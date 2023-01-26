Morocco, Bahrain Seek Strengthening Cooperation to Level of Efficient Partnership

MOROCCO, January 26 - This 5th session of the Moroccan-Bahraini Joint Commission met on Thursday in Manama, five years after the last meeting held on February 27, 2018 in Rabat.

The meeting was held as an illustration of the deep-rooted historical and civilizational relations, as well as the sincere fraternal ties uniting the Kingdom of Morocco with the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother His Majesty King Hamad Ben Issa Al Khalifa.

Since the first session on July 29, 2001 in Tangier, the Moroccan-Bahraini Joint Commission has held four sessions, alternating between Morocco and Bahrain, chaired by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

The holding of the 5th session coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two kingdoms, which affirms the common will of the two countries to raise the relations of fruitful cooperation to the level of an efficient strategic partnership, in order to achieve the expected objectives on all levels, political, economic, commercial, cultural, social and investment.

On the eve of this session, senior officials and experts from both countries held a meeting to discuss political relations and regional and international issues of common interest. These issues reflected a convergence of views, as well as a continued willingness to coordinate in this area.

Similarly, representatives of various ministerial departments and public institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector in both countries met to assess, study and discuss the various aspects of cooperation in place, as well as the prospects for development and diversification of this cooperation to raise it to the level of partnership desired.

Relations between the two countries are characterized by mutual respect and convergence of views on several international issues. Relations further strengthened by the strong fraternal ties linking the two sovereigns. Especially since Morocco was one of the first countries to recognize Bahrain after its independence in 1971, before appointing its first ambassador resident in Manama in 1988.

Bahrain's position is characterized by full support for the territorial integrity of Morocco and the Moroccanity of the Sahara. A position illustrated by the opening, on December 14, 2020, of a Bahraini Consulate General in the city of Laayoune.

The Bahraini side does not cease to renew this support in all regional and international forums, praising the important role of Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, in supporting the various issues that interest Bahrain, as well as its positions in favor of Arab issues.

For its part, Morocco has consistently reaffirmed its support for Bahrain and the initiatives and reforms carried out by the Bahraini Sovereign, in order to consolidate national dialogue and strengthen the democratic edifice, to preserve the sovereignty, security, stability and national and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The High Joint Commission between the two countries was established under an agreement signed on July 29, 2000 in Rabat, during a ceremony chaired by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

Although trade between the two countries has increased from 1.21 billion dirhams in 2020 to more than 2.1 billion dirhams in 2021, it remains below the common aspirations of both countries and their economic potential.

The conventions that should be signed during the work of this 5th session of the High Joint Commission, are able to strengthen the legal framework of bilateral relations and contribute to the enrichment of the momentum that distinguishes the fruitful cooperation between the two kingdoms.

MAP : 26 January 2023