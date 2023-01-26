Lakeland Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly and Year-End 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $33.6 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $22.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 1.26%, annualized return on average common equity was 12.19% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.42%.



For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $107.4 million, a 13% increase compared to $95.0 million for 2021, resulting in return on average assets of 1.04%, return on average common equity of 9.80%, and return on average tangible common equity of 13.17% for 2022. For 2022, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.63 compared to diluted EPS of $1.85 for 2021.

Excluding $8.6 million of merger-related expenses, for our January 2022 acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp and our pending merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. ("Provident Financial"), net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $114.3 million, resulting in $1.74 diluted EPS. Excluding merger-related expenses, return on average assets was 1.11%; return on average common equity was 10.43%; and return on average tangible common equity was 14.02%. See "Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

The current year results include a $77.8 million increase in net interest income, offset by increases in non-interest expenses and the provision for credit losses of $47.5 million and $19.4 million, respectively. Fourth quarter 2022 results were favorably impacted by a $22.6 million, or 38%, increase in net interest income and a $3.2 million reduction in the provision for credit losses offset by a $9.8 million increase in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "2022 was an exceptional year for Lakeland Bancorp despite the economic uncertainty and rapidly changing interest rate conditions. Through the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp in January 2022, we expanded Lakeland's presence into the fastest growing markets in New Jersey and eclipsed $10 billion in total assets. During the year we experienced strong organic loan growth of $790 million while continuing to improve upon our already excellent asset quality. We finished 2022 with record quarterly and annual earnings and total asset growth of 32%. All of these achievements are directly related to the hard work of our dedicated Lakeland associates and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments."

Regarding the announced merger with Provident Financial, Mr. Shara continued, "We are awaiting shareholder and regulatory approvals and continue to work to combine the companies into a preeminent super-community bank with an unwavering commitment to associates, customers and our communities."

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total assets grew $2.59 billion or 32% to $10.78 billion at December 31, 2022, including $1.97 billion due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution.

Loan growth for 2022 was very robust at $1.89 billion or 32% resulting from acquired 1st Constitution loans totaling $1.10 billion and organic net loan growth of $794.6 million.

Net interest margin for 2022 increased 11 basis points to 3.24% compared to 2021 due primarily to increases in yields of interest-earning assets.

Net loan charge-offs for the year totaled $7.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans, of which $7.6 million were charge-offs of purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired from 1st Constitution.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 of 3.28% increased 30 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of an increase in the yield on loans and securities as well as an increase in loan balances, offset by an increase in interest-bearing liability balances and rates paid on those balances. Net interest margin for the full year of 2022 of 3.24% increased 11 basis points compared to 3.13% for 2021 for the same reasons as the fourth quarter comparison.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.31% compared to 3.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.90% for the third quarter of 2022. Yields on all categories of interest-earning assets increased when compared to the fourth quarter 2021, due primarily to the increases in market interest rates during 2022. In addition, average balances of interest-earning loans and securities increased by $1.83 billion and $721.6 million, respectively, and average balances of federal funds sold decreased by $500.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and securities and increased loan balances. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2022 was 3.77% compared to 3.43% for 2021 resulting primarily from an increase in the yields on interest earning assets and increased balances of loans and securities.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.50% compared to 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.94% for the third quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was 0.80% compared to 0.42% during the same period in 2021. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities in 2022 compared to prior periods was largely driven by increases in market interest rates. Additionally, the Company's total average overnight borrowings increased during 2022 and the Company paid higher rates on those borrowings.

Net interest income increased to $81.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets at higher yields, partially offset by higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for 2022 was $312.6 million, as compared to $234.8 million for 2021 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $1.2 million to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Commissions and fees in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $266,000 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to increases in investment commission income and commercial loan fees. Gain on sales of loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $130,000 due primarily to the Company retaining more originated residential mortgage loans in the loan portfolio. The Company recorded $466,000 in swap income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to none during the same period in 2021 due primarily to changes in the yield curve which increased the demand for swap transactions during 2022.

