GCM Grosvenor Secondary Opportunities Fund III Holds Final Close With 38% Greater Commitments Than Predecessor Fund

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that the GCM Grosvenor Secondary Opportunities Fund III, L.P. (“GSF III”) completed its final close with $972 million in committed capital. GSF III showed a 38% increase in commitments compared to its predecessor fund GSF II, reflecting strong investor demand.



The diversified base of fund investors includes corporate, public, and Taft-Hartley pension plans, financial institutions, insurance companies, sovereign entities, high net worth individuals, and others in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

“We appreciate the strong endorsement of our secondaries strategy from our investors, and we share their conviction in the secondary market broadly,” said Brian Sullivan, Managing Director and head of the firm’s secondaries business. “We believe our secondaries strategy is well-positioned in a market where volume in Limited Partner transactions continues to grow and the General Partner-led secondaries market accelerates rapidly.”

GSF III will focus on providing investors with a single point of entry to a diversified set of private equity secondary fund interests, including both Limited Partner- and General Partner-led opportunities. The fund expects to primarily acquire interests in middle-market buyout funds and may also invest in special situations, growth equity, real assets and venture.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $73 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contact

Tom Johnson and Will Braun

H/Advisors Abernathy

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / will.braun@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999