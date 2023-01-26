Submit Release
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly and Year-End 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $33.6 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $22.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 1.26%, annualized return on average common equity was 12.19% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.42%.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $107.4 million, a 13% increase compared to $95.0 million for 2021, resulting in return on average assets of 1.04%, return on average common equity of 9.80%, and return on average tangible common equity of 13.17% for 2022. For 2022, the Company reported diluted EPS of $1.63 compared to diluted EPS of $1.85 for 2021.

Excluding $8.6 million of merger-related expenses, for our January 2022 acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp and our pending merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. ("Provident Financial"), net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $114.3 million, resulting in $1.74 diluted EPS. Excluding merger-related expenses, return on average assets was 1.11%; return on average common equity was 10.43%; and return on average tangible common equity was 14.02%. See "Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

The current year results include a $77.8 million increase in net interest income, offset by increases in non-interest expenses and the provision for credit losses of $47.5 million and $19.4 million, respectively. Fourth quarter 2022 results were favorably impacted by a $22.6 million, or 38%, increase in net interest income and a $3.2 million reduction in the provision for credit losses offset by a $9.8 million increase in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "2022 was an exceptional year for Lakeland Bancorp despite the economic uncertainty and rapidly changing interest rate conditions. Through the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp in January 2022, we expanded Lakeland's presence into the fastest growing markets in New Jersey and eclipsed $10 billion in total assets. During the year we experienced strong organic loan growth of $790 million while continuing to improve upon our already excellent asset quality. We finished 2022 with record quarterly and annual earnings and total asset growth of 32%. All of these achievements are directly related to the hard work of our dedicated Lakeland associates and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments."

Regarding the announced merger with Provident Financial, Mr. Shara continued, "We are awaiting shareholder and regulatory approvals and continue to work to combine the companies into a preeminent super-community bank with an unwavering commitment to associates, customers and our communities."

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total assets grew $2.59 billion or 32% to $10.78 billion at December 31, 2022, including $1.97 billion due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution.
  • Loan growth for 2022 was very robust at $1.89 billion or 32% resulting from acquired 1st Constitution loans totaling $1.10 billion and organic net loan growth of $794.6 million.
  • Net interest margin for 2022 increased 11 basis points to 3.24% compared to 2021 due primarily to increases in yields of interest-earning assets.
  • Net loan charge-offs for the year totaled $7.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans, of which $7.6 million were charge-offs of purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired from 1st Constitution.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 of 3.28% increased 30 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of an increase in the yield on loans and securities as well as an increase in loan balances, offset by an increase in interest-bearing liability balances and rates paid on those balances. Net interest margin for the full year of 2022 of 3.24% increased 11 basis points compared to 3.13% for 2021 for the same reasons as the fourth quarter comparison.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.31% compared to 3.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.90% for the third quarter of 2022. Yields on all categories of interest-earning assets increased when compared to the fourth quarter 2021, due primarily to the increases in market interest rates during 2022. In addition, average balances of interest-earning loans and securities increased by $1.83 billion and $721.6 million, respectively, and average balances of federal funds sold decreased by $500.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and securities and increased loan balances. The yield on interest-earning assets for 2022 was 3.77% compared to 3.43% for 2021 resulting primarily from an increase in the yields on interest earning assets and increased balances of loans and securities.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.50% compared to 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.94% for the third quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was 0.80% compared to 0.42% during the same period in 2021. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities in 2022 compared to prior periods was largely driven by increases in market interest rates. Additionally, the Company's total average overnight borrowings increased during 2022 and the Company paid higher rates on those borrowings.

Net interest income increased to $81.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to the growth of interest-earning assets at higher yields, partially offset by higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for 2022 was $312.6 million, as compared to $234.8 million for 2021 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $1.2 million to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Commissions and fees in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $266,000 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to increases in investment commission income and commercial loan fees. Gain on sales of loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $130,000 due primarily to the Company retaining more originated residential mortgage loans in the loan portfolio. The Company recorded $466,000 in swap income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to none during the same period in 2021 due primarily to changes in the yield curve which increased the demand for swap transactions during 2022.

