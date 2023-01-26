TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2022

/EIN News/ -- SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank ("Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were $188.99 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $215.38 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46.69 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $40.18 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

"We were pleased with our results for 2022, which exceeded our expectations entering the year. We achieved an increase in total revenues despite significant headwinds in our residential mortgage business and reduced fee income related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Our credit quality remains strong and we prudently built our reserve levels in this uncertain economic environment. Once again, TowneBank enjoyed a #1 market share position for our home market in Hampton Roads. Looking ahead, our strong balance sheet, diversified business model and valuable deposit franchise should position our company to outperform in a wide range of economic environments. I wish to thank all of our nearly 2,800 team members who embrace and define our culture of caring each day," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.



Annual Highlights for 2022 Compared to 2021:

Total revenues increased $6.61 million, or 0.97%, to $686.94 million, compared to prior year. Increases in net interest income of $59.00 million were partially offset by a $52.39 million decline in noninterest income. Net interest income increased due to a combination of strong first half 2022 organic loan growth and higher interest rates. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a decline in residential mortgage banking income of $62.15 million, partially offset by increases in insurance commissions of $8.04 million and property management income of $2.07 million.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $244.17 million, a decrease of $9.23 million, or 3.64%, driven by the decline in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense of $24.01 million, or 5.75%.

Loans held for investment increased $1.29 billion, or 13.55%, from December 31, 2021. The balances at December 31, 2022 and 2021 included $4.82 million and $157.72 million, respectively, of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $1.44 billion, or 15.42%, compared to prior year.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans declined 86.91%, or $28.91 million, to $4.36 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $13.29 billion, a decrease of $0.28 billion, or 2.06%, compared to prior year, driven by a decline in commercial deposits and escrow balances.

Return on average common shareholders' equity was 10.15%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.54% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin of 3.08% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 3.10% (non-GAAP) compared to prior year net interest margin of 2.84% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.86% (non-GAAP).

Effective tax rate of 19.77% compared to 20.28% in 2021.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022:

Total revenues were $175.31 million in fourth quarter 2022, an increase from the prior year quarter of $14.88 million, or 9.28%. Increases in net interest income of $27.99 million, or 27.77%, outpaced a $13.11 million, or 21.98%, decline in noninterest income in the quarterly comparison. The primary source of the decline in noninterest income was mortgage banking income.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $64.36 million, an increase of $15.87 million, or 32.74%, compared to the prior year quarter.

Loans held for investment increased $0.23 billion, or 8.83% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $13.29 billion, a decrease of $0.12 billion, or 3.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter September 30, 2022.

Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 5.07%, to $5.27 billion, compared to prior year, representing 39.61% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $0.31 billion.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 10.07% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.44% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin was 3.51% and taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% (non-GAAP) compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.70% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.72% (non-GAAP).

Effective tax rate of 19.90% compared to 18.97% in fourth quarter 2021 and 20.08% in the linked quarter.

"From a strategic perspective, we were pleased to close the Farmers Bank transaction earlier this month. We also focused on building out our footprint and investing in our teams through talent acquisition across all business lines during 2022. As we look ahead to 2023, we expect to continue expanding our impressive suite of noninterest income businesses. We continue to prioritize liquidity and responsible balance sheet growth as we serve our members, shareholders and communities," said William I. Foster, III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net In terest Income:

Net interest income was $128.78 million compared to $100.79 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was driven by higher interest rates and increases in loan and investment securities balances, partially offset by increased deposit costs.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.53%, including purchase accounting accretion of 1 basis point, compared to 2.72%, including purchase accounting accretion of 2 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 7 basis points, for fourth quarter 2021.

On an average basis, loans held for investment with a yield of 4.60%, which represented 73.41% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a yield of 4.05%, which represented 63.28% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total cost of deposits increased to 0.60% from 0.30% in the linked quarter and 0.16% at December 31, 2021.

Rising funding costs negatively impacted profitability in our residential mortgage banking business.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $14.58 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.81 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 1.57%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.26 billion, a decrease of $0.01 billion, or 0.08%, compared to the prior year.



Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was an expense of $6.22 million in the current quarter and $3.29 million in the linked quarter, compared to a provision benefit of $1.18 million one year ago.

In the linked quarter comparison, fourth quarter 2022 included an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $3.32 million that was driven by loan growth and a modest weakening in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios used by management to assist in estimating credit losses.

