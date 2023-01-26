Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $1.40 earnings per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $1.39 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.



For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income increased by 15% to $16.7 million from $14.5 million in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.75 from $5.02, an increase of 15% from 2021.

“The year just completed was challenging, but Truxton grew more and earned more than ever before,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Net loan growth of more than $120 million represents a tremendous effort by our lenders and the managers and teams who support them. Our wealth management revenue grew 8% in a year when both stock and bond prices fell precipitously, reflecting both relatively strong investment performance and the addition of many new client relationships.”

Key Highlights

Truxton partially restructured the bond portfolio in December and realized $588 thousand of losses on the sale of $20 million in securities. This allowed us to improve our interest rate risk profile and should contribute to an increase in our future earnings compared to what we would have achieved on these bonds had we not sold them. The after-tax cost of these losses lowered earnings per share by approximately $0.16. Excluding these losses, earnings per diluted share for the quarter would have been approximately $1.56, which is 5% higher than $1.49 in the third quarter of 2022 and 12% higher than $1.39 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income, excluding bond losses, grew to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from the third quarter of 2022 and 2% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income, excluding bond losses, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Loans rose 1% to $619 million at year end compared to $612 million on September 30, 2022 and were up 25% compared to $495 million on December 31, 2021.

Total deposits increased 2% from September 30, 2022, to $808 million at December 31, 2022, and increased less than 1% in comparison to December 31, 2021. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.83%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the 2.95% experienced in the third quarter of 2022, but an increase of 35 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 1.73% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 1.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and an increase from 0.47% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2022. Truxton had $2 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0 in the trailing quarter, and $5 thousand of charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, $5.8 million, and $4.8 million at quarter end December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.93%, 0.94%, and 0.97%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end. Truxton will adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for purposes of calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023.

Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including the yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates, but the effective tax rate for 2022 increased to 18.4% from 16.5% in 2021 as the proportion of fully taxable income grew.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78% at December 31, 2022, 9.78% at September 30, 2022, and 8.95% at December 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $25.39, $23.84, and $29.19 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in book value per share at December 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021, was the result of accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with declining values in the Company’s bond portfolio caused by the rising interest rate environment.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.36 per common share and repurchased 32,000 shares of its common stock for $2.2 million total, an average price of $68.88 per share.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Andrew May Swan Burrus 615-515-1707 615-250-0773 andrew.may@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022* September 30,

2022* December 31,

2021* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,405 $ 5,101 $ 9,321 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,094 3,906 88,743 Federal funds sold - - 1,425 Cash and cash equivalents 6,499 9,007 99,489 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,833 1,835 2,780 Securities available for sale 257,257 263,144 302,502 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 618,847 611,946 494,292 Allowance for loan losses (5,761 ) (5,750 ) (4,775 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 101 111 506 Net loans 613,187 606,307 490,023 Bank owned life insurance 10,592 10,541 10,389 Restricted equity securities 3,227 2,688 3,242 Premises and equipment, net 209 241 316 Accrued interest receivable 3,512 3,207 2,346 Deferred tax asset, net 7,161 7,371 99 Other assets 11,803 12,417 6,073 Total assets $ 917,280 $ 916,758 $ 917,259 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 153,870 $ 154,049 $ 215,696 Interest bearing 653,880 635,503 591,779 Total deposits 807,750 789,552 807,475 Federal funds purchased 4,933 6,517 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 25,500 4,500 Subordinated debt 14,727 14,703 14,628 Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,090 4,000 - Deferred tax liability, net - - - Other liabilities 7,904 7,619 6,605 Total liabilities 843,904 847,891 833,208 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 289 $ 288 $ 288 Additional paid-in capital 31,107 30,668 31,790 Retained earnings 59,492 56,424 49,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,512 ) (18,513 ) 2,345 Total shareholders' equity 73,376 68,867 84,051 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 917,280 $ 916,758 $ 917,259 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date December 31,

