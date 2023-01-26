Submit Release
Belarus: EU condemns conviction of Daria Losik for defending her previously sentenced husband

The inhumane treatment of Belarusian citizens must stop, the European External Action Service said in a statement on the sentencing of Darya Losik to two years in prison for defending her husband in an interview against accusations fabricated by the Lukashenko regime.

Darya’s husband Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in December 2021 for running a popular blog and is being held in a high-security prison. As a result of the two sentences, Daria and Ihar’s four-year-old child has been left without parents.

“Almost every day there are new examples in Belarus of arbitrary and cruel sentences in political trials held behind closed doors. The repression by the regime of Lukashenko has reached an unprecedented level, with more than 1,440 political prisoners, now affecting also the most vulnerable – children,” the EEAS says in its statement.

