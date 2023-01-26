Membranes Market Size to Cross $10.1 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 9.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Membranes market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall increase in demand for membranes from various industries including water treatment, food & beverage, chemical, power, and pharmaceutical is supporting the growth of the membranes market globally. The increasing awareness pertaining to water conservation and wastewater treatment and rising scarcity of freshwater are driving the demand for membranes, especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

DuPont (US) Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France) Mann+Hummel (Germany) Hydranautics (US) LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Pentair (UK) Koch Separation Solutions (US) Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) Pall Corporation (US) Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) 3M (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Membranes Market:

Drivers: Stringent wastewater regulations Restraints: High capital costs Opportunity: Increasing water scarcity Challenges: Issue related to lifespan and efficiency of membranes

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on material, polymeric segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall membranes market Based on technology, RO segment is projected to be the largest in the membranes market during the forecast period Based on application, industrial processing is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate in the membranes market Based on region, Asia Pacific to account for the highest market share in the membranes market during the forecast period

Membranes are used to separate microorganisms and suspended particles from water/wastewater. They are constructed from polymeric and ceramic materials. Polymeric membranes account for the higher share of the membranes market and are used predominantly in the water & wastewater treatment applications. Polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), polyethersulfones (PES), and polyamides (PA) are the commonly used polymeric materials for membranes manufacturing.

Based on technology, the membranes market is segmented into RO, MF, UF, NF, and others. Among these, RO segment accounts for the highest market share of the overall membranes market. RO is an effective separation technique widely used in water treatment and the pore size of RO membranes is less than 0.001 micron. RO membranes are used to produce highly purified water for various applications including food & beverage processing, cosmetics production, and seawater desalination.

Based on application, the membranes market is segmented into water & wastewater treatment, and industrial processing. Water & wastewater treatment segment includes municipal as well as industrial water treatment and it accounts for the highest share of the membranes market. Stringent government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and water scarcity are the major driving factors responsible for the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for membranes. This large market share can be attributed to the increasing demand for membranes in emerging economies, such as China, and India. Furthermore, growing urbanization and industrialization, rising population, and government initiatives towards attracting business investments also supporting the growth of the membranes in the region. Large number of developing nations and water scarce countries in the region, is also driving the membranes market in Asia Pacific.

