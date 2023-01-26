Protecting the rights of whistleblowers: EU and UNDP launch online course for anti-corruption officers

On 25 January, the European Union and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) launched an online course on ‘Protecting the rights of whistleblowers’. Anti-corruption officers, whistleblowers and all those interested in the topic of anti-corruption are invited to sign up.

The new online course consists of nine thematic modules, interactive simulation games, and tests.

From the course, students will learn how anti-corruption officers interact with whistleblowers, how to submit and consider corruption reports, the rights and guarantees that whistleblowers have, how to conduct a procedural interview and much more.

After completing the course, all trainees will receive a certificate, and officials will also obtain 1 ECTS credit.

The training course was created by the Online Education Studio EdEra in partnership with the NACP and with the support of the UNDP in Ukraine in the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP), with financial support from the EU.