2022* September 30,

2022* December 31,

2021* December 31,

2022* December 31,

2021* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,126 $ 4,014 $ 4,072 $ 16,377 $ 15,102 Service charges on deposit accounts 111 99 95 415 334 Securities gains (losses), net (588 ) 0 0 (636 ) 0 Bank owned life insurance income 51 51 51 203 204 Other 63 103 28 253 281 Total non-interest income 3,763 4,267 4,246 16,612 15,921 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,017 $ 6,797 $ 4,762 $ 25,125 $ 18,325 Taxable securities 1,620 1,370 928 5,247 3,031 Tax-exempt securities 373 403 399 1,568 1,565 Interest bearing deposits 303 87 54 469 236 Federal funds sold 26 10 1 39 2 Other interest income 59 34 40 156 124 Total interest income 10,398 8,701 6,184 32,604 23,283 Interest expense Deposits 3,485 1,914 617 6,792 2,247 Subordinated debentures 194 194 194 776 780 Short-term borrowings 42 6 - 52 - Long-term borrowings 72 23 101 141 310 Total interest expense 3,793 2,137 912 7,761 3,337 Net interest income 6,605 6,564 5,272 24,843 19,946 Provision for loan losses 9 284 0 984 291 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,596 6,280 5,272 23,859 19,655 Total revenue, net 10,359 10,547 9,518 40,471 35,576 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,823 3,784 3,595 14,587 13,247 Occupancy 278 261 253 1,034 967 Furniture and equipment 25 25 33 112 154 Data processing 400 367 281 1,486 1,291 Wealth management processing fees 179 163 133 666 644 Advertising and public relations 78 30 116 162 215 Professional services 177 271 171 793 645 FDIC insurance assessments 55 77 73 246 214 Other 196 228 203 879 789 Total non interest expense 5,211 5,206 4,858 19,965 18,166 Income before income taxes 5,148 5,341 4,660 20,506 17,410 Income tax expense 1,098 1,002 623 3,780 2,869 Net income $ 4,050 $ 4,339 $ 4,037 $ 16,726 $ 14,541 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.50 $ 1.40 $ 5.78 $ 5.05 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 1.49 $ 1.39 $ 5.75 $ 5.02 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022* September 30, 2022* December 31, 2021 Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.40 $1.50 $1.40 Diluted $1.40 $1.49 $1.39 Book value per common share $25.39 $23.84 $29.19 Tangible book value per common share $25.39 $23.84 $29.19 Basic weighted average common shares 2,810,702 2,811,768 2,807,863 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,822,538 2,825,084 2,822,942 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,887,362 2,888,567 2,879,284 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 8.00% 7.51% 9.16% Average Loans $616,609 $589,143 $477,005 Average earning assets (1) $939,763 $898,926 $853,925 Average total assets $943,900 $908,753 $884,235 Average stockholders' equity $70,128 $72,918 $82,430 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $21 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $21 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $21 Net charge offs (recoveries) ($2) $0 $5 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93% 0.94% 0.97% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.78% 9.78% 8.95% Common equity tier 1 13.36% 12.64% 13.82% Total risk-based capital 14.20% 13.46% 14.66% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 48.55% 48.07% 51.04% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.70% 1.89% 1.81% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 22.92% 23.61% 19.42% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 22.92% 23.61% 19.42% Net interest margin 2.83% 2.95% 2.48% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.





Truxton Corporation

Yield Tables

For The Periods Indicated

(000's)

