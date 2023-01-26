Submit Release
TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2022

/EIN News/ -- SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank ("Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were $188.99 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $215.38 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46.69 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $40.18 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

"We were pleased with our results for 2022, which exceeded our expectations entering the year. We achieved an increase in total revenues despite significant headwinds in our residential mortgage business and reduced fee income related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Our credit quality remains strong and we prudently built our reserve levels in this uncertain economic environment. Once again, TowneBank enjoyed a #1 market share position for our home market in Hampton Roads. Looking ahead, our strong balance sheet, diversified business model and valuable deposit franchise should position our company to outperform in a wide range of economic environments. I wish to thank all of our nearly 2,800 team members who embrace and define our culture of caring each day," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2022 Compared to 2021:

  • Total revenues increased $6.61 million, or 0.97%, to $686.94 million, compared to prior year. Increases in net interest income of $59.00 million were partially offset by a $52.39 million decline in noninterest income. Net interest income increased due to a combination of strong first half 2022 organic loan growth and higher interest rates. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a decline in residential mortgage banking income of $62.15 million, partially offset by increases in insurance commissions of $8.04 million and property management income of $2.07 million.
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $244.17 million, a decrease of $9.23 million, or 3.64%, driven by the decline in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense of $24.01 million, or 5.75%.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.29 billion, or 13.55%, from December 31, 2021. The balances at December 31, 2022 and 2021 included $4.82 million and $157.72 million, respectively, of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $1.44 billion, or 15.42%, compared to prior year.
  • Interest and fee income on PPP loans declined 86.91%, or $28.91 million, to $4.36 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $13.29 billion, a decrease of $0.28 billion, or 2.06%, compared to prior year, driven by a decline in commercial deposits and escrow balances.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity was 10.15%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.54% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin of 3.08% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 3.10% (non-GAAP) compared to prior year net interest margin of 2.84% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.86% (non-GAAP).
  • Effective tax rate of 19.77% compared to 20.28% in 2021.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenues were $175.31 million in fourth quarter 2022, an increase from the prior year quarter of $14.88 million, or 9.28%. Increases in net interest income of $27.99 million, or 27.77%, outpaced a $13.11 million, or 21.98%, decline in noninterest income in the quarterly comparison. The primary source of the decline in noninterest income was mortgage banking income.
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $64.36 million, an increase of $15.87 million, or 32.74%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.23 billion, or 8.83% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $13.29 billion, a decrease of $0.12 billion, or 3.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter September 30, 2022.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 5.07%, to $5.27 billion, compared to prior year, representing 39.61% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $0.31 billion.
  • In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 10.07% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.44% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin was 3.51% and taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% (non-GAAP) compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.70% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.72% (non-GAAP).
  • Effective tax rate of 19.90% compared to 18.97% in fourth quarter 2021 and 20.08% in the linked quarter.

"From a strategic perspective, we were pleased to close the Farmers Bank transaction earlier this month. We also focused on building out our footprint and investing in our teams through talent acquisition across all business lines during 2022. As we look ahead to 2023, we expect to continue expanding our impressive suite of noninterest income businesses. We continue to prioritize liquidity and responsible balance sheet growth as we serve our members, shareholders and communities," said William I. Foster, III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $128.78 million compared to $100.79 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was driven by higher interest rates and increases in loan and investment securities balances, partially offset by increased deposit costs.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.53%, including purchase accounting accretion of 1 basis point, compared to 2.72%, including purchase accounting accretion of 2 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 7 basis points, for fourth quarter 2021.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment with a yield of 4.60%, which represented 73.41% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a yield of 4.05%, which represented 63.28% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 0.60% from 0.30% in the linked quarter and 0.16% at December 31, 2021.
  • Rising funding costs negatively impacted profitability in our residential mortgage banking business.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $14.58 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.81 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 1.57%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.26 billion, a decrease of $0.01 billion, or 0.08%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was an expense of $6.22 million in the current quarter and $3.29 million in the linked quarter, compared to a provision benefit of $1.18 million one year ago.
  • In the linked quarter comparison, fourth quarter 2022 included an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $3.32 million that was driven by loan growth and a modest weakening in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios used by management to assist in estimating credit losses.
  • Net charge-offs were $2.90 million, driven primarily by a fraud-related charge-off of a single credit relationship, compared to net recoveries of $0.06 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.11% in fourth quarter 2022, zero in fourth quarter 2021, and (0.01)% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.03% of total loans compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2022 and 1.12% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 17.67 times nonperforming loans compared to 20.48 times at September 30, 2022 and 17.75 times at December 31, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $46.52 million compared to $59.63 million in 2021, a decrease of $13.11 million, or 21.98%. Increased insurance commissions were offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking income.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $7.37 million compared to $20.95 million in fourth quarter 2021. Loan volume in the current quarter was $0.46 billion, with purchase activity comprising 95.08%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2021 was $1.15 billion, with purchase activity of 79.36%. Loan volume in the linked quarter was $0.69 billion, with purchase activity of 93.20%. Increases in mortgage rates and limited housing inventory have contributed to a significant decline in production and refinance activity.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgages declined 49 basis points from 3.42% in fourth quarter 2021 to 2.93% in the current quarter.
  • Real estate commissions were negatively impacted by a combination of increased mortgage loan rates and low inventories.
  • Property management fee revenue decreased 14.76%, or $1.34 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2021, which is more comparable to lower pre-pandemic reservation levels.
  • Total insurance segment revenue increased $1.84 million, or 11.87%, to $17.32 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase is attributable to higher property and casualty commissions compared to the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $111.14 million compared to $110.47 million, an increase of $0.67 million, or 0.61%. This reflects increases in software expenses of $1.10 million, occupancy expenses of $0.88 million, and professional fees of $0.88 million offset by a decrease of $3.51 million in salary and benefits expense.
  • Lower salaries and benefits compared to fourth quarter 2021 were driven by reductions in incentive income and employee benefit costs, partially offset by increases in annual base salaries.
  • Higher costs associated with our core banking platform drove the increase in software expense.
  • The increase in occupancy expense was driven by lower tenant income in 2022 and relocation expenses related to moving our mortgage division.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $15.85 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of 3.15%, compared to $16.36 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by a decline in deposits.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.29 billion, or 13.55%, compared to year end 2021 and $0.23 billion compared to the linked quarter.
  • Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $10.69 billion in fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $1.52 billion, or 16.56%, compared to prior year.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $0.26 billion, or 71.44%, compared to prior year and $0.06 billion, or 37.99%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits decreased $0.28 billion, or 2.06%, compared to December 31, 2021 and $0.12 billion, or 0.88%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 81.20% compared to 78.73% at September 30, 2022 and 70.03% at December 31, 2021.
  • Total borrowings decreased $0.16 billion, or 34.00%, from prior year.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.41 billion compared to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.98 billion at December 31, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2022 was 3.5 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $191.05 million in net unrealized losses, related to rising rates, at December 31, 2022 compared to $17.54 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2021.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $10.79 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.56 billion at September 30, 2022 and $9.51 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets were $6.83 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $10.56 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2022 and 2021.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $4.58 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $13.29 billion compared to $13.41 billion at September 30, 2022 and $13.57 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 39.61% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 41.56% at September 30, 2022 and 40.86% at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits have declined the last two quarters driven by declines in noninterest-bearing escrow balances.
  • Total borrowings were $0.32 billion compared to $0.48 billion at December 31, 2021.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.92%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.87%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.04%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.80%.
  • Book value per share was $25.73 compared to $25.08 at September 30, 2022 and $26.13 at December 31, 2021.
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $18.84 compared to $18.17 at September 30, 2022 and $19.15 at December 31, 2021.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.85 billion as of December 31, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
  Total revenue, net of interest expense $         175,307     $         179,236     $         166,980     $         165,412     $ 160,424  
  Net income   46,494       50,671       47,054               46,250       41,657  
  Net income available to common shareholders   46,685       50,169       46,547       45,586       40,183  
  Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP)   64,357       66,700       57,748       55,369       48,483  
  Net income per common share - diluted   0.64       0.69       0.64       0.63       0.55  
  Book value per common share   25.73       25.08       25.48       25.61       26.13  
  Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP)   18.84       18.17       18.58       18.67       19.15  
  Return on average assets   1.16 %     1.22 %     1.13 %     1.13 %     0.99 %
  Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP)   1.25 %     1.31 %     1.22 %     1.23 %     1.08 %
  Return on average equity   9.98 %     10.60 %     9.94 %     9.73 %     8.38 %
  Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP)   14.26 %     15.08 %     14.20 %     13.91 %     12.08 %
  Return on average common equity   10.07 %     10.69 %     10.03 %     9.81 %     8.45 %
  Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP)   14.44 %     15.27 %     14.37 %     14.08 %     12.22 %
  Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue   26.54 %     30.80 %     34.52 %     40.03 %     37.17 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                  
  Common equity tier 1   11.92 %     11.92 %     11.83 %     12.16 %     12.36 %
  Tier 1   12.04 %     12.05 %     11.97 %     12.31 %     12.51 %
  Total   14.80 %     14.80 %     16.76 %     17.34 %     15.56 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.87 %     9.52 %     9.19 %     9.16 %     9.11 %
Asset Quality:                  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 17.67x   20.48x   18.94x   21.52x   17.75x
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.03 %             1.02 %             1.00 %             1.05 %     1.12 %
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   1.03 %     1.02 %     1.00 %     1.06 %     1.13 %
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans           0.06 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.06 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.04 %     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.06 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)           0.11 %   (0.01)%     %     0.01 %     %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries)   2,904               (187)       (80)       126       (60)  
                     