For 2022, noninterest income increased $5.7 million to $28.1 million compared to 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million compared to 2021 due primarily to increases in debit card income. Commissions and fees in 2022 increased $2.2 million compared to 2021 due to increases in investment commission income and commercial loan fees. Income on bank owned life insurance increased $1.3 million due primarily to death benefits received during 2022. Gains on sales of loans and swap income increased $501,000 and $942,000, respectively, compared to 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $45.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $9.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and employee benefit expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $6.7 million, or 33%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to staff additions and normal merit increases, as well as $772,000 of additional expense to accelerate the vesting of executive equity awards. In the fourth quarter of 2022, premises and equipment expense increased $1.5 million due primarily to additional rent, property tax and maintenance expenses from 1st Constitution properties and data processing expense decreased $147,000 due primarily to credits received from service providers compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022, merger-related costs included $533,000 for the merger with Provident Financial, while the fourth quarter of 2021 included $710,000 in merger-related costs for the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp.

For 2022, noninterest expense increased $47.5 million to $188.2 million compared to $140.8 million for 2021 due primarily to compensation and employee benefit expense which increased $25.6 million, or 31%. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due primarily to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Premises and equipment expense in 2022 increased $6.1 million due to the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison. Noninterest expense in 2022 included merger-related expenses of $8.6 million compared to $1.8 million in 2021. Additionally, noninterest expense in 2021 included $831,000 in long-term debt extinguishment costs compared to none in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 27.1% compared to 23.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for both 2022 and 2021 was 25.4%. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of the tax implications of executive accelerated vesting awards as well as tax-advantaged items decreasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $10.78 billion, an increase of $2.59 billion, or 32%, compared to December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total loans increased $1.89 billion, including $1.10 billion from 1st Constitution, to $7.87 billion, while investment securities increased $416.1 million, including $342.3 million from 1st Constitution, to $2.04 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.60 billion, while borrowings increased $637.6 million to $948.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2022, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 91.8%.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets remained low at $17.4 million, 0.16% of total assets, compared to $17.0 million, 0.21% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans decreased to 0.22% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $70.3 million, 0.89% of total loans compared to $58.0 million, 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance from 2021 was primarily due to the initial allowance for credit losses on PCD loans acquired from 1st Constitution. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had net charge-offs of $79,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $181,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2021. Provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a provision of $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $87,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for credit losses on investments for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $3.9 million compared to a provision of $31,000 for the same period in 2021.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, stockholders' equity increased 34% to $1.1 billion as compared to $827.0 million at December 31, 2021. Lakeland Bancorp remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.16% at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $17.09 and $12.76, respectively, compared to $16.34 and $13.21 at December 31, 2021 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). On January 24, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on February 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.78 billion in total assets at December 31, 2022. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO
   


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Income Statement              
Net interest income $ 81,640     $ 59,029     $ 312,615     $ 234,835  
(Provision) benefit for credit losses   2,760       (408 )     (8,514 )     10,896  
Gain on investment securities transactions, net                     9  
Gain on sales of loans   269       399       2,765       2,264  
Gain (loss) on equity securities   11       (94 )     (1,302 )     (285 )
Other noninterest income   6,743       5,559       26,636       20,373  
Long-term debt extinguishment costs                     (831 )
Merger-related expenses   (533 )     (710 )     (8,606 )     (1,782 )
Other noninterest expense   (44,837 )     (34,840 )     (179,602 )     (138,144 )
Pretax income   46,053       28,935       143,992       127,335  
Provision for income taxes   (12,476 )     (6,765 )     (36,623 )     (32,294 )
Net income $ 33,577     $ 22,170     $ 107,369     $ 95,041  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51     $ 0.43     $ 1.64     $ 1.85  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51     $ 0.43     $ 1.63     $ 1.85  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145     $ 0.135     $ 0.570     $ 0.530  
Weighted average shares - basic   64,854       50,647       64,624       50,624  
Weighted average shares - diluted   65,222       50,959       64,918       50,870  
               