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022* September 30, 2022* December 31, 2021 Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $ 616,609 5.01 $ 7,905 $ 589,142 4.50 $ 6,680 $ 477,005 3.75 $ 4,513 Loan fees $ 0 0.07 $ 1,112 $ 0 0.08 $ 117 $ 0 0.21 $ 249 Loans with fees $ 616,609 5.16 $ 8,017 $ 589,142 4.58 $ 6,797 $ 477,005 3.96 $ 4,762 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 0 0.00 $ 0 $ 0 0.00 $ 0 $ 0 0.00 $ 0 Federal funds sold $ 2,688 3.76 $ 26 $ 1,722 2.22 $ 10 $ 2,902 0.09 $ 1 Deposits with banks $ 31,462 3.82 $ 303 $ 14,641 2.35 $ 87 $ 86,039 0.25 $ 54 Investment securities - taxable $ 228,108 2.84 $ 1,620 $ 227,715 2.41 $ 1,370 $ 219,861 1.69 $ 928 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 60,897 3.31 $ 372 $ 65,706 3.31 $ 402 $ 68,118 3.17 $ 399 Total Earning Assets $ 939,764 4.43 $ 10,338 $ 898,926 3.89 $ 8,666 $ 853,925 2.93 $ 6,144 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,783 ) (5,592 ) (4,778 ) Cash and due from banks $ 6,871 $ 7,018 $ 9,528 Premises and equipment $ 224 $ 236 $ 346 Accrued interest receivable $ 2,935 $ 2,526 $ 2,078 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 30,251 $ 26,238 $ 19,929 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (30,362 ) (20,599 ) 3,207 Total Assets $ 943,900 $ 908,753 $ 884,235 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 380,638 2.23 $ 2,140 $ 358,489 1.28 $ 1,160 $ 386,173 0.55 $ 533 Savings and money market $ 142,369 1.44 $ 515 $ 133,119 0.96 $ 321 $ 165,479 0.13 $ 56 Time deposits - retail $ 24,280 1.41 $ 86 $ 24,663 1.14 $ 71 $ 10,917 0.48 $ 13 Time deposits - wholesale $ 128,619 2.29 $ 744 $ 107,704 1.34 $ 363 $ 16,466 0.37 $ 15 Total interest bearing deposits $ 675,906 2.05 $ 3,485 $ 623,975 1.22 $ 1,915 $ 579,035 0.42 $ 617 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 9,957 2.85 $ 72 $ 5,283 1.69 $ 23 $ 10,683 5.27 $ 144 Subordinated debt $ 14,827 5.12 $ 194 $ 14,943 5.07 $ 194 $ 14,757 5.15 $ 194 Other borrowings $ 4,760 4.33 $ 42 $ 1,213 2.70 $ 5 $ 825 0.00 $ 0 Total borrowed funds $ 29,544 4.08 $ 308 $ 21,439 4.06 $ 222 $ 26,265 5.05 $ 338 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 705,450 2.13 $ 3,793 $ 645,414 1.31 $ 2,137 $ 605,300 0.62 $ 955 Net interest rate spread 2.30 $ 6,545 2.58 $ 6,529 2.30 $ 5,189 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 163,653 $ 185,567 $ 190,156 Other liabilities $ 4,671 $ 4,854 $ 6,347 Stockholder's equity $ 70,128 $ 72,918 $ 82,430 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 943,902 $ 908,753 $ 884,233 Cost of funds 1.73 1.02 0.47 Net interest margin 2.83 2.95 2.48 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022* December 31, 2021 Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $ 562,647 4.35 $ 24,470 $ 455,847 3.73 $ 17,009 Loan fees $ 0 0.12 $ 654 $ 0 0.29 $ 1,314 Loans with fees $ 562,647 4.47 $ 25,124 $ 455,847 4.02 $ 18,323 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 28 4.13 $ 1 $ 56 3.02 $ 2 Federal funds sold $ 2,102 1.85 $ 39 $ 2,574 0.08 $ 2 Deposits with banks $ 27,043 1.73 $ 469 $ 75,854 0.31 $ 236 Investment securities - taxable $ 232,515 2.26 $ 5,247 $ 178,029 1.70 $ 3,031 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 64,684 3.28 $ 1,568 $ 65,444 3.23 $ 1,565 Total Earning Assets $ 889,019 3.71 $ 32,448 $ 777,804 3.05 $ 23,159 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,318 ) (4,625 ) Cash and due from banks $ 7,789 $ 10,397 Premises and equipment $ 251 $ 379 Accrued interest receivable $ 2,453 $ 2,091 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 25,359 $ 19,874 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (17,031 ) 4,878 Total Assets $ 902,522 $ 810,798 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 366,943 1.19 $ 4,350 $ 343,416 0.56 $ 1,928 Savings and Money Market $ 143,591 0.68 $ 975 $ 151,590 0.14 $ 207 Time deposits - retail $ 19,072 1.08 $ 205 $ 10,012 0.57 $ 57 Time deposits - wholesale $ 89,916 1.40 $ 1,262 $ 18,493 0.30 $ 55 Total interest bearing deposits $ 619,522 1.10 $ 6,792 $ 523,511 0.43 $ 2,247 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 6,511 2.14 $ 141 $ 13,262 2.63 $ 354 Subordinated debt $ 14,853 5.21 $ 780 $ 14,767 5.21 $ 780 Other borrowings $ 2,124 2.54 $ 48 $ 963 0.00 $ 0 Total borrowed funds $ 23,488 4.07 $ 969 $ 28,992 3.86 $ 1,134 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 643,010 1.20 $ 7,761 $ 552,503 0.61 $ 3,381 Net interest rate spread 2.51 $ 24,687 2.44 $ 19,778 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 180,665 $ 172,621 Other liabilities $ 4,142 $ 6,010 Stockholder's equity $ 74,771 $ 79,641 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 902,588 $ 810,775 Cost of funds 0.94 0.46 Net interest margin 2.84 2.62 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



