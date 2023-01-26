Water Ways Receives a Repeat Order for Its Medical Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation And Fertilization System

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received a repeat order for its Medical Cannabis IOT Irrigation and fertilization systems. The order was received from an existing client, an Israeli licensed producer who is currently expanding his Medical Cannabis cultivation facility in Israel. The system is an Internet of Things ("IOT") controlled irrigation and fertilization system for Cannabis cultivators and growers. Water Ways designed the system for the specific needs of Cannabis growers and cultivators worldwide. The Company expects to deliver and install the system by the end of February 2023.

The purpose of the IOT system is to increase the yield and consistency for Cannabis growers and cultivators while maintaining high quality, as well as reducing energy, water, and fertilization costs. The system was developed in Israel by the Company's Research and Development staff of engineers using the Company's unique knowhow gained in the irrigation industry.

The system is comprised of the following components:

A precise drip irrigation system to maximize the cannabis plant's nutritional absorption together with full monitoring & control of the plant water content & nutrition availability during the different growing stages.

A fertilizing system composed of the following main components: raw fertilizer tanks and dosing pumps that inject accurate fertilizer formulation into the different compartments of the facility.

Drainage collection, filtration, and water treatment systems.

An IOT (Internet of Things) Control Gateway.

An IOT Control Gateway is an integral component of the system which is comprised of an industrial controller and integrated specially developed software to monitor and control various components of the cultivation project. The system allows to control the whole cultivation process by allowing the user to adjust the following features:

Irrigation, fertilizing & filtration system.

Climate system monitoring.

Structural systems (benches, darkening & thermal screens, curtains, heating, dehumidification, ventilation, fans, etc.)



The controller and software are connected and synchronized with a local controller or sensors within the facility. The controller gathers data in a local and remote cloud so the cultivation management staff can use this information to track trends, symptoms and manage correctly their facility.

The controller software can be installed on smart phones, PCs, and local controller touch screens, allowing the growers to decide who is permitted to use the controller, and control it over the web remotely.





Cannabis Greenhouse

Water Ways would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. Yaron Dichter as Water Ways' VP of Agriculture. Yaron has worked with WWT for many years as an advisor and has an extensive background and many years of experience in cultivation of various crops and irrigation technologies. Mr. Dichter has a B.A. in Business administration from the Rupin Academic College in Israel.





Yaron Dichter

Ohad Haber, Company's Chairman and CEO, commented: "This is a repeat order of the system in Israel which is proof of the advantage of our technology to medical cannabis growers. The system's first client Cronos Israel finished implementing the system in 2020. I also would like to welcome Mr. Yaron Dichter to WWT with a great certainty that his experience and knowhow will assist us in growing the company's business."

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberry, Medical Cannabis growers, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.

