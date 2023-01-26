Submit Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.2 Million or $0.35 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $13.2 Million or $1.45 per Diluted Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $3.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $2.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $13.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The provision for loan losses was the primary reason for the decrease in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a result of the quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $500,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $400,000 recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The provision in the current quarter was primarily attributable to growth in loans receivable, while the recapture in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the net impact of changes in the loan portfolio mix, loan downgrades and changes in impairment status.

“Our residential lending division continued to exceed expectations, resulting in growth of $26.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, bringing year-to-date growth to $90.7 million in one-to-four family residential loan balances, despite a rapidly increasing interest rate environment throughout the year,” noted Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO. “This growth was fairly evenly distributed between owner occupied homes and non-owner occupied investment properties, with growth of $48.5 million and $42.3 million, respectively. In addition, I am very proud of the efforts of our credit underwriting teams and the focus on credit quality throughout the bank, with nonperforming asset and loan delinquency balances approximating $200,000 on total loans receivable of $1.2 billion,” continued Kiley.

“Finally, I am pleased to report that during a year when many financial institutions saw deterioration in their book value per share, ours increased to $17.57 at December 31, 2022, compared to $17.30 one year ago,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Net loans receivable increased by $23.7 million in the quarter to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, on continued strength in one-to-four family residential, construction/land, and classic, collectible and other auto loans.
  • The Bank increased its reliance on brokered deposits to fund its asset growth in the quarter, while also increasing noninterest-bearing demand deposits by $1.1 million in the quarter and $2.2 million year over year.
  • The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.57 at December 31, 2022, compared to $17.30 at both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 84,981 shares at an average price of $16.43 per share during the year, an amount equal to approximately 1.0% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022.
  • The Company paid regular quarterly cash dividends to shareholders totaling $0.48 per share for the year, a 9.1% increase over the prior year.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at December 31, 2022, were 10.3% and 15.6%, respectively compared to 10.4% and 15.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 10.3% and 15.5%, respectively at December 31, 2021.
  • Credit quality remained strong as nonperforming assets declined to $193,000, or 0.01% of total assets, and there were only an additional $27,000 in loans over 30 days past due at December 31, 2022.
  • Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) at December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter, reducing the recapture of provision for loan losses recognized during the year to $400,000. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Bank recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses.

Deposits totaled $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $20.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to a $55.3 million increase in brokered deposits and $2.0 million increase in demand deposits, partially offset by decreases across all other deposit categories, particularly money market balances. Management continually considers alternatives to increase deposits to fund anticipated asset growth in addition to efforts through its branch network, including wholesale markets, brokered deposits and the national deposit market.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2021 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 119,944   $ 118,842   $ 117,751   $ 1,102     $ 2,193  
Interest-bearing demand   96,632     95,767     97,907     865       (1,275 )
Savings   23,636     24,625     23,146     (989 )     490  
Money market   542,388     572,137     624,543     (29,749 )     (82,155 )
Certificates of deposit, retail   262,554     268,528     294,127     (5,974 )     (31,573 )
Brokered deposits   124,886     69,537     -     55,349       124,886  
Total deposits $ 1,170,040   $ 1,149,436   $ 1,157,474   $ 20,604     $ 12,566  
                                 


