West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2022 net income of $46.4 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share, compared to 2021 net income of $49.6 million, or $2.95 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $8.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 net income of $11.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share. On January 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 8, 2023.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our company had another strong year, the second best year in our company’s history. Our credit quality continues to be pristine and we remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit risk as we anticipate increasing economic challenges resulting from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes in 2022. Loan growth in 2022 exceeded eleven percent and for the sixth consecutive quarter end, we had no loans greater than 30 days past due.”

David Nelson added, “Rising interest rates in 2022 have increased the average yield of our loan portfolio. However, changes in liquidity and competitive deposit pricing, as a result of volatility and uncertainty in the interest rate environment, have increased our cost of funds and resulted in a decline in our net interest income and net interest margin. We expect to continue to experience a lower than normal net interest margin while the Federal Reserve continues raising short-term rates. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on delivering high quality services and products through our very successful relationship based business model.”

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Highlights

      Quarter Ended
December 31,
2022		   Year Ended
December 31,
2022
  Net Income (in thousands)   $ 8,946     $ 46,399  
  Return on Average Equity     17.75 %     20.71 %
  Return on Average Assets     1.01 %     1.32 %
  Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)     50.42 %     43.70 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.01 %     0.01 %

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2022 Overview

  • Loans increased $128.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or 19.7 percent annualized.

  • No provision for loan losses was recorded in either the fourth quarter of 2022 or the third quarter of 2022.

  • The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.93 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.97 percent at September 30, 2022. There were no loans greater than 30 days past due at December 31, 2022, which was the sixth consecutive quarter in which no loans were greater than 30 days past due. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022, consisted of one loan with a balance of $322 thousand.

  • Deposits increased $57.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $272.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $258.1 million at September 30, 2022.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 43.16 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily the result of the decline in tax equivalent net interest income.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.7 million, compared to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.84 percent at December 31, 2022, an increase of 19 basis points compared to 5.65 percent at September 30, 2022 due to a modest increase in the market value of the securities portfolio, which decreased the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 Overview

  • Loans increased $286.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 11.7 percent, compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Deposits decreased $135.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $272.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $176.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of using debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options for excess deposits accumulated over the past couple of years.

  • Borrowed funds increased to $485.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $199.9 million at December 31, 2021. The increase included $58.9 million in subordinated notes that were issued in June 2022, $30.0 million in FHLB Advances associated with a long-term interest rate swap and $197.1 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 43.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, salaries and benefits were higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to annual compensation adjustments.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.00 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.7 million, compared to $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $912 thousand of PPP loan interest income, compared to $5 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2022, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.

Year Ended 2022 Compared to Year Ended 2021 Overview

  • The provision for loan losses recorded in 2022 was negative $2.5 million, compared to a negative provision of $1.5 million in 2021. The negative provision in 2022 was primarily due to the reversal of a specific reserve on an impaired loan and the reduction of certain qualitative factors resulting from the sustained performance of loans after the expiration of COVID-19 modifications and continued improvement in classified loans. The negative provision in 2021 was primarily due to the reduction of certain qualitative factors resulting from improvements in economic conditions and lack of loan losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Net interest income declined $3.3 million, or 3.5 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021. Net interest margin decreased to 2.76 percent in 2022, compared to 3.05 percent in 2021. The decline in both net interest income and net interest margin was primarily due to the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities, which has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.

  • Noninterest income increased $479 thousand, or 4.9 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increase in loan swap fees.

  • Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 3.9 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.6 million, or 11.2 percent, in salaries and benefits resulting from an increase in expenses related to the issuance of restricted stock units, an increase in full time equivalent employees and annual compensation adjustments. This was partially offset by a decrease of $822 thousand in FDIC insurance expense primarily due to reductions in the assessment rate resulting from capital injections into the Bank.

The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 23, 2023. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The telephone number for the conference call is 844-200-6205. The access code for the conference call is 214929. A recording of the call will be available until February 9, 2023, by dialing 866-813-9403. The replay access code is 559343.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of recent rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of rising interest rates, which has resulted in unrealized losses in our portfolio; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising rates of inflation; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the expected discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and the development of other alternative reference rates; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; talent and labor shortages; the new 1% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,896     $ 58,342     $ 26,174     $ 21,896     $ 17,555  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,643       1,049       766       122,359       175,270  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     664,115       671,752       731,970       797,912       758,822  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     19,336       18,350       15,532       10,269       9,965  
Loans     2,742,836       2,614,145       2,573,129       2,485,366       2,456,196  
Allowance for loan losses     (25,473 )     (25,418 )     (25,434 )     (27,623 )     (28,364 )
Loans, net     2,717,363       2,588,727       2,547,695       2,457,743       2,427,832  
Premises and equipment, net     53,124       44,592       41,807       40,898       34,568  
Bank-owned life insurance     44,573       44,318       44,072       43,836       43,609  
Other assets     88,168       90,387       66,775       52,156       32,580  
Total assets   $ 3,613,218     $ 3,517,517     $ 3,474,791     $ 3,547,069     $ 3,500,201  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 2,880,408     $ 2,822,847     $ 2,842,451     $ 3,091,252     $ 3,016,005  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     200,000       204,500       133,000             2,880  
Other borrowings     285,855       255,789       255,751       196,954       196,986  
Other liabilities     35,843       35,617       27,400       22,383       24,002  
Stockholders’ equity     211,112       198,764       216,189       236,480       260,328  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,613,218     $ 3,517,517     $ 3,474,791     $ 3,547,069     $ 3,500,201  
                     
