Automation Testing Market to Hit $52.7 billion by 2027 Globally, Growing At a CAGR of 16.4%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automation Testing Market size was expected USD 24.7 billion in 2022 to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies has accelerated the growth in the Automation Testing Market across the globe.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered By component, testing type, dynamic testing, non-functional testing, endpoint testing, organization size, vertical, service and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), IBM (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), Apexon (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US), QT Company (Finland).

The scope of this report covers the Automation Testing Market component, testing type, dynamic testing, non-functional testing, endpoint interface, organization size, vertical, service, and regions.

By organization size, SMEs are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expensive and steep cost of automation tools is one of the major reasons for lagging in the Automation Testing Market for SMEs. To support and maintain the IT infrastructure and recourses with nominal support is another major concern for them. This might cause the diversion of focus from the core business functions, which can bring about inappropriate alignment of the business operations. Therefore, SMEs are considerably adopting digital services for software testing to ensure indefectible business operability, increased productivity, and dynamic business processes.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022, and this trend is projected to continue until 2027. The US and Canada are the leading markets in this region. North America has seen an increase in the number of IoT devices and apps in the region, with companies and developers focusing on performance testing. It is regarded as the most advanced region regarding information technology, security adoption, and infrastructure. The continuous need for digital transformation across verticals and the growing integration of different technologies, such as AI, ML, IoT, and analytics, have impacted the region and led to the increase in demand for automation.