The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

December 31, 2022
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 35,123 $ 45,575 $ 15,515 $ 279,392 $ 203,463 $ - $ 579,068
Landing   3,781   1,720   143   18,153   3,771   -   27,568
Woodinville   2,925   3,315   1,181   15,648   10,428   -   33,497
Bothell   3,363   1,041   49   6,485   942   -   11,880
Crossroads   14,455   3,082   226   30,969   11,667   -   60,399
Kent   8,162   11,660   2   19,549   1,023   -   40,396
Kirkland   10,618   506   62   8,310   25   -   19,521
Issaquah   3,342   1,171   134   2,474   3,408   -   10,529
Total King County   81,769   68,070   17,312   380,980   234,727   -   782,858
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   6,594   4,005   911   15,445   5,443   -   32,398
Edmonds   16,619   6,191   766   33,904   7,768   -   65,248
Clearview   5,456   6,317   1,653   23,322   2,906   -   39,654
Lake Stevens   3,936   5,213   1,390   36,842   4,674   -   52,055
Smokey Point   2,617   6,330   1,391   46,486   6,012   -   62,836
Total Snohomish County   35,222   28,056   6,111   155,999   26,803   -   252,191
Pierce County              
University Place   2,192   96   1   3,953   672   -   6,914
Gig Harbor   761   410   212   1,456   352   -   3,191
Total Pierce County   2,953   506   213   5,409   1,024   -   10,105
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   124,886   124,886
               
Total deposits $ 119,944 $ 96,632 $ 23,636 $ 542,388 $ 262,554 $ 124,886 $ 1,170,040


September 30, 2022
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 36,797 $ 43,129 $ 16,483 $ 301,912 $ 209,504 $ - $ 607,825
Landing   4,345   2,586   155   20,301   4,089   -   31,476
Woodinville   3,033   3,714   1,208   19,514   9,799   -   37,268
Bothell   3,287   1,045   54   7,307   1,694   -   13,387
Crossroads   13,047   4,225   49   38,668   9,228   -   65,217
Kent   6,323   13,945   4   19,843   1,499   -   41,614
Kirkland   9,101   365   42   7,297   25   -   16,830
Issaquah   3,396   1,480   60   3,037   2,295   -   10,268
Total King County   79,329   70,489   18,055   417,879   238,133   -   823,885
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   7,153   2,727   904   23,527   5,626   -   39,937
Edmonds   16,209   6,284   901   34,719   8,935   -   67,048
Clearview   5,143   5,957   1,662   26,923   2,873   -   42,558
Lake Stevens   4,977   5,233   1,471   40,297   4,975   -   56,953
Smokey Point   3,430   4,452   1,422   23,527   7,066   -   39,897
Total Snohomish County   36,912   24,653   6,360   148,993   29,475   -   246,393
Pierce County              
University Place   1,879   108   2   3,883   670   -   6,542
Gig Harbor   722   517   208   1,382   250   -   3,079
Total Pierce County   2,601   625   210   5,265   920   -   9,621
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   69,537   69,537
               
Total deposits $ 118,842 $ 95,767 $ 24,625 $ 572,137 $ 268,528 $ 69,537 $
 1,149,436
                             

Net loans receivable totaled $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.10 billion at December 31, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, new originations of one-to-four family residential loans, construction/land and classic, collectible and other auto loans outpaced total loan repayments in the quarter. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.15 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.13 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.11 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the average balance of net loans receivable was $1.13 billion, compared to $1.10 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The ALLL represented 1.29% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.27% at September 30, 2022, and 1.40% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021.

There were $193,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $232,000 at September 30, 2022, and none at December 31, 2021. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, or December 31, 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Dec 31,   Three
Month 		  One
Year
    2022       2022       2021     Change   Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:                  
One-to-four family residential $     $ 39     $     $ (39 )   $
Consumer   193       193      
            193
Total nonperforming loans   193       232             (39 )     193
                   
OREO  
                 
     
                   
Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 193     $ 232     $
    $ (39 )   $ 193
                   
Nonperforming assets as a percent                  
of total assets   0.01 %     0.02 %     0.00 %        

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans (“TDRs”) as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Company’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms for the periods presented.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. TDRs totaled $1.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $2.1 million at December 31, 2021. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.

Net interest income totaled $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the continued increase in market interest rates due to the ongoing increases to the targeted federal funds rate, which increased 125 basis points during the fourth calendar quarter of 2022, and increased competition for deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans, including fees, and investments. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income totaled $48.4 million, compared to $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the increase in interest income on loans and investments outpaced the increase in interest expense on liabilities.

