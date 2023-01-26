Author Stephen Yoham's "Over the Edge" is a story about a government secret and the people who tried to expose it
A secret service agent unravels a top secret from the government and attempts to warn the citizens of the United StatesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the Edge by Stephen Yoham is a compelling fictional tale that will surely get readers hooked. This is a story about a secret service agent who finds out confidential information from the government due to his unanticipated fate.
The story begins when off-duty United States Secret Service Agent Hunter Mahoy got wounded upon landing a gunfire-stricken jumbo jetliner at Miami International Airport. Agent Mahoy had to go through an operation when suddenly the surgeon noticed a dubious piece located in his left shoulder. Agent Hunter Mahoy was left speechless, alarmed with this discovery.
As the plot escalates, he finds out he has been implanted with a tracking device. With the help of his colleague, Agent Charles Minsk, they discover that the implant was built by the government with huge chances from the CIA. Because of this, they come to realize that the public has been fooled by the scheme of the government. These implants were proven to be faulty and have caused their hosts to do insane and deranged activities. The CIA will do anything to bury the truth about their tracking program.
A book of mystery and thrill. Readers who wish to grab a copy of this captivating work by Stephen Yoham can purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