  Nonperforming loans $         6,273     $ 5,250     $  5,493     $ 4,825     $ 5,973  
  Foreclosed property   560       186       563       560       4,583  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 6,833     $ 5,436     $ 6,056     $ 5,385     $       10,556  
  Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 324     $ 725     $ 232     $ 40     $ 372  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   110,816       107,497       104,019       103,833       106,059  
Mortgage Banking:                  
  Loans originated, mortgage $ 299,298     $ 458,254     $ 588,529     $ 583,008     $ 851,021  
  Loans originated, joint venture   157,511       234,443       249,279       236,980       303,362  
  Total loans originated $ 456,809     $         692,697     $ 837,808     $ 819,988     $ 1,154,383  
  Number of loans originated   1,355       1,983               2,282       2,237       3,408  
  Number of originators   186       194       201       207       213  
  Purchase %   95.08 %     93.20 %     92.27 %     77.93 %     79.36 %
  Loans sold $         483,254     $ 701,908     $         759,073     $         853,808     $         1,150,996  
  Rate lock asset $ 482     $ 859     $ 1,935     $ 3,009     $ 3,455  
                                         
  Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated   2.93 %     3.02 %     2.92 %     3.01 %     3.42 %
Other Ratios:                  
  Net interest margin   3.51 %             3.28 %             2.88 %     2.67 %     2.70 %
  Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)   3.53 %     3.31 %     2.89 %     2.69 %     2.72 %
  Average earning assets/total average assets   91.51 %     91.92 %     92.22 %     92.24 %     92.13 %
  Average loans/average deposits   80.14 %     76.82 %     74.57 %     71.61 %     70.68 %
  Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits   41.07 %     41.77 %     40.56 %     40.49 %     41.42 %
  Period end equity/period end total assets   11.92 % 1   11.56 %     11.09 %     11.28 %     11.71 %
  Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   61.99 %     61.03 %     63.51 %     64.42 %     67.03 %
  (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.            


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q4   Q4   Q3   Q4 22 vs.   Q4 22 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2022       2021       2022     Q4 21   Q3 22
U.S. agency securities $ 293,894     $         310,587     $ 331,297     (5.37)%   (11.29)%
U.S. Treasury notes   26,693               1,000       26,399             2,569.30 %   1.11 %
Municipal securities   431,299       385,673       426,720     11.83 %   1.07 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   78,436       53,950       79,501     45.39 %   (1.34)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA   1,011,666       1,055,183       1,027,331     (4.12)%   (1.52)%
Allowance for credit losses           (1,086 )             (210 )     (1,112 )   417.14 %   (2.34)%
Total $ 1,840,902     $ 1,806,183     $ 1,890,136     1.92 %   (2.60)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements                  
Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,111     $         32,054     $ 1,292             (96.53)%   (14.01)%
Total gross unrealized losses           (192,163 )             (14,514 )     (201,127 )   1,223.98 %   (4.46)%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities $         (191,052 )   $ 17,540     $ (199,835 )   (1,189.24)%           (4.40)%
                   
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
U.S. agency securities $ 101,092     $         73,360     $ 100,905     37.80 %           0.19 %
U.S. Treasury notes   433,866       66,326       434,148     554.14 %   (0.06)%
Municipal securities   5,181       5,095       5,159     1.69 %   0.43 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   2,223       2,272       2,235     (2.16)%   (0.54)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA   6,113       7,168       6,298     (14.72)%   (2.94)%
Allowance for credit losses           (83 )             (94 )             (83 )   (11.70)%   %
Total $ 548,392     $ 154,127     $ 548,662     255.81 %   (0.05)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements                
Total gross unrealized gains $ 320     $ 1,561     $ 153     (79.50)%   109.15 %
Total gross unrealized losses           (29,802 )             (106 )             (31,116 )   N/M   (4.22)%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on HTM securities $         (29,482 )   $         1,455     $         (30,963 )   (2,126.25)%   (4.78)%
                   