For 2022, noninterest income increased $5.7 million to $28.1 million compared to 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million compared to 2021 due primarily to increases in debit card income. Commissions and fees in 2022 increased $2.2 million compared to 2021 due to increases in investment commission income and commercial loan fees. Income on bank owned life insurance increased $1.3 million due primarily to death benefits received during 2022. Gains on sales of loans and swap income increased $501,000 and $942,000, respectively, compared to 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $45.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $9.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and employee benefit expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $6.7 million, or 33%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to staff additions and normal merit increases, as well as $772,000 of additional expense to accelerate the vesting of executive equity awards. In the fourth quarter of 2022, premises and equipment expense increased $1.5 million due primarily to additional rent, property tax and maintenance expenses from 1st Constitution properties and data processing expense decreased $147,000 due primarily to credits received from service providers compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022, merger-related costs included $533,000 for the merger with Provident Financial, while the fourth quarter of 2021 included $710,000 in merger-related costs for the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp.

For 2022, noninterest expense increased $47.5 million to $188.2 million compared to $140.8 million for 2021 due primarily to compensation and employee benefit expense which increased $25.6 million, or 31%. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due primarily to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Premises and equipment expense in 2022 increased $6.1 million due to the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison. Noninterest expense in 2022 included merger-related expenses of $8.6 million compared to $1.8 million in 2021. Additionally, noninterest expense in 2021 included $831,000 in long-term debt extinguishment costs compared to none in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 27.1% compared to 23.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for both 2022 and 2021 was 25.4%. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of the tax implications of executive accelerated vesting awards as well as tax-advantaged items decreasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $10.78 billion, an increase of $2.59 billion, or 32%, compared to December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total loans increased $1.89 billion, including $1.10 billion from 1st Constitution, to $7.87 billion, while investment securities increased $416.1 million, including $342.3 million from 1st Constitution, to $2.04 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.60 billion, while borrowings increased $637.6 million to $948.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2022, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 91.8%.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets remained low at $17.4 million, 0.16% of total assets, compared to $17.0 million, 0.21% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans decreased to 0.22% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $70.3 million, 0.89% of total loans compared to $58.0 million, 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance from 2021 was primarily due to the initial allowance for credit losses on PCD loans acquired from 1st Constitution. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had net charge-offs of $79,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $181,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2021. Provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a provision of $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $87,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for credit losses on investments for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $3.9 million compared to a provision of $31,000 for the same period in 2021.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, stockholders' equity increased 34% to $1.1 billion as compared to $827.0 million at December 31, 2021. Lakeland Bancorp remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.16% at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $17.09 and $12.76, respectively, compared to $16.34 and $13.21 at December 31, 2021 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). On January 24, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on February 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.78 billion in total assets at December 31, 2022. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine President & CEO EVP & CFO





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 81,640 $ 59,029 $ 312,615 $ 234,835 (Provision) benefit for credit losses 2,760 (408 ) (8,514 ) 10,896 Gain on investment securities transactions, net — — — 9 Gain on sales of loans 269 399 2,765 2,264 Gain (loss) on equity securities 11 (94 ) (1,302 ) (285 ) Other noninterest income 6,743 5,559 26,636 20,373 Long-term debt extinguishment costs — — — (831 ) Merger-related expenses (533 ) (710 ) (8,606 ) (1,782 ) Other noninterest expense (44,837 ) (34,840 ) (179,602 ) (138,144 ) Pretax income 46,053 28,935 143,992 127,335 Provision for income taxes (12,476 ) (6,765 ) (36,623 ) (32,294 ) Net income $ 33,577 $ 22,170 $ 107,369 $ 95,041 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 1.64 $ 1.85 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 1.63 $ 1.85 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.135 $ 0.570 $ 0.530 Weighted average shares - basic 64,854 50,647 64,624 50,624 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,222 50,959 64,918 50,870 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.26 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.19 % Annualized return on average common equity 12.19 % 10.70 % 9.80 % 11.95 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.42 % 13.26 % 13.17 % 14.93 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.31 % 3.22 % 3.77 % 3.43 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 % 0.33 % 0.80 % 0.42 % Annualized net interest spread 2.81 % 2.89 % 2.97 % 3.01 % Annualized net interest margin 3.28 % 2.98 % 3.24 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.67 % 53.19 % 51.79 % 53.23 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.28 % 10.09 % Book value per common share $ 17.09 $ 16.34 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 12.76 $ 13.21 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.88 % 8.31 % Asset Quality Ratios December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.89 % 0.97 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.21 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.10 % 0.04 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End 2022 2021 Loans $ 7,866,050 $ 5,976,148 Allowance for credit losses on loans 70,264 58,047 Investment securities 2,037,386 1,621,329 Total assets 10,783,840 8,198,056 Total deposits 8,567,471 6,965,823 Short-term borrowings 728,797 106,453 Other borrowings 219,264 204,043 Stockholders' equity 1,108,587 827,014





