Risk Strategies Acquires Tanenbaum-Harber of Florida, LLC

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Tanenbaum-Harber of Florida, LLC, a long-established insurance and risk management advisor for businesses and families. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Tracing its roots back to 1860, Tanenbaum-Harber is headquartered in Miramar, FL and is one of the largest independent retail agencies operating in South Florida. Also acquired in the deal were the assets of Tanenbaum-Harber of California, Inc., which operates from San Diego and supports a growing business in the state.

“Tanenbaum-Harber brings another industry leading brand to our growing Florida team,” explained Scott Popilek, Atlantic Regional Leader, Risk Strategies. “They have terrific, highly experienced people and an approach to client service built and refined for over 150 years that perfectly aligns with our firm.”

While most of Tanenbaum-Harber’s business is conducted in support of clients seeking customized property and casualty insurance solutions, it has seen steady growth in personal lines, helping families and individuals with their risk and liability coverage needs.

“Given the long history of our firm, we wanted to find a partner that could provide a path for our people and business to scale both within the state and nationally,” said Fred Jove, President, Tanenbaum-Harber of Florida. “Risk Strategies, having both a strong presence in key areas within our home state and more than 30 specialty practices nationally, presented both a great business and cultural fit.”

In a very competitive environment, and despite challenging market conditions, Tanenbaum-Harber has experienced strong business growth over the past five years. The agency counts over 5,000 clients across a range of industries including wholesale distribution, real estate, security, hospitality, technology and non-profit.