Net charge-offs were $2.90 million, driven primarily by a fraud-related charge-off of a single credit relationship, compared to net recoveries of $0.06 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.11% in fourth quarter 2022, zero in fourth quarter 2021, and (0.01)% in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.03% of total loans compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2022 and 1.12% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 17.67 times nonperforming loans compared to 20.48 times at September 30, 2022 and 17.75 times at December 31, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $46.52 million compared to $59.63 million in 2021, a decrease of $13.11 million, or 21.98%. Increased insurance commissions were offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking income.

Residential mortgage banking income was $7.37 million compared to $20.95 million in fourth quarter 2021. Loan volume in the current quarter was $0.46 billion, with purchase activity comprising 95.08%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2021 was $1.15 billion, with purchase activity of 79.36%. Loan volume in the linked quarter was $0.69 billion, with purchase activity of 93.20%. Increases in mortgage rates and limited housing inventory have contributed to a significant decline in production and refinance activity.

Gross margins on residential mortgages declined 49 basis points from 3.42% in fourth quarter 2021 to 2.93% in the current quarter.

Real estate commissions were negatively impacted by a combination of increased mortgage loan rates and low inventories.

Property management fee revenue decreased 14.76%, or $1.34 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2021, which is more comparable to lower pre-pandemic reservation levels.

Total insurance segment revenue increased $1.84 million, or 11.87%, to $17.32 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase is attributable to higher property and casualty commissions compared to the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $111.14 million compared to $110.47 million, an increase of $0.67 million, or 0.61%. This reflects increases in software expenses of $1.10 million, occupancy expenses of $0.88 million, and professional fees of $0.88 million offset by a decrease of $3.51 million in salary and benefits expense.

Lower salaries and benefits compared to fourth quarter 2021 were driven by reductions in incentive income and employee benefit costs, partially offset by increases in annual base salaries.

Higher costs associated with our core banking platform drove the increase in software expense.

The increase in occupancy expense was driven by lower tenant income in 2022 and relocation expenses related to moving our mortgage division.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $15.85 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of 3.15%, compared to $16.36 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by a decline in deposits.

Loans held for investment increased $1.29 billion, or 13.55%, compared to year end 2021 and $0.23 billion compared to the linked quarter.

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $10.69 billion in fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $1.52 billion, or 16.56%, compared to prior year.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $0.26 billion, or 71.44%, compared to prior year and $0.06 billion, or 37.99%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits decreased $0.28 billion, or 2.06%, compared to December 31, 2021 and $0.12 billion, or 0.88%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 81.20% compared to 78.73% at September 30, 2022 and 70.03% at December 31, 2021.

Total borrowings decreased $0.16 billion, or 34.00%, from prior year.



Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.41 billion compared to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.98 billion at December 31, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2022 was 3.5 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $191.05 million in net unrealized losses, related to rising rates, at December 31, 2022 compared to $17.54 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2021.



Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $10.79 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.56 billion at September 30, 2022 and $9.51 billion at December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $6.83 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $10.56 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $4.58 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $13.29 billion compared to $13.41 billion at September 30, 2022 and $13.57 billion at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 39.61% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 41.56% at September 30, 2022 and 40.86% at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits have declined the last two quarters driven by declines in noninterest-bearing escrow balances.

Total borrowings were $0.32 billion compared to $0.48 billion at December 31, 2021.



Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.92%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.87%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.04%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.80%.

