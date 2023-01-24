Public Comment on Proposed 2022–23 Amendment to the Consolidated State Plans due to COVID-19 under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965

Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit an amendment of Section 1111 of the ESEA. The amendment will allow North Carolina to amend the ESEA consolidated State plan for the 2022–23 school year only. The State is requesting an amendment to the Annual Measure of Achievement (ESEA section 1111(c)(4)(E)).

The amendment would allow using the current year participation on end-of-course assessments for high school reading and mathematics rather than the cohort model used historically.

As approved in the 2022 addendum, for the 2021–22 school year, the participation rate for high school reading and mathematics was based on the current year membership of students in NC Math 1, NC Math 3, English II, and Biology. Participation consequences for schools that did not meet current year participation were applied to the academic achievement indicator for reading and mathematics. This met the participation requirement without including students who were unable to participate in testing during the 2019–20 school year due to COVID-19. The same processes and rules applied to the 2021-22 school year are proposed for the 2022–23 school year. The proposed amendment will be added to the ESSA state plan and submitted as follows:

Due to continued impact on the cohort-based end-of-course participation model, the State will continue using the current year membership of students as approved in the 2021–22 addendum for the 2022–23 school year only.

Interested persons may submit their written comments by February 27, 2023, until 5:00 p.m. using the link below:

Public Comment on Proposed 2022-23 Amendment