    For the quarter ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Assets   $ 3,511,717     $ 3,475,894     $ 3,503,686     $ 3,544,564     $ 3,421,020  
Loans     2,649,671       2,579,862       2,537,152       2,449,521       2,379,872  
Deposits     2,901,928       2,864,648       3,002,535       3,067,019       2,964,585  
Stockholders’ equity     199,947       219,065       222,731       255,130       255,224  


             
             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
    As of
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Loan mix:                    
Commercial   $ 519,196     $ 526,336     $ 475,704     $ 466,874     $ 492,815  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     363,015       341,549       390,137       388,424       359,258  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     75,211       69,991       69,829       65,978       66,216  
Home equity     10,322       10,271       8,564       9,213       8,422  
Commercial     1,771,940       1,661,907       1,627,150       1,555,001       1,530,218  
Consumer and other     7,291       7,884       5,912       4,068       3,797  
      2,746,975       2,617,938       2,577,296       2,489,558       2,460,726  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (4,139 )     (3,793 )     (4,167 )     (4,192 )     (4,530 )
Total loans   $ 2,742,836     $ 2,614,145     $ 2,573,129     $ 2,485,366     $ 2,456,196  
Less allowance for loan losses     (25,473 )     (25,418 )     (25,434 )     (27,623 )     (28,364 )
Net loans   $ 2,717,363     $ 2,588,727     $ 2,547,695     $ 2,457,743     $ 2,427,832  
                     
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS                    
Deposit mix:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 693,563     $ 712,722     $ 690,335     $ 710,697     $ 720,136  
Interest-bearing demand     536,226       469,257       472,919       554,235       548,242  
Savings and money market     1,237,954       1,252,694       1,360,020       1,632,690       1,550,636  
Time     412,665       388,174       319,177       193,630       196,991  
Total deposits   $ 2,880,408     $ 2,822,847     $ 2,842,451     $ 3,091,252     $ 3,016,005  
                     
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS                    
Borrowings mix:                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $ 200,000     $ 204,500     $ 133,000     $     $ 2,880  
Subordinated notes, net     79,369       79,303       79,265       20,468       20,465  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     155,000       125,000       125,000       125,000       125,000  
Long-term debt     51,486       51,486       51,486       51,486       51,521  
Total borrowings   $ 485,855     $ 460,289     $ 388,751     $ 196,954     $ 199,866  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     32,021       31,152       30,283       29,421       30,183  
Retained earnings     267,562       262,776       255,334       246,827       237,782  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (91,471 )     (98,164 )     (72,428 )     (42,768 )     (10,637 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   $ 211,112     $ 198,764     $ 216,189     $ 236,480     $ 260,328  


                 
                 
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 30,859   $ 28,102   $ 24,848     $ 23,286     $ 24,179
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,398     3,147     3,090       2,889       2,590
Tax-exempt     887     890     892       858       829
Interest-bearing deposits     24     30     67       82       66
Total interest income     35,168     32,169     28,897       27,115       27,664
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     11,043     6,289     3,146       2,151       2,055
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     952     655     157             1
Subordinated notes     1,119     1,106     394       248       254
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     755     649     635       630       656
Long-term debt     630     466     326       258       96
Total interest expense     14,499     9,165     4,658       3,287       3,062
Net interest income     20,669     23,004     24,239       23,828       24,602
Provision for loan losses             (1,750 )     (750 )    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     20,669     23,004     25,989       24,578       24,602
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     476     553     585       580       603
Debit card usage fees     492     498     507       472       505
Trust services     678     780     622       629       633
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     255     246     236       227       233
Loan swap fees         835                 24
Other income     364     364     328       481       350
Total noninterest income     2,265     3,276     2,278       2,389       2,348
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     6,552     6,578     6,410       6,298       5,928
Occupancy     1,270     1,315     1,242       1,086       1,532
Data processing     673     644     656       624       630
FDIC insurance     243     127     289       337       460
Professional fees     205     250     202       217       183
Director fees     215     209     222       168       184
Other expenses     2,507     2,335     2,245       1,932       2,954
Total noninterest expense     11,665     11,458     11,266       10,662       11,871
Income before income taxes     11,269     14,822     17,001       16,305       15,079
Income taxes     2,323     3,220     4,334       3,121       3,169
Net income   $ 8,946   $ 11,602   $ 12,667     $ 13,184     $ 11,910
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.54   $ 0.70   $ 0.76     $ 0.80     $ 0.72
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.53   $ 0.69   $ 0.75     $ 0.78     $ 0.71


