GeoVax to Present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place in-person in New York City at the New York Marriott Marquis and virtually on February 6-9, 2023.

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM EST

An on-demand video presentation will also be available for conference participants during the event.

GeoVax will also conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit the conference page here or email Investor Relations at govx@cg.capital.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a single-dose, COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

govx@cg.capital