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 7,729,510 $ 5,902,152 $ 7,376,839 $ 6,003,325 Investment securities 2,145,252 1,423,650 2,128,870 1,160,503 Interest-earning assets 9,923,173 7,874,181 9,694,234 7,516,662 Total assets 10,534,884 8,332,637 10,307,245 7,974,905 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,240,197 1,775,119 2,267,867 1,671,889 Savings deposits 1,001,870 670,039 1,094,399 642,298 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,389,672 3,862,443 4,373,830 3,613,484 Time deposits 1,100,911 781,199 922,935 882,379 Total deposits 8,732,650 7,088,800 8,659,031 6,810,050 Short-term borrowings 311,875 112,533 197,557 95,111 Other borrowings 219,202 204,266 218,811 162,643 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,023,530 5,630,480 6,807,532 5,395,915 Stockholders' equity 1,092,720 822,001 1,095,861 795,554





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Loans and fees $ 95,295 $ 57,773 $ 325,001 $ 237,037 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 449 190 1,295 440 Taxable investment securities and other 10,769 4,966 35,352 17,208 Tax exempt investment securities 1,666 802 5,895 2,633 Total Interest Income 108,179 63,731 367,543 257,318 Interest Expense Deposits 21,767 3,444 44,253 16,793 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,771 20 3,658 78 Other borrowings 2,001 1,238 7,017 5,612 Total Interest Expense 26,539 4,702 54,928 22,483 Net Interest Income 81,640 59,029 312,615 234,835 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (2,760 ) 408 8,514 (10,896 ) Net Interest Income after (Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses 84,400 58,621 304,101 245,731 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,840 2,579 10,985 9,856 Commissions and fees 2,243 1,977 9,116 6,939 Income on bank owned life insurance 862 754 3,980 2,676 Gain (loss) on equity securities 11 (94 ) (1,302 ) (285 ) Gain on sales of loans 269 399 2,765 2,264 Gain on investment securities transactions, net — — — 9 Swap income 466 — 1,576 634 Other income 332 249 979 268 Total Noninterest Income 7,023 5,864 28,099 22,361 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 26,914 20,186 108,167 82,589 Premises and equipment 7,657 6,171 30,882 24,773 FDIC insurance 690 548 2,724 2,341 Data processing 1,258 1,405 6,238 5,454 Merger-related expenses 533 710 8,606 1,782 Other operating expenses 8,318 6,530 31,591 23,818 Total Noninterest Expense 45,370 35,550 188,208 140,757 Income before provision for income taxes 46,053 28,935 143,992 127,335 Provision for income taxes 12,476 6,765 36,623 32,294 Net Income $ 33,577 $ 22,170 $ 107,369 $ 95,041 Per Share of Common Stock Basic earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 1.64 $ 1.85 Diluted earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 1.63 $ 1.85 Dividends $ 0.145 $ 0.135 $ 0.570 $ 0.530