Loans Held For Investment (1)             % Change
  Q4   Q4   Q3   Q4 22 vs.   Q4 22 vs.
    2022       2021       2022     Q4 21   Q3 22
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,428,376     $ 1,125,863     $ 1,324,831     26.87 %   7.82 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,580,099       1,494,000       1,590,371     5.76 %   (0.65)%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied   2,830,620       2,620,334       2,799,363     8.03 %   1.12 %
Multifamily   496,190       332,659       458,803     49.16 %   8.15 %
Residential 1-4 family   1,634,062       1,305,915       1,567,024     25.13 %   4.28 %
HELOC   395,526       380,834       388,305     3.86 %   1.86 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)   1,256,697       1,206,911       1,251,350     4.13 %   0.43 %
Government   512,265       525,358       520,198     (2.49)%   (1.52)%
Indirect   568,190               394,802       572,710     43.92 %   (0.79)%
Consumer loans and other   92,577       119,576       86,656     (22.58)%   6.83 %
Total $ 10,794,602     $ 9,506,252     $ 10,559,611     13.55 %   2.23 %
(1) PPP loans totaling $4.82 million, $157.72 million and $12.65 million, primarily in C&I, are included in Q4 2022, Q4 2021 and Q3 2022, respectively.
                   
Deposits             % Change
  Q4   Q4   Q3   Q4 22 vs.   Q4 22 vs.
    2022       2021       2022     Q4 21   Q3 22
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,265,186     $ 5,546,665     $ 5,574,528     (5.07)%   (5.55)%
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,185,075       6,139,714       6,042,417     0.74 %   2.36 %
Savings   374,987       371,356       387,622     0.98 %   (3.26)%
Certificates of deposits   1,468,975       1,515,891       1,407,495     (3.09)%   4.37 %
Total $ 13,294,223     $ 13,573,626     $ 13,412,062     (2.06)%   (0.88)%
                   


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs), (2)(3)		 $ 10,701,612     $ 124,064     4.60 %   $ 10,465,441      $ 112,225     4.25 %   $ 9,372,187     $ 95,696     4.05 %
Taxable investment securities   2,288,344       14,251     2.49 %     2,385,218       12,943     2.17 %     1,625,683       10,217     2.51 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   140,108       1,262     3.60 %     147,184       1,054     2.86 %     157,855       292     0.74 %
Total securities   2,428,452       15,513     2.56 %     2,532,402       13,997     2.21 %     1,783,538       10,509     2.36 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,321,964       11,387     3.42 %     1,800,798       9,509     2.09 %     3,274,392       1,215     0.15 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   124,949       1,842     5.90 %     188,737       2,446     5.18 %     379,808       2,750     2.90 %
Total earning assets   14,576,977       152,806     4.16 %     14,987,378       138,177     3.66 %     14,809,925       110,170     2.95 %
Less: allowance for credit losses           (108,288 )             (104,178 )             (107,215 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,461,067               1,421,094               1,372,799          
Total assets $ 15,929,756             $ 16,304,294             $ 16,075,509          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 6,022,582     $ 13,903     0.92 %   $ 6,084,753     $ 6,542     0.43 %   $ 5,853,873     $ 2,148     0.15 %
Savings   378,816       763     0.80 %     391,437       628     0.64 %     371,901       534     0.57 %
Certificates of deposit   1,468,589       5,452     1.47 %     1,456,746       3,060     0.83 %     1,541,483       2,707     0.70 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,869,987       20,118     1.01 %     7,932,936       10,230     0.51 %     7,767,257       5,389     0.28 %
Borrowings   138,510       909     2.57 %     94,411       139     0.58 %     245,622       360     0.58 %
Subordinated debt, net   247,319       2,108     3.41 %     320,518       3,117     3.89 %     249,555       2,962     4.75 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,255,816       23,135     1.11 %     8,347,865       13,486     0.64 %     8,262,434       8,711     0.42 %
Demand deposits   5,484,477               5,690,020               5,492,894          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   334,033               387,835               417,707          
Total liabilities   14,074,326               14,425,720               14,173,035          
Shareholders’ equity   1,855,430                       1,878,574               1,902,474          
Total liabilities and equity $ 15,929,756             $ 16,304,294             $ 16,075,509          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6)     $ 129,671             $ 124,691             $ 101,459      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment               (888 )             (653 )             (667 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 128,783             $ 124,038             $ 100,792      
Interest rate spread (4)(6)         3.05 %           3.02 %           2.53 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       0.63 %           0.36 %           0.23 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6)       3.53 %           3.30 %           2.72 %
Total cost of deposits         0.60 %           0.30 %           0.16 %
                                   

