 2,453             $ 2,091          
   Other real estate   $ 0             $ 0          
   Other assets   $ 25,359             $ 19,874          
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities     (17,031 )             4,878          
      Total Assets   $ 902,522             $ 810,798          
Interest bearing liabilities                        
   Interest bearing demand   $ 366,943   1.19   $ 4,350     $ 343,416   0.56   $ 1,928  
   Savings and Money Market   $ 143,591   0.68   $ 975     $ 151,590   0.14   $ 207  
   Time deposits - retail   $ 19,072   1.08   $ 205     $ 10,012   0.57   $ 57  
   Time deposits - wholesale   $ 89,916   1.40   $ 1,262     $ 18,493   0.30   $ 55  
      Total interest bearing deposits   $ 619,522   1.10   $ 6,792     $ 523,511   0.43   $ 2,247  
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances   $ 6,511   2.14   $ 141     $ 13,262   2.63   $ 354  
   Subordinated debt   $ 14,853   5.21   $ 780     $ 14,767   5.21   $ 780  
   Other borrowings   $ 2,124   2.54   $ 48     $ 963   0.00   $ 0  
      Total borrowed funds   $ 23,488   4.07   $ 969     $ 28,992   3.86   $ 1,134  
      Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 643,010   1.20   $ 7,761     $ 552,503   0.61   $ 3,381  
Net interest rate spread     2.51   $ 24,687       2.44   $ 19,778  
   Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 180,665             $ 172,621          
   Other liabilities   $ 4,142             $ 6,010          
   Stockholder's equity   $ 74,771             $ 79,641          
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity   $ 902,588             $ 810,775          
Cost of funds     0.94           0.46      
Net interest margin     2.84           2.62      
                         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
                         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