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 223,299 $ 199,158 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 12,651 29,372 Total cash and cash equivalents 235,950 228,530 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $310 at December 31, 2022 and $83 at December 31, 2021) 1,054,312 769,956 Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $760,455 at December 31, 2022 and $815,211 at December 31, 2021, allowance for credit losses of $107 at December 31, 2022 and $181 at December 31, 2021) 923,308 824,956 Equity securities, at fair value 17,283 17,368 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 42,483 9,049 Loans held for sale 536 1,943 Loans, net of deferred fees 7,866,050 5,976,148 Less: Allowance for credit losses 70,264 58,047 Net loans 7,795,786 5,918,101 Premises and equipment, net 55,429 45,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,052 15,222 Accrued interest receivable 33,374 19,209 Goodwill 271,829 156,277 Other identifiable intangible assets 9,088 2,420 Bank owned life insurance 156,985 117,356 Other assets 167,425 71,753 Total Assets $ 10,783,840 $ 8,198,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,113,289 $ 1,732,452 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,246,005 4,474,144 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 901,505 623,393 Time deposits over $250 thousand 306,672 135,834 Total deposits 8,567,471 6,965,823 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 728,797 106,453 Other borrowings 25,000 25,000 Subordinated debentures 194,264 179,043 Operating lease liabilities 21,449 16,523 Other liabilities 138,272 78,200 Total Liabilities 9,675,253 7,371,042 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022 and issued 50,737,400 shares and outstanding 50,606,365 shares at December 31, 2021 855,425 565,862 Retained earnings 329,375 259,340 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (1,452 ) (1,452 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (74,761 ) 3,264 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,108,587 827,014 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,783,840 $ 8,198,056





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 81,640 $ 80,285 $ 80,302 $ 70,388 $ 59,029 Benefit (provision) for credit losses 2,760 (1,358 ) (3,644 ) (6,272 ) (408 ) Gain on investment securities transactions, net — — — — — Gain on sales of loans 269 355 715 1,426 399 Gain (loss) on equity securities 11 (464 ) (364 ) (485 ) (94 ) Other noninterest income 6,743 7,342 6,712 5,839 5,559 Merger-related expenses (533 ) (3,488 ) — (4,585 ) (710 ) Other noninterest expense (44,837 ) (44,323 ) (45,068 ) (45,374 ) (34,840 ) Pretax income 46,053 38,349 38,653 20,937 28,935 Provision for income taxes (12,476 ) (9,603 ) (9,536 ) (5,008 ) (6,765 ) Net income $ 33,577 $ 28,746 $ 29,117 $ 15,929 $ 22,170 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 Dividends paid $ 9,505 $ 9,506 $ 9,507 $ 8,809 $ 6,921 Weighted average shares - basic 64,854 64,842 64,828 63,961 50,647 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,222 65,061 64,989 64,238 50,959 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.26 % 1.10 % 1.15 % 0.64 % 1.06 % Annualized return on average common equity 12.19 % 10.33 % 10.71 % 5.89 % 10.70 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.42 % 13.87 % 14.45 % 7.88 % 13.26 % Annualized net interest margin 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.02 % 2.98 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.67 % 49.76 % 50.69 % 57.77 % 53.19 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.28 % 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.60 % 10.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.88 % 7.83 % 8.01 % 8.07 % 8.31 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.24 % 11.16 % 11.12 % 11.34 % 11.15 % Total risk-based ratio 13.83 % 13.78 % 13.74 % 14.03 % 14.48 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.05 % 8.97 % 8.51 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.71 % 10.62 % 10.57 % 10.72 % 10.67 % Book value per common share $ 17.09 $ 16.70 $ 16.82 $ 16.82 $ 16.34 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 12.76 $ 12.36 $ 12.47 $ 12.45 $ 13.21

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End Loans $ 7,866,050 $ 7,568,826 $ 7,408,540 $ 7,137,793 $ 5,976,148 Allowance for credit losses on loans 70,264 68,879 68,836 67,112 58,047 Investment securities 2,037,386 2,047,186 2,124,213 2,139,054 1,621,329 Total assets 10,783,840 10,515,599 10,374,178 10,275,233 8,198,056 Total deposits 8,567,471 8,677,799 8,501,804 8,748,909 6,965,823 Short-term borrowings 728,797 357,787 432,206 102,911 106,453 Other borrowings 219,264 219,148 219,027 218,904 204,043 Stockholders' equity 1,108,587 1,082,406 1,090,145 1,089,282 827,014 Loans Non owner occupied commercial $ 2,906,014 $ 2,873,824 $ 2,777,003 $ 2,639,784 $ 2,316,284 Owner occupied commercial 1,246,189 1,141,290 1,179,527 1,122,754 908,449 Multifamily 1,260,814 1,186,036 1,134,938 1,104,206 972,233 Non owner occupied residential 218,026 222,597 221,339 225,795 177,097 Commercial, industrial and other 606,276 612,494 647,531 620,611 405,832 Paycheck Protection Program 435 734 10,404 36,785 56,574 Construction 380,100 381,109 370,777 404,186 302,228 Equipment finance 151,575 137,999 134,136 123,943 123,212 Residential mortgages 765,552 690,453 622,417 564,042 438,710 Consumer and home equity 331,069 322,290 310,468 295,687 275,529 Total loans $ 7,866,050 $ 7,568,826 $ 7,408,540 $ 7,137,793 $ 5,976,148 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,113,289 $ 2,288,902 $ 2,330,550 $ 2,300,030 $ 1,732,452 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,246,005 5,354,716 5,407,212 5,602,674 4,474,144 Time deposits 1,208,177 1,034,181 764,042 846,205 759,227 Total deposits $ 8,567,471 $ 8,677,799 $ 8,501,804 $ 8,748,909 $ 6,965,823 Total loans to total deposits ratio 91.8 % 87.2 % 87.1 % 81.6 % 85.8 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 7,729,510 $ 7,517,878 $ 7,229,175 $ 7,021,462 $ 5,902,152 Investment securities 2,145,252 2,160,719 2,188,199 2,019,578 1,423,650 Interest-earning assets 9,923,173 9,755,797 9,588,396 9,504,287 7,874,181 Total assets 10,534,884 10,358,600 10,192,140 10,138,437 8,332,637 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,240,197 2,325,391 2,310,702 2,194,038 1,775,119 Savings deposits 1,001,870 1,092,222 1,153,591 1,131,359 670,039 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,389,672 4,337,559 4,369,067 4,399,531 3,862,443 Time deposits 1,100,911 905,735 803,421 879,427 781,199 Total deposits 8,732,650 8,660,907 8,636,781 8,604,355 7,088,800 Short-term borrowings 311,875 240,728 130,242 104,633 112,533 Other borrowings 219,202 219,082 218,958 217,983 204,266 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,023,530 6,795,326 6,675,279 6,732,933 5,630,480 Stockholders' equity 1,092,720 1,104,145 1,090,613 1,095,913 822,001





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs Assets Loans 4.84 % 4.43 % 4.22 % 3.92 % 3.88 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.41 % 2.12 % 1.81 % 1.60 % 1.60 % Tax-exempt securities 2.36 % 2.12 % 2.02 % 1.91 % 2.20 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 3.68 % 2.21 % 0.55 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 4.31 % 3.90 % 3.61 % 3.25 % 3.22 % Liabilities Savings accounts 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.05 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.46 % 0.97 % 0.33 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Time deposits 1.77 % 1.00 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.51 % Borrowings 3.52 % 2.15 % 2.04 % 1.95 % 1.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 % 0.94 % 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.33 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.81 % 2.96 % 3.22 % 2.92 % 2.89 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.02 % 2.98 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.99 % 0.62 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.19 % Asset Quality Data Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 68,879 $ 68,836 $ 67,112 $ 58,047 $ 57,953 Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — 12,077 — Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — (7,634 ) — Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 1,464 11 1,583 4,630 (87 ) Charge-offs (138 ) (56 ) (365 ) (170 ) (461 ) Recoveries 59 88 506 162 642 Balance at end of period $ 70,264 $ 68,879 $ 68,836 $ 67,112 $ 58,047 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Non owner occupied commercial $ — $ — $ (4 ) $ 4 $ — Owner occupied commercial — — (337 ) 24 (1 ) Multifamily — — — — — Non owner occupied residential — — — (14 ) (136 ) Commercial, industrial and other (24 ) (49 ) 272 778 (449 ) Construction — — — 6,804 (4 ) Equipment finance 51 (23 ) (40 ) 82 60 Residential mortgages — — — (48 ) 49 Consumer and home equity 52 40 (32 ) 12 300 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 79 $ (32 ) $ (141 ) $ 7,642 $ (181 )





