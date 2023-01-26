Submit Release
Flywire to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Flywire will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 5:00pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Mike Ellis, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,000 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com

Media:
Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com

 