Book value per share was $25.73 compared to $25.08 at September 30, 2022 and $26.13 at December 31, 2021.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $18.84 compared to $18.17 at September 30, 2022 and $19.15 at December 31, 2021.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue, net of interest expense $ 175,307 $ 179,236 $ 166,980 $ 165,412 $ 160,424 Net income 46,494 50,671 47,054 46,250 41,657 Net income available to common shareholders 46,685 50,169 46,547 45,586 40,183 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) 64,357 66,700 57,748 55,369 48,483 Net income per common share - diluted 0.64 0.69 0.64 0.63 0.55 Book value per common share 25.73 25.08 25.48 25.61 26.13 Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP) 18.84 18.17 18.58 18.67 19.15 Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 0.99 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.25 % 1.31 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.08 % Return on average equity 9.98 % 10.60 % 9.94 % 9.73 % 8.38 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.26 % 15.08 % 14.20 % 13.91 % 12.08 % Return on average common equity 10.07 % 10.69 % 10.03 % 9.81 % 8.45 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.44 % 15.27 % 14.37 % 14.08 % 12.22 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 26.54 % 30.80 % 34.52 % 40.03 % 37.17 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.92 % 11.92 % 11.83 % 12.16 % 12.36 % Tier 1 12.04 % 12.05 % 11.97 % 12.31 % 12.51 % Total 14.80 % 14.80 % 16.76 % 17.34 % 15.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87 % 9.52 % 9.19 % 9.16 % 9.11 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 17.67x 20.48x 18.94x 21.52x 17.75x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.13 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.11 % (0.01)% — % 0.01 % — % Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,904 (187) (80) 126 (60) Nonperforming loans $ 6,273 $ 5,250 $ 5,493 $ 4,825 $ 5,973 Foreclosed property 560 186 563 560 4,583 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,833 $ 5,436 $ 6,056 $ 5,385 $ 10,556 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 324 $ 725 $ 232 $ 40 $ 372 Allowance for credit losses on loans 110,816 107,497 104,019 103,833 106,059 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 299,298 $ 458,254 $ 588,529 $ 583,008 $ 851,021 Loans originated, joint venture 157,511 234,443 249,279 236,980 303,362 Total loans originated $ 456,809 $ 692,697 $ 837,808 $ 819,988 $ 1,154,383 Number of loans originated 1,355 1,983 2,282 2,237 3,408 Number of originators 186 194 201 207 213 Purchase % 95.08 % 93.20 % 92.27 % 77.93 % 79.36 % Loans sold $ 483,254 $ 701,908 $ 759,073 $ 853,808 $ 1,150,996 Rate lock asset $ 482 $ 859 $ 1,935 $ 3,009 $ 3,455 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.93 % 3.02 % 2.92 % 3.01 % 3.42 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.28 % 2.88 % 2.67 % 2.70 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.53 % 3.31 % 2.89 % 2.69 % 2.72 % Average earning assets/total average assets 91.51 % 91.92 % 92.22 % 92.24 % 92.13 % Average loans/average deposits 80.14 % 76.82 % 74.57 % 71.61 % 70.68 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 41.07 % 41.77 % 40.56 % 40.49 % 41.42 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.92 % 1 11.56 % 11.09 % 11.28 % 11.71 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.99 % 61.03 % 63.51 % 64.42 % 67.03 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 22 vs. Q4 22 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2022 2021 2022 Q4 21 Q3 22 U.S. agency securities $ 293,894 $ 310,587 $ 331,297 (5.37)% (11.29)% U.S. Treasury notes 26,693 1,000 26,399 2,569.30 % 1.11 % Municipal securities 431,299 385,673 426,720 11.83 % 1.07 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 78,436 53,950 79,501 45.39 % (1.34)% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,011,666 1,055,183 1,027,331 (4.12)% (1.52)% Allowance for credit losses (1,086 ) (210 ) (1,112 ) 417.14 % (2.34)% Total $ 1,840,902 $ 1,806,183 $ 1,890,136 1.92 % (2.60)% Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,111 $ 32,054 $ 1,292 (96.53)% (14.01)% Total gross unrealized losses (192,163 ) (14,514 ) (201,127 ) 1,223.98 % (4.46)% Net unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities $ (191,052 ) $ 17,540 $ (199,835 ) (1,189.24)% (4.40)% Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 101,092 $ 73,360 $ 100,905 37.80 % 0.19 % U.S. Treasury notes 433,866 66,326 434,148 554.14 % (0.06)% Municipal securities 5,181 5,095 5,159 1.69 % 0.43 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 2,223 2,272 2,235 (2.16)% (0.54)% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 6,113 7,168 6,298 (14.72)% (2.94)% Allowance for credit losses (83 ) (94 ) (83 ) (11.70)% — % Total $ 548,392 $ 154,127 $ 548,662 255.81 % (0.05)% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 320 $ 1,561 $ 153 (79.50)% 109.15 % Total gross unrealized losses (29,802 ) (106 ) (31,116 ) N/M (4.22)% Net unrealized gain (loss) on HTM securities $ (29,482 ) $ 1,455 $ (30,963 ) (2,126.25)% (4.78)% Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 22 vs. Q4 22 vs. 2022 2021 2022 Q4 21 Q3 22 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,428,376 $ 1,125,863 $ 1,324,831 26.87 % 7.82 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,580,099 1,494,000 1,590,371 5.76 % (0.65)% Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,830,620 2,620,334 2,799,363 8.03 % 1.12 % Multifamily 496,190 332,659 458,803 49.16 % 8.15 % Residential 1-4 family 1,634,062 1,305,915 1,567,024 25.13 % 4.28 % HELOC 395,526 380,834 388,305 3.86 % 1.86 % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,256,697 1,206,911 1,251,350 4.13 % 0.43 % Government 512,265 525,358 520,198 (2.49)% (1.52)% Indirect 568,190 394,802 572,710 43.92 % (0.79)% Consumer loans and other 92,577 119,576 86,656 (22.58)% 6.83 % Total $ 10,794,602 $ 9,506,252 $ 10,559,611 13.55 % 2.23 % (1) PPP loans totaling $4.82 million, $157.72 million and $12.65 million, primarily in C&I, are included in Q4 2022, Q4 2021 and Q3 2022, respectively. Deposits % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 22 vs. Q4 22 vs. 2022 2021 2022 Q4 21 Q3 22 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,265,186 $ 5,546,665 $ 5,574,528 (5.07)% (5.55)% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,185,075 6,139,714 6,042,417 0.74 % 2.36 % Savings 374,987 371,356 387,622 0.98 % (3.26)% Certificates of deposits 1,468,975 1,515,891 1,407,495 (3.09)% 4.37 % Total $ 13,294,223 $ 13,573,626 $ 13,412,062 (2.06)% (0.88)%