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Non-Performing Assets Non owner occupied commercial $ 618 $ 307 $ 324 $ 5,482 $ 3,009 Owner occupied commercial 9,439 10,322 12,587 2,626 2,810 Non owner occupied residential 441 868 839 2,430 2,852 Construction 2,978 3,623 4,882 6,098 6,763 Commercial, industrial and other 980 — — 220 — Equipment financing 114 226 112 51 43 Residential mortgages 2,011 2,226 2,249 1,935 817 Consumer and home equity 781 798 1,168 898 687 Total non-performing assets $ 17,362 $ 18,370 $ 22,161 $ 19,740 $ 16,981 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ 31 $ — $ — $ 1 Loans restructured and still accruing 2,640 3,113 3,189 3,290 3,342 Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.97 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.28 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans — % — % (0.01 )% 0.44 % (0.01 )%





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At or for the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 1,108,587 $ 1,082,406 $ 1,090,145 $ 1,089,282 $ 827,014 Less: Goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 156,277 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 9,088 9,669 10,250 10,842 2,420 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 827,670 $ 800,908 $ 808,066 $ 806,611 $ 668,317 Shares outstanding at end of period 64,872 64,804 64,794 64,780 50,606 Book value per share - GAAP $ 17.09 $ 16.70 $ 16.82 $ 16.82 $ 16.34 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 12.76 $ 12.36 $ 12.47 $ 12.45 $ 13.21 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 827,670 $ 800,908 $ 808,066 $ 806,611 $ 668,317 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 10,783,840 $ 10,515,599 $ 10,374,178 $ 10,275,233 $ 8,198,056 Less: Goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 156,277 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 9,088 9,669 10,250 10,842 2,420 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 10,502,923 $ 10,234,101 $ 10,092,099 $ 9,992,562 $ 8,039,359 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.28 % 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.60 % 10.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.88 % 7.83 % 8.01 % 8.07 % 8.31 % Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income - GAAP $ 33,577 $ 28,746 $ 29,117 $ 15,929 $ 22,170 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,092,720 $ 1,104,145 $ 1,090,613 $ 1,095,913 $ 822,001 Less: Average goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 265,409 156,277 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 9,386 9,982 10,569 10,851 2,544 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 811,505 $ 822,334 $ 808,215 $ 819,653 $ 663,180 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 12.19 % 10.33 % 10.71 % 5.89 % 10.70 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 16.42 % 13.87 % 14.45 % 7.88 % 13.26 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 45,370 $ 47,811 $ 45,068 $ 49,959 $ 35,550 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 581 581 593 596 210 Merger-related expenses 533 3,488 — 4,585 710 Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 44,256 $ 43,742 $ 44,475 $ 44,778 $ 34,630 Net interest income $ 81,640 $ 80,285 $ 80,302 $ 70,388 $ 59,029 Total noninterest income 7,023 7,233 7,063 6,780 5,864 Total revenue $ 88,663 $ 87,518 $ 87,365 $ 77,168 $ 64,893 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 443 395 382 346 213 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 89,106 $ 87,913 $ 87,747 $ 77,514 $ 65,106 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 49.67 % 49.76 % 50.69 % 57.77 % 53.19 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income - GAAP $ 107,369 $ 95,041 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,095,861 $ 795,554 Less: Average goodwill 270,246 156,277 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 10,192 2,866 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 815,423 $ 636,411 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 9.80 % 11.95 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.17 % 14.93 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 188,208 $ 140,757 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,351 868 Merger-related expenses 8,606 1,782 Long-term debt extinguishment costs — 831 Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 177,251 $ 137,276 Net interest income $ 312,615 $ 234,835 Noninterest income 28,099 22,361 Total revenue $ 340,714 $ 257,196 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 1,567 700 Less: Gain on sales and calls of investment securities — 9 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 342,281 $ 257,887 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 51.79 % 53.23 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income

(Unaudited)