Borrell meets Armenian foreign minister to discuss situation in Lachin Corridor 

On 25 January, EU high Representative Josep Borrell announced on Twitter that he had met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels.

“Discussed prospects for resuming peace talks. Exchanged on the situation in Lachin Corridor and on the security situation in the wider region. Need to avoid a humanitarian crisis,”  Borrell tweeted.

Borrell and Mirzoyan also discussed the newly launched EU Mission (EUMA) that will conduct routine patrolling, report on the situation, and contribute to mediation efforts.