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs), (2)(3) $ 10,701,612 $ 124,064 4.60 % $ 10,465,441 $ 112,225 4.25 % $ 9,372,187 $ 95,696 4.05 % Taxable investment securities 2,288,344 14,251 2.49 % 2,385,218 12,943 2.17 % 1,625,683 10,217 2.51 % Tax-exempt investment securities 140,108 1,262 3.60 % 147,184 1,054 2.86 % 157,855 292 0.74 % Total securities 2,428,452 15,513 2.56 % 2,532,402 13,997 2.21 % 1,783,538 10,509 2.36 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,321,964 11,387 3.42 % 1,800,798 9,509 2.09 % 3,274,392 1,215 0.15 % Mortgage loans held for sale 124,949 1,842 5.90 % 188,737 2,446 5.18 % 379,808 2,750 2.90 % Total earning assets 14,576,977 152,806 4.16 % 14,987,378 138,177 3.66 % 14,809,925 110,170 2.95 % Less: allowance for credit losses (108,288 ) (104,178 ) (107,215 ) Total nonearning assets 1,461,067 1,421,094 1,372,799 Total assets $ 15,929,756 $ 16,304,294 $ 16,075,509 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,022,582 $ 13,903 0.92 % $ 6,084,753 $ 6,542 0.43 % $ 5,853,873 $ 2,148 0.15 % Savings 378,816 763 0.80 % 391,437 628 0.64 % 371,901 534 0.57 % Certificates of deposit 1,468,589 5,452 1.47 % 1,456,746 3,060 0.83 % 1,541,483 2,707 0.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,869,987 20,118 1.01 % 7,932,936 10,230 0.51 % 7,767,257 5,389 0.28 % Borrowings 138,510 909 2.57 % 94,411 139 0.58 % 245,622 360 0.58 % Subordinated debt, net 247,319 2,108 3.41 % 320,518 3,117 3.89 % 249,555 2,962 4.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,255,816 23,135 1.11 % 8,347,865 13,486 0.64 % 8,262,434 8,711 0.42 % Demand deposits 5,484,477 5,690,020 5,492,894 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 334,033 387,835 417,707 Total liabilities 14,074,326 14,425,720 14,173,035 Shareholders’ equity 1,855,430 1,878,574 1,902,474 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,929,756 $ 16,304,294 $ 16,075,509 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6) $ 129,671 $ 124,691 $ 101,459 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (888 ) (653 ) (667 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 128,783 $ 124,038 $ 100,792 Interest rate spread (4)(6) 3.05 % 3.02 % 2.53 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.63 % 0.36 % 0.23 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6) 3.53 % 3.30 % 2.72 % Total cost of deposits 0.60 % 0.30 % 0.16 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022 balances include average PPP balances of $10.60 million, $199.74 million, and $18.68 million and related interest and fee income of $0.12 million, $3.85 million, and $0.62 million, respectively.