Selected Operating Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets   1.26 %     1.06 %     1.04 %     1.19 %
Annualized return on average common equity   12.19 %     10.70 %     9.80 %     11.95 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)   16.42 %     13.26 %     13.17 %     14.93 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets   4.31 %     3.22 %     3.77 %     3.43 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.50 %     0.33 %     0.80 %     0.42 %
Annualized net interest spread   2.81 %     2.89 %     2.97 %     3.01 %
Annualized net interest margin   3.28 %     2.98 %     3.24 %     3.13 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   49.67 %     53.19 %     51.79 %     53.23 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets           10.28 %     10.09 %
Book value per common share         $ 17.09     $ 16.34  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 12.76     $ 13.21  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)           7.88 %     8.31 %
               
Asset Quality Ratios         December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans           0.89 %     0.97 %
Non-performing loans to total loans           0.22 %     0.28 %
Non-performing assets to total assets           0.16 %     0.21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans           0.10 %     0.04 %
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
               
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End           2022       2021  
Loans         $ 7,866,050     $ 5,976,148  
Allowance for credit losses on loans           70,264       58,047  
Investment securities           2,037,386       1,621,329  
Total assets           10,783,840       8,198,056  
Total deposits           8,567,471       6,965,823  
Short-term borrowings           728,797       106,453  
Other borrowings           219,264       204,043  
Stockholders' equity           1,108,587       827,014  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data              
Loans $ 7,729,510     $ 5,902,152     $ 7,376,839     $ 6,003,325  
Investment securities   2,145,252       1,423,650       2,128,870       1,160,503  
Interest-earning assets   9,923,173       7,874,181       9,694,234       7,516,662  
Total assets   10,534,884       8,332,637       10,307,245       7,974,905  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   2,240,197       1,775,119       2,267,867       1,671,889  
Savings deposits   1,001,870       670,039       1,094,399       642,298  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   4,389,672       3,862,443       4,373,830       3,613,484  
Time deposits   1,100,911       781,199       922,935       882,379  
Total deposits   8,732,650       7,088,800       8,659,031       6,810,050  
Short-term borrowings   311,875       112,533       197,557       95,111  
Other borrowings   219,202       204,266       218,811       162,643  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,023,530       5,630,480       6,807,532       5,395,915  
Stockholders' equity   1,092,720       822,001       1,095,861       795,554  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
Interest Income                
Loans and fees   $ 95,295     $ 57,773     $ 325,001     $ 237,037  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks     449       190       1,295       440  
Taxable investment securities and other     10,769       4,966       35,352       17,208  
Tax exempt investment securities     1,666       802       5,895       2,633  
Total Interest Income     108,179       63,731       367,543       257,318  
Interest Expense                
Deposits     21,767       3,444       44,253       16,793  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     2,771       20       3,658       78  
Other borrowings     2,001       1,238       7,017       5,612  
Total Interest Expense     26,539       4,702       54,928       22,483  
Net Interest Income     81,640       59,029       312,615       234,835  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses     (2,760 )     408       8,514       (10,896 )
Net Interest Income after (Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses     84,400       58,621       304,101       245,731  
Noninterest Income                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,840       2,579       10,985       9,856  
Commissions and fees     2,243       1,977       9,116       6,939  
Income on bank owned life insurance     862       754       3,980       2,676  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     11       (94 )     (1,302 )     (285 )
Gain on sales of loans     269       399       2,765       2,264  
Gain on investment securities transactions, net                       9  
Swap income     466             1,576       634  
Other income     332       249       979       268  
Total Noninterest Income     7,023       5,864       28,099       22,361  
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits     26,914       20,186       108,167       82,589  
