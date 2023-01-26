Cruise Tourism Returns to Maldives with 1,250 Tourists Aboard Two Liner

Last Monday, two cruise liners arrived in Addu City, Maldives, carrying a total of 1,250 tourists. This marks a resurgence of cruise tourism in the Maldives following the suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The peak tourist season has seen an influx of cruise ships, with the Artania and Coral Expedition being the most recent arrivals. The Coral Expedition brought 50 tourists, while the Artania brought 1,200 tourists. The Addu City Council warmly welcomed the tourists upon their arrival.

Prior to the pandemic, Maldives was a popular destination for cruise ships, and this trend is expected to continue. The Maldives Association of Yacht Agency (MAYA) has announced that nine cruise liners are expected to arrive in the Maldives this year, bringing approximately 12,000 tourists. These cruise liners will dock at Male’ City, Addu City, and Haa Alif Atoll.

Tourism Minister Dr. Abdulla Mausoom has stated that the cruise liner industry is a major focus for the Maldivian tourism and economic sectors, particularly because it can benefit businesses located in and around the capital city of Male. Tourism Minister further stated that cruise liner passengers typically do not spend the night at resorts and hotels because they have already planned to spend money on the cruise liner. The largest of the nine cruise liners scheduled to arrive in the Maldives is the MS Costa Deliziosa, which has a capacity of 2,826 passengers and is set to arrive next month.

Featured Cover Image: Four Seasons Maldives