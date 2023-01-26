Submit Release
EBRD:  €1.7 billion allocated to Ukraine in 2022 and another €200 million mobilised through partner banks

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sent €1.7 billion to Ukraine in 2022 and mobilised another 200 million through partner banks, representing more than 10 per cent of the Bank’s total business, it said today. 

“This means the EBRD is on track to deliver on its commitment to invest €3 billion for Ukraine by the end of 2023, with the exceptional support of shareholders and donors who share part of the risk of the investments the EBRD has taken on its own book,” the bank said in a press release.  

“The Bank and its shareholders moved swiftly, following the beginning of the war, to provide adequate support,” said EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. “This impressive operational performance is testimony to our resilience and determination to support our countries of operation and clients.”  