Premises and equipment     7,657       6,171       30,882       24,773  
FDIC insurance     690       548       2,724       2,341  
Data processing     1,258       1,405       6,238       5,454  
Merger-related expenses     533       710       8,606       1,782  
Other operating expenses     8,318       6,530       31,591       23,818  
Total Noninterest Expense     45,370       35,550       188,208       140,757  
Income before provision for income taxes     46,053       28,935       143,992       127,335  
Provision for income taxes     12,476       6,765       36,623       32,294  
Net Income   $ 33,577     $ 22,170     $ 107,369     $ 95,041  
Per Share of Common Stock                
Basic earnings   $ 0.51     $ 0.43     $ 1.64     $ 1.85  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.51     $ 0.43     $ 1.63     $ 1.85  
Dividends   $ 0.145     $ 0.135     $ 0.570     $ 0.530  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash   $ 223,299     $ 199,158  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks     12,651       29,372  
Total cash and cash equivalents     235,950       228,530  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $310 at December 31, 2022 and $83 at December 31, 2021)     1,054,312       769,956  
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $760,455 at December 31, 2022 and $815,211 at December 31, 2021, allowance for credit losses of $107 at December 31, 2022 and $181 at December 31, 2021)     923,308       824,956  
Equity securities, at fair value     17,283       17,368  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost     42,483       9,049  
Loans held for sale     536       1,943  
Loans, net of deferred fees     7,866,050       5,976,148  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     70,264       58,047  
Net loans     7,795,786       5,918,101  
Premises and equipment, net     55,429       45,916  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     20,052       15,222  
Accrued interest receivable     33,374       19,209  
Goodwill     271,829       156,277  
Other identifiable intangible assets     9,088       2,420  
Bank owned life insurance     156,985       117,356  
Other assets     167,425       71,753  
Total Assets   $ 10,783,840     $ 8,198,056  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,113,289     $ 1,732,452  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     5,246,005       4,474,144  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under     901,505       623,393  
Time deposits over $250 thousand     306,672       135,834  
Total deposits     8,567,471       6,965,823  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     728,797       106,453  
Other borrowings     25,000       25,000  
Subordinated debentures     194,264       179,043  
Operating lease liabilities     21,449       16,523  
Other liabilities     138,272       78,200  
Total Liabilities     9,675,253       7,371,042  
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022 and issued 50,737,400 shares and outstanding 50,606,365 shares at December 31, 2021     855,425       565,862  
Retained earnings     329,375       259,340  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021     (1,452 )     (1,452 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (74,761 )     3,264  
Total Stockholders' Equity     1,108,587       827,014  
   Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 10,783,840     $ 8,198,056  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Income Statement                    
Net interest income   $ 81,640     $ 80,285     $ 80,302     $ 70,388     $ 59,029  
Benefit (provision) for credit losses     2,760       (1,358 )     (3,644 )     (6,272 )     (408 )
Gain on investment securities transactions, net                              
Gain on sales of loans     269       355       715       1,426       399  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     11       (464 )     (364 )     (485 )     (94 )
Other noninterest income     6,743       7,342       6,712       5,839       5,559  
Merger-related expenses     (533 )     (3,488 )           (4,585 )     (710 )
Other noninterest expense     (44,837 )     (44,323 )     (45,068 )     (45,374 )     (34,840 )
Pretax income     46,053       38,349       38,653       20,937       28,935  
Provision for income taxes     (12,476 )     (9,603 )     (9,536 )     (5,008 )     (6,765 )
Net income   $ 33,577     $ 28,746     $ 29,117     $ 15,929     $ 22,170  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.44     $ 0.25     $ 0.43  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.44     $ 0.25     $ 0.43  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.145     $ 0.135     $ 0.135  
Dividends paid   $ 9,505     $ 9,506     $ 9,507     $ 8,809     $ 6,921  
Weighted average shares - basic     64,854       64,842       64,828       63,961       50,647  
Weighted average shares - diluted     65,222       65,061       64,989       64,238       50,959  
                     