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022 balances include average PPP balances of $10.60 million, $199.74 million, and $18.68 million and related interest and fee income of $0.12 million, $3.85 million, and $0.62 million, respectively.
(3) December 31, 2021 loan balance includes previously excluded average nonaccrual loans of $7.69 million.
(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020  
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)(2)(3)		 $ 10,262,095     $ 433,350     4.22 %   $  9,473,081     $ 397,877     4.20 %   $ 9,436,628     $ 411,421     4.36 %
Taxable investment securities   2,267,099       47,594     2.10 %     1,426,493       29,857     2.09 %     1,252,926       30,181     2.41 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   132,694       4,351     3.28 %     137,848       1,755     1.27 %     140,078       2,997     2.14 %
Total securities   2,399,793       51,945     2.16 %     1,564,341       31,612     2.02 %     1,393,004       33,178     2.38 %
Interest-bearing deposits   2,099,970       26,859     1.28 %     2,640,191       3,432     0.13 %     689,715       2,603     0.38 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   200,363       8,880     4.43 %     471,767       13,227     2.80 %     505,502       15,252     3.02 %
Total earning assets   14,962,221       521,034     3.48 %     14,149,380       446,148     3.15 %     12,024,849       462,454     3.85 %
Less: allowance for credit losses   (105,629 )             (113,113 )             (85,570 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,411,422               1,348,395               2,232,927          
Total assets $ 16,268,014             $ 15,384,662             $ 14,172,206          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 6,158,190     $ 25,802     0.42 %   $ 5,359,321     $ 8,323     0.16 %   $ 4,070,562     $ 13,105     0.32 %
Savings   385,154       2,427     0.63 %     352,333       2,117     0.60 %     297,441       2,254     0.76 %
Certificates of deposit   1,447,701       12,586     0.87 %     1,788,985       16,669     0.93 %     2,378,281       42,502     1.79 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,991,045       40,815     0.51 %     7,500,639       27,109     0.36 %     6,746,284       57,861     0.86 %
Borrowings   124,168       1,320     1.05 %     395,045       2,159     0.54 %     1,269,064       10,306     0.80 %
Subordinated debt, net   362,410       14,436     3.98 %     249,335       11,816     4.74 %     248,736       11,847     4.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,477,623       56,571     0.67 %     8,145,019       41,084     0.50 %     8,264,084       80,014     0.97 %
Demand deposits   5,547,835               5,034,851               3,924,797          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   364,520               348,844               262,266          
Total liabilities   14,389,978               13,528,714               12,451,147          
Shareholders' equity   1,878,036               1,855,948               1,721,059          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,268,014             $ 15,384,662             $ 14,172,206          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6)   $ 464,463             $ 405,064             $ 382,440      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment     (3,098 )             (2,695 )             (2,296 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 461,365             $ 402,369             $ 380,144      
Interest rate spread (4)(6)       2.81 %           2.65 %           2.88 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       0.38 %           0.29 %           0.67 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (5)(6)       3.10 %           2.86 %           3.18 %
Total cost of deposits       0.30 %           0.22 %           0.54 %
                                   

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Includes, previously excluded average nonaccrual loans of $10.63 million in 2021, and $16.04 million in 2020.
(3) December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 balances include average PPP balances of $51.04 million, $530.39 million and $737.16 million and related interest and fee income of $4.36 million, $33.27 million and $26.94 million, respectively.
(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
    2022       2021  
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 55,381     $ 17,373  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   1,000,205       3,244,484  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   97,244       34,779  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,152,830       3,296,636  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,033,040 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,085 and $210 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.   1,840,902       1,806,183  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $518,993 and $155,676 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.   548,475       154,221  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (83 )     (94 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   548,392       154,127  
Other equity securities   6,424       6,759  
FHLB stock   9,617       13,146  
Total Securities   2,405,335       1,980,215  
Mortgage loans held for sale   102,339       358,303  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   10,794,602       9,506,252  
Less: allowance for credit losses           (110,816 )             (106,059 )
Net Loans   10,683,786       9,400,193  
Premises and equipment, net   304,802       270,772  
Goodwill   458,482       457,187  
Other intangible assets, net   43,163       50,379  
BOLI   258,069       251,805  
Other assets   436,461       295,897  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,845,267     $ 16,361,387  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,265,186     $ 5,546,665  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts   6,185,075       6,139,714  
Savings   374,987       371,356  
Certificates of deposit   1,468,975       1,515,891  
Total Deposits   13,294,223       13,573,626  
Advances from the FHLB   29,674       155,367  
Subordinated debt, net   247,420       249,652  
FRB PPP Lending Facility          
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   40,918       76,797  
Total Borrowings   318,012       481,816  
Other liabilities   344,275       389,771  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   13,956,510       14,445,213  
Preferred stock      
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000          
Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000      
Issued and outstanding shares 72,841,379 in 2022 and 72,683,985 in 2021   121,426       121,164  
Capital surplus   1,052,262       1,050,948  
Retained earnings   840,777       716,605  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost      
931,030 shares in 2022 and 911,458 shares in 2021   18,974       18,257  
Deferred compensation trust   (18,974 )     (18,257 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (140,505 )     10,597  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   1,873,960       1,899,314  
Noncontrolling interest   14,797       16,860  
TOTAL EQUITY   1,888,757       1,916,174  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,845,267     $ 16,361,387  

     