Total interest income was $17.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarters was primarily due to an improvement in the average loan yield to 5.19% from 4.77% and 4.44% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, due in large part to recent increases in short term interest rates that increased our returns from LIBOR and Prime based variable rate loans and variable rate investment securities.

Total interest expense was $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 0.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market balances and the continued use of higher cost brokered deposits and wholesale sources to meet our funding needs. Advances from the FHLB decreased to $145.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $150.0 million at September 30, 2022, and increased from $95.0 million at December 31, 2021. Currently, $95.0 million of our FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements have a weighted average remaining term of 47 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.05%. The average cost of borrowings was 2.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 1.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was due primarily to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing more than the yields on interest-earnings assets, with a 70-basis point increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.63% from 0.93%, partially offset by a 48-basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.91% from 4.43%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, totaled $695,000, compared to $778,000 for the quarter ended September 31, 2022, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to lower wealth management revenue, and lower loan related fees. The decrease in the current quarter as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily reflects reduced loan fees, in addition to a reduction in wealth management revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income declined $639,000 to $3.2 million, from $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, due primarily to lower loan related fees as loan prepayment penalties declined by $425,000, along with a decline of $182,000 in wealth management revenue in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior year.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to a $440,000 decline in salaries and employee benefits due in part to the maturity of the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, resulting in no associated compensation expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $430,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Effective January 1, 2023, this ESOP benefit was replaced by a new profit-sharing contribution and other enhancements to the Bank’s 401(k) plan for all eligible employees. The Company expects that the associated expenses will generally be in line with the previous ESOP related expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily reflects the absence of expenses related to the matured ESOP, partially offset by higher other general and administrative expenses and professional fees. The increase year over year was due primarily to higher expenses across all categories except net OREO related expenses, regulatory assessments and data processing fees, which were lower.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses new COVID-19 variants; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Assets Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2021 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,722     $ 9,684     $ 7,246     (20.3 )%   6.6 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks   16,598       15,227       66,145     9.0     (74.9 )
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   217,977       221,278       168,948     (1.5 )   29.0  
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,444       2,438       2,432     0.2     0.5  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,227, $14,726, and $15,657 respectively   1,167,083       1,143,348       1,103,461     2.1     5.8  
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost   7,512       7,712       5,465     (2.6 )   37.5  
Accrued interest receivable   6,513       6,261       5,285     4.0     23.2  
Deferred tax assets, net   2,597       2,355       850     10.3     205.5  
Premises and equipment, net   21,192       21,608       22,440     (1.9 )   (5.6 )
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net   36,286       36,064       35,210     0.6     3.1  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   12,280       13,605       3,628     (9.7 )   238.5  
Right of use asset (“ROU”), net   3,275       3,260       3,646     0.5     (10.2 )
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   548       582       684     (5.8 )   (19.9 )
Total assets $ 1,502,916     $ 1,484,311     $ 1,426,329     1.3 %   5.4 %
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 119,944     $ 118,842     $ 117,751     0.9 %   1.9 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,050,096       1,030,594       1,039,723     1.9     1.0  
Total deposits   1,170,040       1,149,436       1,157,474     1.8     1.1  
Advances from the FHLB   145,000       150,000       95,000     (3.3 )   52.6  
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance   3,051       5,033       2,909     (39.4 )   4.9  
Lease liability, net   3,454       3,441       3,805     0.4     (9.2 )
Accrued interest payable   328       185       112     77.3     192.9  
Other liabilities   20,683       18,326       9,150     12.9     126.0  
Total liabilities   1,342,556       1,326,421       1,268,450     1.2     5.8  
Commitments and contingencies                  
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a     n/a  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,127,595 shares at December 31 2022, 9,127,595 shares at September 30 2022,
and 9,125,759 shares at December 31, 2021		   91       91       91     0.0     0.0  
Additional paid-in capital   72,424       72,295       72,298     0.2     0.2  
Retained earnings   95,059       92,928       86,162     2.3     10.3  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (7,214 )     (7,424 )     174     (2.8 )   (4,246.0 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares   -       -       (846 )   n/a     (100.0 )
Total stockholders’ equity   160,360       157,890       157,879     1.6     1.6  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,502,916     $ 1,484,311     $ 1,426,329     1.3 %   5.4 %
                                   