     
     
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
    For the Year Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees   $ 107,095     $ 95,585  
Securities:        
Taxable     12,524       8,542  
Tax-exempt     3,527       2,861  
Interest-bearing deposits     203       292  
Total interest income     123,349       107,280  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     22,629       7,948  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     1,764       5  
Subordinated notes     2,867       1,008  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,669       2,944  
Long-term debt     1,680       316  
Total interest expense     31,609       12,221  
Net interest income     91,740       95,059  
Provision for loan losses     (2,500 )     (1,500 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     94,240       96,559  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,194       2,352  
Debit card usage fees     1,969       1,948  
Trust services     2,709       2,671  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     964       923  
Loan swap fees     835       66  
Realized securities gains, net           51  
Other income     1,537       1,718  
Total noninterest income     10,208       9,729  
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     25,838       23,226  
Occupancy     4,913       5,162  
Data processing     2,597       2,465  
FDIC insurance     996       1,818  
Professional fees     874       946  
Director fees     814       765  
Other expenses     9,019       8,998  
Total noninterest expense     45,051       43,380  
Income before income taxes     59,397       62,908  
Income taxes     12,998       13,301  
Net income   $ 46,399     $ 49,607  
         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 2.79     $ 3.00  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 2.76     $ 2.95  


             
             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)              
                             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.54     $ 0.70     $ 0.76     $ 0.80     $ 0.72     $ 2.79     $ 3.00  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.53       0.69       0.75       0.78       0.71       2.76       2.95  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.24       1.00       0.94  
Book value per common share(1)     12.69       11.94       12.99       14.22       15.73          
Closing stock price     25.55       20.81       24.34       27.21       31.07          
Market price/book value(2)     201.34 %     174.29 %     187.37 %     191.35 %     197.52 %        
Price earnings ratio(3)     11.93       7.49       7.98       8.39       10.88          
Annualized dividend yield(4)     3.91 %     4.81 %     4.11 %     3.68 %     3.89 %        
                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                            
Consolidated:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.08 %     12.34 %     12.53 %     10.72 %     10.89 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.55       9.72       9.81       9.81       9.92          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     8.81       8.85       8.59       8.39       8.49          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.96       9.11       9.17       9.16       9.24          
West Bank:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.08 %     13.38 %     13.62 %     11.88 %     12.10 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     12.33       12.60       12.81       10.98       11.13          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     11.37       11.47       11.22       9.39       9.53          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     12.33       12.60       12.81       10.98       11.13          
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                            
Return on average assets(5)     1.01 %     1.32 %     1.45 %     1.51 %     1.38 %     1.32 %     1.52 %
Return on average equity(6)     17.75       21.01       22.81       20.96       18.51       20.71       20.33  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     2.49       2.78       2.93       2.85       3.00       2.76       3.05  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)     4.21       3.87       3.49       3.24       3.36       3.70       3.44  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     2.24       1.45       0.73       0.52       0.50       1.24       0.53  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     50.42       43.16       41.96       40.14       43.32       43.70       40.91  
Non-performing assets to total assets(10)     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.25       0.26          
ALLL ratio(11)     0.93       0.97       0.99       1.11       1.15          
Loans/total assets     75.91       74.32       74.05       70.07       70.17          
Loans/total deposits     95.22       92.61       90.53       80.40       81.44          
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.84       5.65       6.22       6.67       7.44          

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.        
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

 (in thousands)   As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 20,669     $ 23,004     $ 24,239     $ 23,828     $ 24,602     $ 91,740     $ 95,059  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     197       270       326       329       397       1,122       1,202  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     20,866       23,274       24,565       24,157       24,999       92,862       96,261  
Average interest-earning assets     3,328,941       3,322,522       3,362,313       3,432,114       3,309,625       3,361,091       3,152,138  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     2.49 %     2.78 %     2.93 %     2.85 %     3.00 %     2.76 %     3.05 %
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 20,866     $ 23,274     $ 24,565     $ 24,157     $ 24,999     $ 92,862     $ 96,261  
Noninterest income     2,265       3,276       2,278       2,389       2,348       10,208       9,729  
Adjustment for realized securities gains, net                                         (51 )
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net     2             9       18       55       29       84  
Adjusted income     23,133       26,550       26,852       26,564       27,402       103,099       106,023  
Noninterest expense     11,665       11,458       11,266       10,662       11,871       45,051       43,380  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)     50.42 %     43.16 %     41.96 %     40.14 %     43.32 %     43.70 %     40.91 %
                         

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


