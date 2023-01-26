Submit Release
EU provides two vehicles to make Moldovan Food Bank’s work more efficient

The European Union has provided two vehicles to make the Moldovan Food Bank’s work more efficient. These are two specialised vehicles equipped with refrigeration units that will allow perishable food collected by the Bank to be safely transported to social services throughout the country.

This support is provided by the European Union as part of the ‘Partnership for Inclusive and Sustainable Social Canteens’ project. 

“Since 2022, the Food Bank of Moldova service has been an associate member of the European Federation of Food Banks (FEBA), a European non-profit network dedicated to food recovery and redistribution,” said Valentina D’Arrigo from FEBA. “We believe that this donation will make a valuable contribution to the work of the Food Bank and will be an important support to the bank’s team to help as many people in need as possible.”

At the same time, the project will improve the operational capacity of the Food Bank through an online platform. Food donors will be able to indicate through the platform the quantity of food available and social services will be able to access it according to their regional location.

The Bank is currently working with 30 social services in the country and the number will double over the next two years, and around 5,000 people in difficult circumstances will be fed through recovered food products.