(3) December 31, 2021 loan balance includes previously excluded average nonaccrual loans of $7.69 million.

(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs)(2)(3) $ 10,262,095 $ 433,350 4.22 % $ 9,473,081 $ 397,877 4.20 % $ 9,436,628 $ 411,421 4.36 % Taxable investment securities 2,267,099 47,594 2.10 % 1,426,493 29,857 2.09 % 1,252,926 30,181 2.41 % Tax-exempt investment securities 132,694 4,351 3.28 % 137,848 1,755 1.27 % 140,078 2,997 2.14 % Total securities 2,399,793 51,945 2.16 % 1,564,341 31,612 2.02 % 1,393,004 33,178 2.38 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,099,970 26,859 1.28 % 2,640,191 3,432 0.13 % 689,715 2,603 0.38 % Mortgage loans held for sale 200,363 8,880 4.43 % 471,767 13,227 2.80 % 505,502 15,252 3.02 % Total earning assets 14,962,221 521,034 3.48 % 14,149,380 446,148 3.15 % 12,024,849 462,454 3.85 % Less: allowance for credit losses (105,629 ) (113,113 ) (85,570 ) Total nonearning assets 1,411,422 1,348,395 2,232,927 Total assets $ 16,268,014 $ 15,384,662 $ 14,172,206 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,158,190 $ 25,802 0.42 % $ 5,359,321 $ 8,323 0.16 % $ 4,070,562 $ 13,105 0.32 % Savings 385,154 2,427 0.63 % 352,333 2,117 0.60 % 297,441 2,254 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 1,447,701 12,586 0.87 % 1,788,985 16,669 0.93 % 2,378,281 42,502 1.79 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,991,045 40,815 0.51 % 7,500,639 27,109 0.36 % 6,746,284 57,861 0.86 % Borrowings 124,168 1,320 1.05 % 395,045 2,159 0.54 % 1,269,064 10,306 0.80 % Subordinated debt, net 362,410 14,436 3.98 % 249,335 11,816 4.74 % 248,736 11,847 4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,477,623 56,571 0.67 % 8,145,019 41,084 0.50 % 8,264,084 80,014 0.97 % Demand deposits 5,547,835 5,034,851 3,924,797 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 364,520 348,844 262,266 Total liabilities 14,389,978 13,528,714 12,451,147 Shareholders' equity 1,878,036 1,855,948 1,721,059 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,268,014 $ 15,384,662 $ 14,172,206 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6) $ 464,463 $ 405,064 $ 382,440 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (3,098 ) (2,695 ) (2,296 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 461,365 $ 402,369 $ 380,144 Interest rate spread (4)(6) 2.81 % 2.65 % 2.88 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.67 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (5)(6) 3.10 % 2.86 % 3.18 % Total cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.22 % 0.54 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.

(2) Includes, previously excluded average nonaccrual loans of $10.63 million in 2021, and $16.04 million in 2020.

(3) December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 balances include average PPP balances of $51.04 million, $530.39 million and $737.16 million and related interest and fee income of $4.36 million, $33.27 million and $26.94 million, respectively.

(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,381 $ 17,373 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,000,205 3,244,484 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 97,244 34,779 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,152,830 3,296,636 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,033,040 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,085 and $210 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 1,840,902 1,806,183 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $518,993 and $155,676 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 548,475 154,221 Less: allowance for credit losses (83 ) (94 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,392 154,127 Other equity securities 6,424 6,759 FHLB stock 9,617 13,146 Total Securities 2,405,335 1,980,215 Mortgage loans held for sale 102,339 358,303 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,794,602 9,506,252 Less: allowance for credit losses (110,816 ) (106,059 ) Net Loans 10,683,786 9,400,193 Premises and equipment, net 304,802 270,772 Goodwill 458,482 457,187 Other intangible assets, net 43,163 50,379 BOLI 258,069 251,805 Other assets 436,461 295,897 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,845,267 $ 16,361,387 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,265,186 $ 5,546,665 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,185,075 6,139,714 Savings 374,987 371,356 Certificates of deposit 1,468,975 1,515,891 Total Deposits 13,294,223 13,573,626 Advances from the FHLB 29,674 155,367 Subordinated debt, net 247,420 249,652 FRB PPP Lending Facility — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 40,918 76,797 Total Borrowings 318,012 481,816 Other liabilities 344,275 389,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,956,510 14,445,213 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 72,841,379 in 2022 and 72,683,985 in 2021 121,426 121,164 Capital surplus 1,052,262 1,050,948 Retained earnings 840,777 716,605 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 931,030 shares in 2022 and 911,458 shares in 2021 18,974 18,257 Deferred compensation trust (18,974 ) (18,257 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (140,505 ) 10,597 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,873,960 1,899,314 Noncontrolling interest 14,797 16,860 TOTAL EQUITY 1,888,757 1,916,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,845,267 $ 16,361,387

