StepStone Group to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that the Company will release its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The conference call will also be made available in the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through February 23, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN is 13735268. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of September 30, 2022, StepStone oversaw approximately $602 billion of private markets allocations, including $135 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268


Primary Logo

