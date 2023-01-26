Global Dentures Market Anticipated to Garner $1,585.70 Million in Revenue and Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the Estimated Period from 2021 to 2028 [170-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global dentures market is predicted to see prominent growth during the analysis timeframe due to the increasing cases of dental problems all across the globe. Based on product implant, the removable dentures sub-segment is expected to be most productive. Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

As per our analyst, with the increasing cases of dental problems, such as caries and tooth loss among millennials all across the globe due to unhealthy food eating habits, the dentures market is predicted to experience significant growth during the analysis period. Besides, the increasing demand for attractive smiles & teeth in the entertainment and cosmetic industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the continuous development and launch of new products by leading market players are expected to create various growth opportunities for the market throughout the estimated timeframe. However, the high cost of denture implantation may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the dentures market into segments based on product type, product implant, end-user, and region.

Product Type: Complete Dentures Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The complete dentures sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,113.00 million during the analysis timeframe. This s mainly due to the increasing geriatric population all across the globe. Moreover, the increasing use of complete set dentures not only to replace but also gums is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Product Implant: Removable Dentures Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The removable dentures sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $1,248.30 million throughout the estimated timeframe. This is majorly due to the growing use of removable dentures because of their less invasive property. Moreover, removable dentures are considered to be a cheaper alternative to replace missing teeth is expected to uplift the growth of the dentures market sub-segment during the analysis period.

End-User: Dental Hospitals & Clinics Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The dental hospitals & clinics sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $994.1 million during the estimated period. This is mainly because of the increasing number of dental problems all across the globe. Moreover, the growing availability of experienced healthcare professionals in the clinics to perform dental implants is predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast timeframe.

North America Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The North America region of the dentures market is expected to garner a revenue of $642.2 million over the analysis timeframe. This is majorly due to the presence of major dentures companies in this region. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and pervasiveness of teeth loss issues in this region are predicted to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dentures Market

The outbreak of the Cvid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the dentures market. Due to the spontaneous transmission of coronavirus and the increasing prevalence of serious symptoms of the virus, people have deliberately delayed their regular hospital visits and dental consultations during the pandemic period. Moreover, healthcare professionals have delayed many dental surgeries and restricted many outpatient visits during that period. All these factors have declined the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the dentures market include

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GC dental

Coltene Holding AG

Amann Girrbach AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Straumann Group.

Avadent Digital Dentures

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2021, Dentsply Sirona Inc., a leading American dental equipment manufacturer and dental consumables producer announced its collaboration with Byte, a renowned direct-to-consumer, doctor-directed clear aligner company. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to expand orthopedic care by strengthening their connection with dental professionals and providing quality oral healthcare with clear aligner solutions.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