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 123,395 $ 95,054 $ 430,990 $ 395,322 Investment securities 15,294 10,484 51,207 31,472 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,387 1,215 26,859 3,432 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,842 2,750 8,880 13,227 Total interest income 151,918 109,503 517,936 443,453 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 20,118 5,389 40,815 27,109 Advances from the FHLB 665 206 926 1,224 Subordinated debt, net 2,108 2,962 14,436 11,816 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 244 154 394 935 Total interest expense 23,135 8,711 56,571 41,084 Net interest income 128,783 100,792 461,365 402,369 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,074 (1,110 ) 8,606 (16,774 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 122,709 101,902 452,759 419,143 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,368 20,945 47,150 109,304 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,324 15,486 75,579 67,541 Property management income, net 7,756 9,099 44,246 42,175 Real estate commission income, net 2,355 3,165 11,253 13,290 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,655 2,479 10,130 9,584 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,653 1,412 6,592 6,042 BOLI 1,985 1,904 7,140 7,265 Other income 5,428 5,142 23,480 21,508 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — — — 1,252 Total noninterest income 46,524 59,632 225,570 277,961 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,307 64,814 255,625 245,844 Occupancy expense 9,252 8,371 34,669 31,657 Furniture and equipment 3,983 3,528 15,080 14,175 Amortization - intangibles 2,475 2,935 10,620 11,127 Software expense 5,111 4,014 18,959 16,911 Data processing 3,096 3,524 13,874 13,779 Professional fees 3,605 2,723 10,020 9,548 Advertising and marketing 3,489 3,414 15,997 13,504 Other expenses 18,823 17,144 66,435 60,727 Total noninterest expense 111,141 110,467 441,279 417,272 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,092 51,067 237,050 279,832 Provision for income tax expense 11,598 9,410 46,581 54,798 Net income $ 46,494 $ 41,657 $ 190,469 $ 225,034 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 191 (1,474 ) (1,482 ) (9,651 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,685 $ 40,183 $ 188,987 $ 215,383 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 2.60 $ 2.97 Diluted earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 2.60 $ 2.97 Cash dividends declared $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.89 $ 0.78