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended        
  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2021 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 15,042   $ 13,618     $ 12,398   10.5 %   21.3 %
Investments   2,032     1,609       804   26.3     152.7  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   205     125       19   64.0     978.9  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   89     83       85   7.2     4.7  
Total interest income   17,368     15,435       13,306   12.5     30.5  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   3,972     2,326       1,390   70.8     185.8  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   928     392       340   136.7     172.9  
Total interest expense   4,900     2,718       1,730   80.3     183.2  
Net interest income   12,468     12,717       11,576   (2.0 )   7.7  
Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses   500     (400 )     600   (225.0 )   (16.7 )
Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses   11,968     13,117       10,976   (8.8 )   9.0  
                   
Noninterest income                  
Net gain on sale of investments   27     -       32   n/a     (15.6 )
BOLI income   222     243       216   (8.6 )   2.8  
Wealth management revenue   36     89       104   (59.6 )   (65.4 )
Deposit related fees   231     245       218   (5.7 )   6.0  
Loan related fees   172     195       551   (11.8 )   (68.8 )
Other   7     6       5   16.7     40.0  
Total noninterest income   695     778       1,126   (10.7 )   (38.3 )
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   4,977     5,417       5,374   (8.1 )   (7.4 )
Occupancy and equipment   1,155     1,188       1,154   (2.8 )   0.1  
Professional fees   607     549       477   10.6     27.3  
Data processing   634     675       689   (6.1 )   (8.0 )
Regulatory assessments   108     105       100   2.9     8.0  
Insurance and bond premiums   111     112       110   (0.9 )   0.9  
Marketing   77     92       37   (16.3 )   108.1  
Other general and administrative   997     876       775   13.8     28.6  
Total noninterest expense   8,666     9,014       8,716   (3.9 )   (0.6 )
Income before federal income tax provision   3,997     4,881       3,386   (18.1 )   18.0  
Federal income tax provision   771     935       643   (17.5 )   19.9  
Net income $ 3,226   $ 3,946     $ 2,743   (18.2 )%   17.6 %
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.35   $ 0.44     $ 0.30        
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35   $ 0.43     $ 0.29        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,073,323     8,981,037       9,129,724        
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,149,044     9,068,541       9,273,502        
                           


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,    
    2022     2021   One
Year
Change
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 52,935     $ 50,170   5.5 %
Investments   5,627       3,224   74.5  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   386       72   436.1  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   318       332   (4.2 )
Total interest income   59,266       53,798   10.2  
Interest expense          
Deposits   8,955       7,216   24.1  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1,934       1,603   20.6  
Total interest expense   10,889       8,819   23.5  
Net interest income   48,377       44,979   7.6  
(Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   (400 )     300   (233.3 )
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   48,777       44,679   9.2  
           
Noninterest income          
Net gain on sale of investments   27       32   (15.6 )
BOLI income   1,004       1,107   (9.3 )
Wealth management revenue   312       494   (36.8 )
Deposit related fees   936       872   7.3  
Loan related fees   919       1,265   (27.4 )
Other   25       92   (72.8 )
Total noninterest income   3,223       3,862   (16.5 )
           
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   21,133       20,237   4.4  
Occupancy and equipment   4,776       4,557   4.8  
Professional fees   2,339       1,899   23.2  
Data processing   2,678       2,692   (0.5 )
Regulatory assessments   403       456   (11.6 )
Insurance and bond premiums   464       451   2.9  
Marketing   303       154   96.8  
Other general and administrative   3,495       2,921   19.7  
Total noninterest expense   35,591       33,367   6.7  
Income before federal income tax provision   16,409       15,174   8.1  
Federal income tax provision   3,169       2,925   8.3  
Net income $ 13,240     $ 12,249   8.1 %
           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.47     $ 1.31    
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.45     $ 1.29    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,006,369       9,340,997    
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,102,283       9,454,495    
                 


