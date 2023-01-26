Paperless Parts Moves into New Headquarters & Makes New Executive Leadership Hires to Support Fast-Paced Growth

Company Triples its HQ Footprint and Welcomes Two Key Hires After Doubling ARR and Growing Customer Base by 117% in 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperless Parts , the leading estimating and quoting platform for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced that they have moved its company headquarters to 60 State Street in Boston, Massachusetts, more than tripling its footprint. In addition, they have announced two key executive hires: Alan Hawley has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Jason Luce has joined as Senior Vice President of Engineering.



Hawley, who has led high-growth sales teams for companies like Validity Inc., Tomorrow.io, and Volt Active Data, brings to the company a strong operational background and track record for building and leading high-functioning, hypergrowth go-to-market teams. Hawley believes in an approach of creating highly specialized cross-functional teams focused on providing genuine value to customers and partners. Recently at Tomorrow.io, this approach helped Hawley grow ARR bookings over 10x while dramatically increasing customer count and expanding operations from North America into LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.

“It’s a tremendous honor to join the Paperless Parts team. I’m blown away by the company’s track record for delivering tremendous customer value. Every day I hear new stories from our field team about how we’ve changed the lives of those who own and operate job shops. It’s an incredibly rewarding place to work, and I look forward to driving more market adoption for our platform,” said Hawley.

Luce most recently served as SVP of Engineering at SessionM (acquired by Mastercard in 2019.) Prior to that, he was Head of Engineering for LogMeIn's Emerging Products line of business. With proven expertise building platforms that enable rapid scale, Luce will be overseeing Paperless Parts’ continued platform innovation, including the development of its core quoting platform, as well as its emerging e-commerce functionality. In addition, given his experience in security and privacy, Jason understands the complex requirements for platforms that handle sensitive data.

“Currently, a quote is sent via Paperless Parts every minute, and more than 1 million parts have been uploaded into the platform. I’m excited to build on the company’s strong foundation, deliver on an ambitious product vision, and lead a team delivering solutions that radically improve the way job shop owners manage and grow their businesses,” said Luce.

In addition to Hawley and Luce, the overall Paperless Parts team grew by 86% in 2022 and plans for continued growth over the next 12 months. Paperless Parts’ new headquarters is a collaborative and central office environment that fosters teamwork and creativity.

“The past year has been one of tremendous growth on all fronts. A key ingredient in our ability to grow as quickly as we have has been the addition of exceptional leaders and a strong hybrid office culture that allows people to collaborate and innovate,” said Jason Ray, Co-Founder and CEO of Paperless Parts.

The office move comes on the heels of several major milestones in Paperless Parts’ history. In the past year, Paperless Parts has:

Paperless Parts is hiring across multiple departments. For more information on Paperless Parts’ open positions and to see how you can join their growing team, visit their Careers page today.

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts was founded with a mission to drive innovation forward by making manufacturing more accessible. The company’s patented technology and proprietary geometry engine unlocks hidden insights that enable job shop manufacturers to modernize and grow their business. From small local businesses to large multinational corporations, when manufacturers use Paperless Parts they free up valuable time to focus on what is truly important to them. Paperless Parts are empowered to improve their businesses, invest in sustainable practices, and grow as a result of new opportunities.