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021       2022       2021  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including fees $ 123,395   $ 95,054     $ 430,990     $ 395,322  
Investment securities   15,294     10,484       51,207       31,472  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   11,387     1,215       26,859       3,432  
Mortgage loans held for sale   1,842     2,750       8,880       13,227  
Total interest income   151,918     109,503       517,936       443,453  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits   20,118     5,389       40,815       27,109  
Advances from the FHLB   665     206       926       1,224  
Subordinated debt, net   2,108     2,962       14,436       11,816  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   244     154       394       935  
Total interest expense   23,135     8,711       56,571       41,084  
Net interest income   128,783     100,792       461,365       402,369  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   6,074     (1,110 )     8,606       (16,774 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   122,709     101,902       452,759       419,143  
NONINTEREST INCOME:              
Residential mortgage banking income, net   7,368     20,945       47,150       109,304  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net   17,324     15,486       75,579       67,541  
Property management income, net   7,756     9,099       44,246       42,175  
Real estate commission income, net    2,355     3,165       11,253       13,290  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,655     2,479       10,130       9,584  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,653     1,412       6,592       6,042  
BOLI   1,985     1,904       7,140       7,265  
Other income   5,428     5,142       23,480       21,508  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities                   1,252  
Total noninterest income   46,524     59,632       225,570       277,961  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits   61,307     64,814       255,625       245,844  
Occupancy expense   9,252     8,371       34,669       31,657  
Furniture and equipment   3,983     3,528       15,080       14,175  
Amortization - intangibles   2,475     2,935       10,620       11,127  
Software expense   5,111     4,014       18,959       16,911  
Data processing   3,096     3,524       13,874       13,779  
Professional fees   3,605     2,723       10,020       9,548  
Advertising and marketing   3,489     3,414       15,997       13,504  
Other expenses   18,823     17,144       66,435       60,727  
Total noninterest expense   111,141     110,467       441,279       417,272  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   58,092     51,067       237,050       279,832  
Provision for income tax expense   11,598     9,410       46,581       54,798  
Net income $ 46,494   $ 41,657     $ 190,469     $ 225,034  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   191     (1,474 )     (1,482 )     (9,651 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,685   $ 40,183     $ 188,987     $ 215,383  
               