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,381 $ 97,290 $ 72,592 $ 74,991 $ 17,373 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,000,205 1,245,067 2,341,942 2,857,327 3,244,484 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 97,244 96,862 35,087 34,684 34,779 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,152,830 1,439,219 2,449,621 2,967,002 3,296,636 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,840,902 1,890,136 1,914,011 1,846,540 1,806,183 Securities held to maturity 548,475 548,745 549,083 433,384 154,221 Less: allowance for credit losses (83 ) (83 ) (85 ) (92 ) (94 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,392 548,662 548,998 433,292 154,127 Other equity securities 6,424 6,360 6,679 6,789 6,759 FHLB stock 9,617 9,475 10,432 10,432 13,146 Total Securities 2,405,335 2,454,633 2,480,120 2,297,053 1,980,215 Mortgage loans held for sale 102,339 165,023 211,716 234,620 358,303 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,794,602 10,559,611 10,425,760 9,909,308 9,506,252 Less: allowance for credit losses (110,816 ) (107,497 ) (104,019 ) (103,833 ) (106,059 ) Net Loans 10,683,786 10,452,114 10,321,741 9,805,475 9,400,193 Premises and equipment, net 304,802 295,345 289,753 277,764 270,772 Goodwill 458,482 458,482 457,162 457,162 457,187 Other intangible assets, net 43,163 44,854 44,878 47,562 50,379 BOLI 258,069 256,074 254,478 253,112 251,805 Other assets 436,461 386,053 354,570 326,838 295,897 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,845,267 $ 15,951,797 $ 16,864,039 $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,265,186 $ 5,574,528 $ 5,723,415 $ 5,532,337 $ 5,546,665 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,185,075 6,042,417 6,384,818 6,432,005 6,139,714 Savings 374,987 387,622 388,364 393,119 371,356 Certificates of deposit 1,468,975 1,407,495 1,499,514 1,414,339 1,515,891 Total Deposits 13,294,223 13,412,062 13,996,111 13,771,800 13,573,626 Advances from the FHLB 29,674 29,850 55,024 55,196 155,367 Subordinated debt, net 247,420 247,265 497,061 496,757 249,652 FRB PPP Lending Facility — — — — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 40,918 43,165 47,922 75,988 76,797 Total Borrowings 318,012 320,280 600,007 627,941 481,816 Other liabilities 344,275 375,869 397,388 387,087 389,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,956,510 14,108,211 14,993,506 14,786,828 14,445,213 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,426 121,423 121,265 121,231 121,164 Capital surplus 1,052,262 1,052,374 1,051,384 1,050,387 1,050,948 Retained earnings 840,777 810,845 777,430 747,614 716,605 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (18,974 ) (18,862 ) (19,349 ) (18,323 ) (18,257 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,974 18,862 19,349 18,323 18,257 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (140,505 ) (157,980 ) (96,358 ) (56,712 ) 10,597 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,873,960 1,826,662 1,853,721 1,862,520 1,899,314 Noncontrolling interest 14,797 16,924 16,812 17,240 16,860 TOTAL EQUITY 1,888,757 1,843,586 1,870,533 1,879,760 1,916,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,845,267 $ 15,951,797 $ 16,864,039 $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 123,395 $ 111,590 $ 101,043 $ 94,962 $ 95,054 Investment securities 15,294 13,979 12,263 9,671 10,484 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and

federal funds sold 11,387 9,509 4,616 1,347 1,215 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,842 2,446 2,217 2,375 2,750 Total interest income 151,918 137,524 120,139 108,355 109,503 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 20,118 10,230 5,573 4,894 5,389 Advances from the FHLB 665 83 86 92 206 Subordinated debt, net 2,108 3,117 5,091 4,120 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 244 56 49 45 154 Total interest expense 23,135 13,486 10,799 9,151 8,711 Net interest income 128,783 124,038 109,340 99,204 100,792 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,074 3,925 56 (1,449 ) (1,110 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 122,709 120,113 109,284 100,653 101,902 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,368 11,968 13,176 14,638 20,945 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,324 19,435 19,746 19,074 15,486 Property management income, net 7,756 9,891 9,452 17,147 9,099 Real estate commission income, net 2,355 2,932 3,412 2,554 3,165 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,655 2,455 2,446 2,574 2,479 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,653 1,658 1,906 1,375 1,412 BOLI 1,985 1,585 1,853 1,717 1,904 Other income 5,428 5,274 5,649 7,129 5,142 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — — — — — Total noninterest income 46,524 55,198 57,640 66,208 59,632 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,307 65,463 64,892 63,963 64,814 Occupancy expense 9,252 8,748 8,342 8,327 8,371 Furniture and equipment 3,983 3,764 3,643 3,690 3,528 Amortization - intangibles 2,475 2,644 2,684 2,817 2,935 Software expense 5,111 4,594 4,762 4,492 4,014 Data processing 3,096 3,628 3,556 3,594 3,524 Professional fees 3,605 2,627 1,761 2,027 2,723 Advertising and marketing 3,489 4,290 4,091 4,127 3,414 Other expenses 18,823 16,276 14,994 16,342 17,144 Total noninterest expense 111,141 112,034 108,725 109,379 110,467 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,092 63,277 58,199 57,482 51,067 Provision for income tax expense 11,598 12,606 11,145 11,232 9,410 Net income 46,494 50,671 47,054 46,250 41,657 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 191 (502 ) (507 ) (664 ) (1,474 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,685 $ 50,169 $ 46,547 $ 45,586 $ 40,183 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 0.55 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,686,303 72,578,736 72,559,537 72,498,075 72,525,504 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,724,189 72,594,474 72,568,886 72,562,122 72,624,610 Cash dividends declared $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.20





