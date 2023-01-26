Conspiracies and the secret of the government
A book about a hidden tracker that the government hid from its citizensTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are numerous hidden agendas and conspiracies within the US government itself. Many think there are still unreported missions and contentious explorations that still need to be made public.
Author Stephen Yoham produces a fictional novel that may or may not be connected to reality. Readers of Over the Edge will undoubtedly wonder if these events are entirely fictional or whether real-life occurrences may have inspired them.
H. Hunter Mahoy is a secret agent of the US government. An airplane crash led him to a different kind of discovery. A microchip that was soon identified as a hidden tracker was found implanted in his body. Agent H. Hunter Mahoy also discovered that most citizens of the country had this tracker inside their bodies. What could be the primary motivation for implanting trackers in people's bodies without their knowledge? These revelations and a whole lot of conspiracies are something that readers can watch out for in Over The Edge by Stephen Yoham.
Stephen Yoham has authored a number of books that have always given readers a one-of-a-kind experience with every page he writes. His clear portrayal of his characters is what his readers love about his books. With Stephen's creative mind, readers are sure to have a good time exploring the world of secret agent H. Hunter Mahoy.
Over The Edge by Stephen Yoham is available on Amazon and all other online bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram