Pico Announces Important Upgrade to VoIP Analytics Product

Unparalleled Scale – new Corvil 10000 can monitor 100G networks and analyze 20,000 simultaneous calls.



New waveform analysis capability using machine intelligence to analyze voice quality on thousands of simultaneous calls – coming in 2023.

Cloud VoIP Analytics – currently in beta, Corvil VoIP Analytics will be available for AWS deployment in Q1 2023.



NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico is a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community. While its Corvil Analytics solution is mainly associated with assuring the performance of low-latency electronic trading systems, Corvil VoIP Analytics is used to manage the performance and operations of some of the world's largest and most demanding VoIP deployments. The Corvil approach of jointly analyzing network and application behavior is fundamental to ensuring VoIP quality and reliability.

“With 20 years of experience in deriving operational intelligence from demanding and dynamic networks, Corvil Analytics has established a critical role in high-performance trading environments,” said Pico’s Chief Product Officer, Stacie Swanstrom. “Corvil VoIP Analytics takes the ability to capture and decode lossless granularly timestamped data at 100GB and applies it to VoIP applications, providing the same rich data clients have come to expect in both on-prem and cloud deployments.”

An important benefit of Corvil’s wire data approach is that it provides a vendor-agnostic way to manage VoIP quality. Large organizations often depend on a variety of vendors, and relying on vendor-bundled troubleshooting tools gives only an incomplete and fragmented view. Furthermore, 60% of existing Corvil VoIP users have switched vendors in the past three years. Corvil provided a complete picture before, during and after the migration and was critical to the success of those projects.

Central to the value of the Corvil solution is speedy intuitive access to rich analytics:

Single pane of glass for summarized VoIP performance dashboards highlighting overall KPIs and failure rates.

Single-click drill-down into individual calls, with easy access to both signalling messages and the voice call packet stream.

Complete packet capture for every call provides a definitive record when troubleshooting issues with providers and vendors.

Extensive open APIs and live streaming of key metrics to Splunk, Nagios, Orion, and other third-party operations management solutions.

One Corvil VoIP Analytics client, Maricopa Region 911, servicing the Phoenix metro area, enlisted Pico to provide real-time visibility and analytics to assure the quality, performance and availability of critical emergency communications services across its existing Emergency Services IP network.

“Corvil is providing analytics and actionable insight into our network traffic that previously wasn’t available. Now, these insights allow one person to get the data needed to troubleshoot in minutes, where previously it would require multiple entities and could take over a day," said Dave Dansevicus, Data Analytics Architect at Maricopa Region 911.

For more information about Corvil VoIP Analytics, click here.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