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, 2022



December 31, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 128,655 $ 98,345 $ 123,039 $ 455,881 $ 391,751 $ 64,130 16.37 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,656 2,479 2,455 10,130 9,584 546 5.70 % Credit card merchant fees 1,653 1,412 1,658 6,592 6,042 550 9.10 % Other income 5,799 4,876 3 5,332 22,883 21,584 1,299 6.02 % Subtotal 10,108 8,767 9,445 39,605 37,210 2,395 6.44 % Gain (loss) on investment securities — — — — 1,252 (1,252 ) n/m Total noninterest income 10,108 8,767 9,445 39,605 38,462 1,143 2.97 % Total revenue 138,763 107,112 132,484 495,486 430,213 65,273 15.17 % Provision for credit losses 6,312 (1,199 ) 4,240 8,559 (15,859 ) 24,418 (153.97)% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 37,788 37,678 39,349 152,870 140,105 12,765 9.11 % Occupancy expense 6,500 5,541 6,109 23,901 21,198 2,703 12.75 % Furniture and equipment 3,061 2,570 2,803 11,320 10,657 663 6.22 % Amortization of intangible assets 676 812 726 3,006 3,549 (543 ) (15.30)% Other expenses 24,141 19,484 21,075 81,299 68,504 12,795 18.68 % Total expenses 72,166 66,085 70,062 272,396 244,013 28,383 11.63 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 60,285 42,226 58,182 214,531 202,059 12,472 6.17 % Corporate allocation 861 1,260 902 4,381 5,041 (660 ) (13.09)% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 61,146 43,486 59,084 218,912 207,100 11,812 5.70 % Provision for income tax expense 12,162 7,123 11,507 41,944 37,584 4,360 11.60 % Net income 48,984 36,363 47,577 176,968 169,516 7,452 4.40 % Noncontrolling interest — (3 ) — — (4 ) 4 n/m Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 48,984 $ 36,360 $ 47,577 $ 176,968 $ 169,512 $ 7,456 4.40 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.52 % 60.94 % 52.34 % 54.37 % 56.06 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 8,292 $ 22,257 $ 12,726 $ 51,783 $ 113,155 $ (61,372 ) (54.24)% Real estate brokerage income, net 2,354 3,165 2,932 11,253 13,290 (2,037 ) (15.33)% Title insurance and settlement fees 391 610 525 1,981 2,527 (546 ) (21.61)% Property management fees, net 7,757 9,099 9,891 44,246 42,175 2,071 4.91 % Income from unconsolidated

subsidiary 10 113 77 368 1,077 (709 ) (65.83)% Net interest and other income 626 3,010 1,508 7,478 12,232 (4,754 ) (38.87)% Total revenue 19,430 38,254 27,659 117,109 184,456 (67,347 ) (36.51)% Provision for credit losses (238 ) 89 (315 ) 47 (915 ) $ 962 n/m Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,617 $ 17,682 $ 15,854 $ 63,263 $ 67,922 $ (4,659 ) (6.86)% Occupancy expense 1,970 1,957 1,919 7,784 7,689 95 1.24 % Furniture and equipment 738 727 765 2,970 2,661 309 11.61 % Amortization of intangible assets 653 931 817 3,102 2,813 289 10.27 % Other expenses 8,056 9,805 8,687 37,527 40,579 (3,052 ) (7.52)% Total expenses 25,034 31,102 28,042 114,646 121,664 (7,018 ) (5.77)% Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest (5,366 ) 7,063 (68 ) 2,416 63,707 (61,291 ) (96.21)% Corporate allocation (600 ) (1,000 ) (602 ) (3,202 ) (4,000 ) 798 (19.95)% Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (5,966 ) 6,063 (670 ) (786 ) 59,707 (60,493 ) (101.32)% Provision for income tax (1,296 ) 1,894 (120 ) (186 ) 13,911 (14,097 ) (101.34) % Net income (loss) (4,670 ) 4,169 (550 ) (600 ) 45,796 (46,396 ) (101.31)% Noncontrolling interest 191 (1,471 ) (502 ) (1,482 ) (9,647 ) 8,165 (84.64)% Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ (4,479 ) $ 2,698 $ (1,052 ) $ (2,082 ) $ 36,149 $ (38,231 ) (105.76)% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 125.48 % 78.87 % 98.43 % 95.25 % 64.43 %