The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Other multifamily $ 126,895     10.7 %   $ 132,755     11.4 %   $ 130,146     11.6 %
Total multifamily residential   126,895     10.7       132,755     11.4       130,146     11.6  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Office   84,315     7.1       84,768     7.3       90,727     8.1  
Retail   132,595     11.2       137,417     11.9       138,463     12.4  
Mobile home park   25,420     2.2       23,531     2.0       20,636     1.8  
Hotel / motel   55,471     4.7       56,715     4.9       64,854     5.8  
Nursing home   12,365     1.0       12,452     1.2       12,713     1.1  
Warehouse   19,783     1.7       19,934     1.7       17,724     1.6  
Storage   33,876     2.9       34,069     2.9       32,990     2.9  
Other non-residential   44,057     3.6       44,600     3.9       41,310     3.8  
Total non-residential   407,882     34.4       413,486     35.8       419,417     37.5  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   52,836     4.5       41,606     3.6       34,677     3.1  
Multifamily   15,501     1.3       15,500     1.3       37,194     3.3  
Commercial   -     0.0       -     0.0       6,189     0.6  
Land development   9,783     0.8       15,518     1.3       15,395     1.4  
Total construction/land   78,120     6.6       72,624     6.2       93,455     8.4  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   233,785     19.8       221,212     19.1       185,320     16.6  
Permanent non-owner occupied   242,051     20.5       228,223     19.7       199,796     17.8  
Total one-to-four family residential   475,836     40.3       449,435     38.8       385,116     34.4  
                       
Business:                      
Aircraft   2,086     0.1       2,335     0.2       6,079     0.5  
Small Business Administration (“SBA”)   509     0.1       520     0.1       839     0.1  
Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”)   785     0.1       1,209     0.1       10,849     1.0  
Other business   27,991     2.4       27,990     2.4       28,823     2.5  
Total business   31,371     2.7       32,054     2.8       46,590     4.1  
                       
Consumer:                      
Classic, collectible and other auto   53,705     4.6       47,141     4.1       35,861     3.2  
Other consumer   8,350     0.7       10,478     0.9       8,951     0.8  
Total consumer   62,055     5.3       57,619     5.0       44,812     4.0  
                       
Total loans   1,182,159     100.0 %     1,157,973     100.0 %     1,119,536     100.0 %
Less:                      
Deferred loan (costs) fees, net   (151 )         (101 )         418      
ALLL   15,227           14,726           15,657      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,167,083         $ 1,143,348         $ 1,103,461      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   53.1 %         49.1 %         59.7 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital   346.9 %         354.6 %         384.0 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