Selected Operating Ratios                    
Annualized return on average assets     1.26 %     1.10 %     1.15 %     0.64 %     1.06 %
Annualized return on average common equity     12.19 %     10.33 %     10.71 %     5.89 %     10.70 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)     16.42 %     13.87 %     14.45 %     7.88 %     13.26 %
Annualized net interest margin     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.38 %     3.02 %     2.98 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     49.67 %     49.76 %     50.69 %     57.77 %     53.19 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets     10.28 %     10.29 %     10.51 %     10.60 %     10.09 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.88 %     7.83 %     8.01 %     8.07 %     8.31 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio     11.24 %     11.16 %     11.12 %     11.34 %     11.15 %
Total risk-based ratio     13.83 %     13.78 %     13.74 %     14.03 %     14.48 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.16 %     9.10 %     9.05 %     8.97 %     8.51 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     10.71 %     10.62 %     10.57 %     10.72 %     10.67 %
Book value per common share   $ 17.09     $ 16.70     $ 16.82     $ 16.82     $ 16.34  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 12.76     $ 12.36     $ 12.47     $ 12.45     $ 13.21  

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End                
Loans   $ 7,866,050     $ 7,568,826     $ 7,408,540     $ 7,137,793     $ 5,976,148  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     70,264       68,879       68,836       67,112       58,047  
Investment securities     2,037,386       2,047,186       2,124,213       2,139,054       1,621,329  
Total assets     10,783,840       10,515,599       10,374,178       10,275,233       8,198,056  
Total deposits     8,567,471       8,677,799       8,501,804       8,748,909       6,965,823  
Short-term borrowings     728,797       357,787       432,206       102,911       106,453  
Other borrowings     219,264       219,148       219,027       218,904       204,043  
Stockholders' equity     1,108,587       1,082,406       1,090,145       1,089,282       827,014  
                     
Loans                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $ 2,906,014     $ 2,873,824     $ 2,777,003     $ 2,639,784     $ 2,316,284  
Owner occupied commercial     1,246,189       1,141,290       1,179,527       1,122,754       908,449  
Multifamily     1,260,814       1,186,036       1,134,938       1,104,206       972,233  
Non owner occupied residential     218,026       222,597       221,339       225,795       177,097  
Commercial, industrial and other     606,276       612,494       647,531       620,611       405,832  
Paycheck Protection Program     435       734       10,404       36,785       56,574  
Construction     380,100       381,109       370,777       404,186       302,228  
Equipment finance     151,575       137,999       134,136       123,943       123,212  
Residential mortgages     765,552       690,453       622,417       564,042       438,710  
Consumer and home equity     331,069       322,290       310,468       295,687       275,529  
Total loans   $ 7,866,050     $ 7,568,826     $ 7,408,540     $ 7,137,793     $ 5,976,148  
                     
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,113,289     $ 2,288,902     $ 2,330,550     $ 2,300,030     $ 1,732,452  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     5,246,005       5,354,716       5,407,212       5,602,674       4,474,144  
Time deposits     1,208,177       1,034,181       764,042       846,205       759,227  
Total deposits   $ 8,567,471     $ 8,677,799     $ 8,501,804     $ 8,748,909     $ 6,965,823  
                     
Total loans to total deposits ratio     91.8 %     87.2 %     87.1 %     81.6 %     85.8 %
                     