Per common share information              
Basic earnings $ 0.64   $ 0.55     $ 2.60     $ 2.97  
Diluted earnings $ 0.64   $ 0.55     $ 2.60     $ 2.97  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.23   $ 0.20     $ 0.89     $ 0.78  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
                   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 55,381     $ 97,290     $ 72,592     $ 74,991     $ 17,373  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   1,000,205       1,245,067       2,341,942       2,857,327       3,244,484  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   97,244       96,862       35,087       34,684       34,779  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,152,830       1,439,219       2,449,621       2,967,002       3,296,636  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,840,902       1,890,136       1,914,011       1,846,540       1,806,183  
Securities held to maturity   548,475       548,745       549,083       433,384       154,221  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (83 )     (83 )     (85 )     (92 )     (94 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   548,392       548,662       548,998       433,292       154,127  
Other equity securities   6,424       6,360       6,679       6,789       6,759  
FHLB stock   9,617       9,475       10,432       10,432       13,146  
Total Securities   2,405,335       2,454,633       2,480,120       2,297,053       1,980,215  
Mortgage loans held for sale   102,339       165,023       211,716       234,620       358,303  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   10,794,602       10,559,611       10,425,760       9,909,308       9,506,252  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (110,816 )     (107,497 )     (104,019 )     (103,833 )     (106,059 )
Net Loans   10,683,786       10,452,114       10,321,741       9,805,475       9,400,193  
Premises and equipment, net   304,802       295,345       289,753       277,764       270,772  
Goodwill   458,482       458,482       457,162       457,162       457,187  
Other intangible assets, net   43,163       44,854       44,878       47,562       50,379  
BOLI   258,069       256,074       254,478       253,112       251,805  
Other assets   436,461       386,053       354,570       326,838          295,897  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,845,267     $ 15,951,797     $ 16,864,039     $ 16,666,588     $ 16,361,387  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,265,186     $ 5,574,528     $ 5,723,415     $ 5,532,337     $ 5,546,665  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,185,075       6,042,417       6,384,818       6,432,005       6,139,714  
Savings   374,987       387,622       388,364       393,119       371,356  
Certificates of deposit   1,468,975       1,407,495       1,499,514       1,414,339       1,515,891  
Total Deposits   13,294,223       13,412,062       13,996,111       13,771,800       13,573,626  
Advances from the FHLB   29,674       29,850       55,024       55,196       155,367  
Subordinated debt, net   247,420       247,265       497,061       496,757       249,652  
FRB PPP Lending Facility                            
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   40,918       43,165       47,922       75,988       76,797  
Total Borrowings   318,012       320,280       600,007       627,941       481,816  
Other liabilities   344,275       375,869       397,388       387,087       389,771  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   13,956,510       14,108,211       14,993,506       14,786,828       14,445,213  
Preferred stock                  
Authorized shares - 2,000,000                            
Common stock, $1.667 par value   121,426       121,423       121,265       121,231       121,164  
Capital surplus   1,052,262       1,052,374       1,051,384       1,050,387       1,050,948  
Retained earnings   840,777       810,845       777,430       747,614       716,605  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   (18,974 )     (18,862 )     (19,349 )     (18,323 )     (18,257 )
Deferred compensation trust   18,974       18,862       19,349       18,323       18,257  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (140,505 )     (157,980 )             (96,358 )     (56,712 )     10,597  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   1,873,960       1,826,662       1,853,721       1,862,520       1,899,314  
Noncontrolling interest   14,797       16,924       16,812       17,240       16,860  
TOTAL EQUITY   1,888,757       1,843,586       1,870,533       1,879,760       1,916,174  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,845,267     $ 15,951,797     $ 16,864,039     $ 16,666,588     $ 16,361,387  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022     2022       2022       2022       2021  
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 123,395   $ 111,590     $   101,043     $ 94,962     $ 95,054  
Investment securities   15,294     13,979       12,263       9,671       10,484  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and
federal funds sold		   11,387     9,509       4,616       1,347       1,215  
Mortgage loans held for sale   1,842     2,446       2,217       2,375       2,750  
Total interest income   151,918     137,524       120,139       108,355       109,503  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits   20,118     10,230       5,573       4,894       5,389  
Advances from the FHLB   665     83       86       92       206  
Subordinated debt, net   2,108     3,117       5,091       4,120       2,962  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   244     56       49       45       154  
Total interest expense   23,135     13,486       10,799       9,151       8,711  
Net interest income   128,783     124,038       109,340       99,204       100,792  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   6,074     3,925       56       (1,449 )     (1,110 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   122,709     120,113       109,284       100,653       101,902  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net   7,368     11,968       13,176       14,638       20,945  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net   17,324     19,435       19,746       19,074       15,486  
Property management income, net   7,756     9,891       9,452       17,147       9,099  
Real estate commission income, net   2,355     2,932       3,412       2,554       3,165  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,655     2,455       2,446       2,574       2,479  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,653     1,658       1,906       1,375       1,412  
BOLI   1,985     1,585       1,853       1,717       1,904  
Other income   5,428     5,274       5,649       7,129       5,142  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities                          
Total noninterest income   46,524     55,198       57,640       66,208       59,632  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   61,307     65,463       64,892       63,963       64,814  
Occupancy expense   9,252     8,748       8,342       8,327       8,371  
Furniture and equipment   3,983     3,764       3,643       3,690       3,528  
Amortization - intangibles   2,475     2,644       2,684       2,817       2,935  
Software expense   5,111     4,594       4,762       4,492       4,014  
Data processing   3,096     3,628       3,556       3,594       3,524  
Professional fees   3,605     2,627       1,761       2,027       2,723  
Advertising and marketing   3,489     4,290       4,091       4,127       3,414  
Other expenses   18,823     16,276       14,994       16,342       17,144  
Total noninterest expense   111,141     112,034       108,725       109,379       110,467  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   58,092     63,277       58,199       57,482       51,067  
Provision for income tax expense   11,598     12,606       11,145       11,232       9,410  
Net income   46,494     50,671       47,054       46,250       41,657  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   191     (502 )     (507 )     (664 )     (1,474 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,685   $ 50,169     $ 46,547     $ 45,586     $ 40,183  
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.64   $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.63     $ 0.55  
Diluted earnings $ 0.64   $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.63     $ 0.55  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   72,686,303     72,578,736       72,559,537       72,498,075       72,525,504  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   72,724,189     72,594,474       72,568,886       72,562,122       72,624,610  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.23   $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  December 31,   September 30, 2022

   December 31,   2022 over 2021
    2022       2021         2022       2021     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Net interest income $ 128,655     $ 98,345     $ 123,039     $ 455,881     $ 391,751     $ 64,130     16.37 %
Noninterest income                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,656       2,479       2,455       10,130       9,584       546     5.70 %
Credit card merchant fees   1,653       1,412       1,658       6,592       6,042       550     9.10 %
Other income   5,799       4,876   3   5,332       22,883       21,584       1,299     6.02 %
Subtotal   10,108       8,767       9,445       39,605       37,210       2,395     6.44 %
Gain (loss) on investment securities                           1,252       (1,252 )   n/m
Total noninterest income   10,108       8,767       9,445       39,605       38,462       1,143     2.97 %
Total revenue   138,763       107,112       132,484       495,486       430,213       65,273     15.17 %
                           