       At or For the Quarter Ended     
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   0.86 %     1.06 %     0.79 %     0.93 %     0.76 %
Return on equity   8.04       9.88       7.11       8.33       6.79  
Dividend payout ratio   34.29       27.40       38.51       33.20       36.67  
Equity-to-assets ratio   10.67       10.64       10.78       11.15       11.07  
Tangible equity ratio (2)   10.58       10.55       10.69       11.05       10.97  
Net interest margin   3.52       3.65       3.53       3.43       3.40  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   117.93       119.08       120.21       119.59       119.08  
Efficiency ratio   65.84       66.80       72.62       70.96       68.62  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.30       2.43       2.60       2.46       2.42  
Book value per common share $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 17.26     $ 17.32     $ 17.30  
Tangible book value per share (2)   17.41       17.14       17.09       17.15       17.13  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.31 %     10.43 %     10.53 %     10.51 %     10.34 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.37       14.24       14.22       14.08       14.23  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.37       14.24       14.22       14.08       14.23  
Total capital ratio   15.62       15.49       15.47       15.33       15.48  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (4)                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.01       0.02       0.00       0.01       0.00  
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.29       1.27       1.33       1.33       1.40  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   (0.00 )     (0.00 )     0.00       (0.00 )     0.00  
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 14,726     $ 15,125     $ 15,159     $ 15,657     $ 15,057  
Provision (recapture of provision)   500       (400 )     -       (500 )     600  
Charge-offs   -       -       (37 )     -       -  
Recoveries   1       1       3       2       -  
ALLL, end of the quarter $ 15,227     $ 14,726     $ 15,125     $ 15,159     $ 15,657  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Mar 31,
2022 		  Dec 31,
2021
      (Dollars in thousands)    
Average Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   5.19 %     4.77 %     4.41 %     4.36 %     4.44 %
Yield on investments   3.64       2.90       2.33       1.96       1.79  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   3.31       2.02       0.67       0.15       0.13  
Yield on FHLB stock   4.58       5.56       4.82       5.49       5.89  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.91 %     4.43 %     4.04 %     3.90 %     3.91 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.51 %     0.87 %     0.55 %     0.50 %     0.53 %
Cost of borrowings   2.46       1.48       1.21       1.28       1.33  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.63 %     0.93 %     0.61 %     0.56 %     0.61 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   1.36 %     0.78 %     0.49 %     0.44 %     0.48 %
Cost of funds   1.48       0.84       0.55       0.51       0.55  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,150,181     $ 1,132,233     $ 1,117,079     $ 1,115,428     $ 1,108,836  
Investments   221,180       220,244       198,819       171,685       178,500  
Interest-earning deposits   24,608       24,565       22,010       49,857       56,800  
FHLB stock   7,710       5,923       5,905       5,467       5,726  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,403,679     $ 1,382,965     $ 1,343,813     $ 1,342,437     $ 1,349,862  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,040,357     $ 1,056,079     $ 1,013,080     $ 1,027,507     $ 1,032,090  
Borrowings   149,946       105,272       104,835       95,000       101,522  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,190,303       1,161,351       1,117,915       1,122,507       1,133,612  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   121,518       125,561       131,415       122,175       119,142  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,311,821     $ 1,286,912     $ 1,249,330     $ 1,244,682     $ 1,252,754  
                   
Average assets $ 1,496,125     $ 1,470,816     $ 1,431,003     $ 1,424,054     $ 1,430,199  
Average stockholders’ equity   159,120       158,515       158,349       158,756       160,183  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020       2019       2018  
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on assets   0.91 %     0.86 %     0.63 %     0.80 %     1.21 %
Return on equity   8.34       7.65       5.50       6.73       9.86  
Dividend payout ratio   32.65       33.59       45.45       33.65       21.53  
Equity-to-assets ratio   10.67       11.07       11.26       11.65       12.28  
Tangible equity ratio (1)   10.58       10.97       11.15       11.53       12.13  
Net interest margin   3.54       3.35       3.15       3.19       3.56  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   119.18       118.59       115.62       113.44       114.28  
Efficiency ratio   68.97       68.32       72.39       70.66       66.88  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.44       2.35       2.39       2.35       2.40  
Book value per common share $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 16.05     $ 15.25     $ 14.35  
Tangible book value per share (1)   17.41       17.13       15.88       15.07       14.17  
                   
Capital Ratios: (2)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.31 %     10.34 %     10.29 %     10.27 %     10.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.37       14.23       14.32       13.13       13.43  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.37       14.23       14.32       13.13       13.43  
Total capital ratio   15.62       15.48       15.57       14.38       14.68  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (3)                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.02 %     0.00 %     0.19 %     0.01 %     0.07 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.01       0.00       0.18       0.04       0.10  
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.29       1.40       1.36       1.18       1.29  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable, net   0.00       (0.02 )     (0.00 )     (0.02 )     (0.45 )
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the year $ 15,657     $ 15,174     $ 13,218     $ 13,347     $ 12,882  
(Recapture of provision) provision   (400 )     300       1,900       (300 )     (4,000 )
Charge-offs   (37 )     -       (2 )     -       -  
Recoveries   7       183       58       171       4,465  
ALLL, end of the year $ 15,227     $ 15,657     $ 15,174     $ 13,218     $ 13,347  