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data                    
Loans   $ 7,729,510     $ 7,517,878     $ 7,229,175     $ 7,021,462     $ 5,902,152  
Investment securities     2,145,252       2,160,719       2,188,199       2,019,578       1,423,650  
Interest-earning assets     9,923,173       9,755,797       9,588,396       9,504,287       7,874,181  
Total assets     10,534,884       10,358,600       10,192,140       10,138,437       8,332,637  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,240,197       2,325,391       2,310,702       2,194,038       1,775,119  
Savings deposits     1,001,870       1,092,222       1,153,591       1,131,359       670,039  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     4,389,672       4,337,559       4,369,067       4,399,531       3,862,443  
Time deposits     1,100,911       905,735       803,421       879,427       781,199  
Total deposits     8,732,650       8,660,907       8,636,781       8,604,355       7,088,800  
Short-term borrowings     311,875       240,728       130,242       104,633       112,533  
Other borrowings     219,202       219,082       218,958       217,983       204,266  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,023,530       6,795,326       6,675,279       6,732,933       5,630,480  
Stockholders' equity     1,092,720       1,104,145       1,090,613       1,095,913       822,001  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs            
Assets                    
Loans     4.84 %     4.43 %     4.22 %     3.92 %     3.88 %
Taxable investment securities and other     2.41 %     2.12 %     1.81 %     1.60 %     1.60 %
Tax-exempt securities     2.36 %     2.12 %     2.02 %     1.91 %     2.20 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts     3.68 %     2.21 %     0.55 %     0.16 %     0.14 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.31 %     3.90 %     3.61 %     3.25 %     3.22 %
Liabilities                    
Savings accounts     0.29 %     0.25 %     0.18 %     0.17 %     0.05 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts     1.46 %     0.97 %     0.33 %     0.25 %     0.24 %
Time deposits     1.77 %     1.00 %     0.39 %     0.40 %     0.51 %
Borrowings     3.52 %     2.15 %     2.04 %     1.95 %     1.55 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.50 %     0.94 %     0.40 %     0.34 %     0.33 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)     2.81 %     2.96 %     3.22 %     2.92 %     2.89 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.38 %     3.02 %     2.98 %
Annualized cost of deposits     0.99 %     0.62 %     0.22 %     0.19 %     0.19 %
Asset Quality Data                    
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                    
Balance at beginning of period   $ 68,879     $ 68,836     $ 67,112     $ 58,047     $ 57,953  
Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans                       12,077        
Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans                       (7,634 )      
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans     1,464       11       1,583       4,630       (87 )
Charge-offs     (138 )     (56 )     (365 )     (170 )     (461 )
Recoveries     59       88       506       162       642  
Balance at end of period   $ 70,264     $ 68,879     $ 68,836     $ 67,112     $ 58,047  
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $     $     $ (4 )   $ 4     $  
Owner occupied commercial                 (337 )     24       (1 )
Multifamily                              
Non owner occupied residential                       (14 )     (136 )
Commercial, industrial and other     (24 )     (49 )     272       778       (449 )
Construction                       6,804       (4 )
Equipment finance     51       (23 )     (40 )     82       60  
Residential mortgages                       (48 )     49  
Consumer and home equity     52       40       (32 )     12       300  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ 79     $ (32 )   $ (141 )   $ 7,642     $ (181 )


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Non-Performing Assets                    
Non owner occupied commercial   $ 618     $ 307     $ 324     $ 5,482     $ 3,009  
Owner occupied commercial     9,439       10,322       12,587       2,626       2,810  
Non owner occupied residential     441       868       839       2,430       2,852  
Construction     2,978       3,623       4,882       6,098       6,763  
Commercial, industrial and other     980                   220        
Equipment financing     114       226       112       51       43  
Residential mortgages     2,011       2,226       2,249       1,935       817  
Consumer and home equity     781       798       1,168       898       687  
Total non-performing assets   $ 17,362     $ 18,370     $ 22,161     $ 19,740     $ 16,981  
                     
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   $     $ 31     $     $     $ 1  
Loans restructured and still accruing     2,640       3,113       3,189       3,290       3,342  
Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.89 %     0.91 %     0.93 %     0.94 %     0.97 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans     0.22 %     0.24 %     0.30 %     0.28 %     0.28 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.21 %     0.19 %     0.21 %
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans     %     %   (0.01 )%     0.44 %   (0.01 )%