Provision for credit losses   6,312       (1,199 )     4,240       8,559       (15,859 )     24,418     (153.97)%
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   37,788       37,678       39,349       152,870       140,105       12,765     9.11 %
Occupancy expense   6,500       5,541       6,109       23,901       21,198       2,703     12.75 %
Furniture and equipment   3,061       2,570       2,803       11,320       10,657       663     6.22 %
Amortization of intangible assets   676       812       726       3,006       3,549       (543 )   (15.30)%
Other expenses   24,141       19,484       21,075       81,299       68,504       12,795     18.68 %
Total expenses   72,166       66,085       70,062       272,396       244,013       28,383     11.63 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   60,285       42,226       58,182       214,531       202,059       12,472     6.17 %
Corporate allocation   861       1,260       902       4,381       5,041       (660 )   (13.09)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   61,146       43,486       59,084       218,912       207,100       11,812     5.70 %
Provision for income tax expense   12,162       7,123       11,507       41,944       37,584       4,360     11.60 %
Net income   48,984       36,363       47,577       176,968       169,516       7,452     4.40 %
Noncontrolling interest         (3 )                 (4 )     4     n/m
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 48,984     $ 36,360     $ 47,577     $ 176,968     $ 169,512     $ 7,456     4.40 %
                           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   51.52 %     60.94 %     52.34 %     54.37 %     56.06 %        


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   2022 over 2021
    2022       2021       2022       2022       2021     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net		 $ 8,292     $ 22,257     $ 12,726     $ 51,783     $ 113,155     $ (61,372 )   (54.24)%
Real estate brokerage income, net   2,354       3,165       2,932       11,253       13,290       (2,037 )   (15.33)%
Title insurance and settlement fees   391       610       525       1,981       2,527       (546 )   (21.61)%
Property management fees, net   7,757       9,099       9,891       44,246       42,175       2,071     4.91 %
Income from unconsolidated
subsidiary		   10       113       77       368       1,077               (709 )   (65.83)%
Net interest and other income   626       3,010       1,508       7,478       12,232               (4,754 )   (38.87)%
Total revenue   19,430       38,254       27,659       117,109       184,456               (67,347 )   (36.51)%
                           
Provision for credit losses   (238 )     89       (315 )     47       (915 )   $ 962     n/m
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,617     $ 17,682     $ 15,854     $ 63,263     $ 67,922     $ (4,659 )   (6.86)%
Occupancy expense   1,970       1,957       1,919       7,784       7,689       95     1.24 %
Furniture and equipment   738       727       765       2,970       2,661       309     11.61 %
Amortization of intangible assets   653       931       817       3,102       2,813       289     10.27 %
Other expenses   8,056       9,805       8,687       37,527       40,579       (3,052 )   (7.52)%
Total expenses   25,034       31,102       28,042       114,646       121,664       (7,018 )   (5.77)%
                           
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest   (5,366 )     7,063       (68 )     2,416       63,707       (61,291 )   (96.21)%
Corporate allocation   (600 )     (1,000 )     (602 )     (3,202 )     (4,000 )             798     (19.95)%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   (5,966 )     6,063       (670 )     (786 )     59,707               (60,493 )   (101.32)%
Provision for income tax   (1,296 )     1,894       (120 )     (186 )     13,911               (14,097 )   (101.34) %
Net income (loss)   (4,670 )     4,169       (550 )     (600 )     45,796               (46,396 )   (101.31)%
Noncontrolling interest   191       (1,471 )     (502 )     (1,482 )     (9,647 )             8,165     (84.64)%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ (4,479 )   $ 2,698     $ (1,052 )   $ (2,082 )   $ 36,149     $         (38,231 )   (105.76)%
                           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   125.48 %       78.87 %     98.43 %     95.25 %     64.43 %        


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
                           
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   2022 over 2021
    2022       2021       2022       2022       2021     Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                          
Property and casualty $ 15,221     $ 13,135     $ 17,567     $ 64,672     $ 57,603     $ 7,069     12.27 %
Employee benefits   3,949       3,682       4,020       16,054       14,817       1,237     8.35 %
Specialized benefit services   169       172       160       658       666       (8 )   (1.20)%
Total commissions and fees   19,339       16,989       21,747       81,384       73,086       8,298     11.35 %
Contingency and bonus revenue   2,033       2,231       1,654       10,085       8,977       1,108     12.34 %
Other income   12       40       23       84       196       (112 )   (57.14)%
Total revenue   21,384       19,260       23,424       91,553       82,259       9,294     11.30 %
Employee commission expense   4,270       4,202       4,331       17,213       16,598       615     3.71 %
Revenue, net of commission expense  