(1) Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible equity, tangible, tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(3) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  For the Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020       2019       2018  
      (Dollars in thousands)    
Average Yields and Costs:                  
Yield on loans   4.69 %     4.57 %     4.69 %     5.15 %     5.13 %
Yield on investments   2.77       1.83       2.39       3.11       2.92  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   1.28       0.12       0.21       2.15       1.74  
Yield on FHLB stock   5.08       5.29       4.85       5.42       5.24  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.33 %     4.01 %     4.36 %     4.88 %     4.83 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.87 %     0.71 %     1.42 %     1.90 %     1.35 %
Cost of borrowings   1.70       1.39       1.31       2.09       1.92  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.95 %     0.78 %     1.41 %     1.92 %     1.46 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   0.77 %     0.64 %     1.32 %     1.81 %     1.28 %
Cost of funds   0.86       0.71       1.32       1.84       1.39  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,128,835     $ 1,098,772     $ 1,120,889     $ 1,061,367     $ 995,810  
Investments   203,165       176,110       133,584       139,354       141,100  
Interest-earning deposits   30,176       60,482       25,108       13,634       11,628  
FHLB stock   6,256       6,271       6,600       6,684       8,748  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,368,432     $ 1,341,635     $ 1,286,181     $ 1,221,039     $ 1,157,286  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,034,351     $ 1,015,852     $ 987,069     $ 946,484     $ 828,965  
Borrowings   113,890       115,466       125,392       129,899       183,667  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,148,241       1,131,318       1,112,461       1,076,383       1,012,632  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   125,166       112,484       75,388       48,434       49,461  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,273,407     $ 1,243,802     $ 1,187,849     $ 1,124,817     $ 1,062,093  
                   
Average assets $ 1,455,739     $ 1,421,476     $ 1,361,604     $ 1,294,164     $ 1,227,396  
Average stockholders’ equity   158,685       160,041       155,587       154,092       151,145  
                                       

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Quarter Ended
    Dec 31,
2022		       Sep 30,
2022		       Jun 30,
2022		       Mar 31,
2022		       Dec 31,
2021		  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:                                      
Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 160,360     $ 157,890     $ 156,896     $ 157,757     $ 157,879  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   548       582       616       650       684  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 158,923     $ 156,419     $ 155,391     $ 156,218     $ 156,306  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,502,916     $ 1,484,311     $ 1,454,768     $ 1,415,054     $ 1,426,329  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   548       582       616       650       684  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,501,479     $ 1,482,840     $ 1,453,263     $ 1,413,515     $ 1,424,756  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,127,595       9,127,595       9,091,533       9,107,977       9,125,759  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   10.67 %     10.64 %     10.78 %     11.15 %     11.07 %
Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)   10.58       10.55       10.69       11.05       10.97  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 17.26     $ 17.32     $ 17.30  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.41       17.14       17.09       17.15       17.13  


  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020       2019       2018  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 160,360     $ 157,879     $ 156,302     $ 156,319     $ 153,738  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible   548       684       824       968       1,116  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 158,923     $ 156,306     $ 154,589     $ 154,462     $ 151,733  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   1,502,916       1,426,329       1,387,669       1,341,885       1,252,424  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible   548       684       824       968       1,116  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,501,479     $ 1,424,756     $ 1,385,956     $ 1,340,028     $ 1,250,419  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,127,595       9,125,759       9,736,875       10,252,953       10,710,656  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   10.67 %     11.07 %     11.26 %     11.65 %     12.28 %
Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)   10.58       10.97       11.15       11.53       12.13  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 16.05     $ 15.25     $ 14.35  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.41       17.13       15.88       15.07       14.17  
                                       

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