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

    At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share                
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP   $ 1,108,587     $ 1,082,406     $ 1,090,145     $ 1,089,282     $ 827,014  
Less: Goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets     9,088       9,669       10,250       10,842       2,420  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 827,670     $ 800,908     $ 808,066     $ 806,611     $ 668,317  
Shares outstanding at end of period     64,872       64,804       64,794       64,780       50,606  
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 17.09     $ 16.70     $ 16.82     $ 16.82     $ 16.34  
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP   $ 12.76     $ 12.36     $ 12.47     $ 12.45     $ 13.21  
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 827,670     $ 800,908     $ 808,066     $ 806,611     $ 668,317  
Total assets at end of period - GAAP   $ 10,783,840     $ 10,515,599     $ 10,374,178     $ 10,275,233     $ 8,198,056  
Less: Goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       271,829       156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets     9,088       9,669       10,250       10,842       2,420  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP   $ 10,502,923     $ 10,234,101     $ 10,092,099     $ 9,992,562     $ 8,039,359  
Common equity to assets - GAAP     10.28 %     10.29 %     10.51 %     10.60 %     10.09 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP     7.88 %     7.83 %     8.01 %     8.07 %     8.31 %
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                
Net income - GAAP   $ 33,577     $ 28,746     $ 29,117     $ 15,929     $ 22,170  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   $ 1,092,720     $ 1,104,145     $ 1,090,613     $ 1,095,913     $ 822,001  
Less: Average goodwill     271,829       271,829       271,829       265,409       156,277  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets     9,386       9,982       10,569       10,851       2,544  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP   $ 811,505     $ 822,334     $ 808,215     $ 819,653     $ 663,180  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     12.19 %     10.33 %     10.71 %     5.89 %     10.70 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     16.42 %     13.87 %     14.45 %     7.88 %     13.26 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense   $ 45,370     $ 47,811     $ 45,068     $ 49,959     $ 35,550  
Less:                    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     581       581       593       596       210  
Merger-related expenses     533       3,488             4,585       710  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted   $ 44,256     $ 43,742     $ 44,475     $ 44,778     $ 34,630  
Net interest income   $ 81,640     $ 80,285     $ 80,302     $ 70,388     $ 59,029  
Total noninterest income     7,023       7,233       7,063       6,780       5,864  
Total revenue   $ 88,663     $ 87,518     $ 87,365     $ 77,168     $ 64,893  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities     443       395       382       346       213  
Total revenue, as adjusted   $ 89,106     $ 87,913     $ 87,747     $ 77,514     $ 65,106  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP     49.67 %     49.76 %     50.69 %     57.77 %     53.19 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

    For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2021  
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity        
Net income - GAAP   $ 107,369     $ 95,041  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP   $ 1,095,861     $ 795,554  
Less: Average goodwill     270,246       156,277  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets     10,192       2,866  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP   $ 815,423     $ 636,411  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     9.80 %     11.95 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     13.17 %     14.93 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio        
Total noninterest expense   $ 188,208     $ 140,757  
Less:        
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,351       868  
Merger-related expenses     8,606       1,782  
Long-term debt extinguishment costs           831  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted   $ 177,251     $ 137,276  
Net interest income   $ 312,615     $ 234,835  
Noninterest income     28,099       22,361  
Total revenue   $ 340,714     $ 257,196  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities     1,567       700  
Less: Gain on sales and calls of investment securities           9  
Total revenue, as adjusted   $ 342,281     $ 257,887  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP     51.79 %     53.23 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		   For the Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
Calculation of EPS excluding non-routine transactions                
Net income - GAAP   $ 33,577     $ 22,170     $ 107,369     $ 95,041  
Non-Routine Transactions:                
Long-term debt extinguishment costs   $     $     $     $ 831  
Tax deductible merger-related expenses     54       302       5,590       802  
Tax effect on tax deductible non-routine transactions     (16 )     (91 )     (1,682 )     (491 )
Non-tax deductible merger-related expenses     479       408       3,016       980  
Effect of non-routine transactions, net of tax   $ 517     $ 619     $ 6,924     $ 2,122  
Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions   $ 34,094     $ 22,789     $ 114,293     $ 97,163  
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities     390       303       1,236       1,142  
Net income, excluding non-routine transactions   $ 33,704     $ 22,486     $ 113,057     $ 96,021  
                 
Weighted average shares - Basic     64,854       50,647       64,624       50,624  
Weighted average shares - Diluted     65,222       50,959       64,918       50,870  
                 
Basic earnings per share - GAAP   $ 0.51     $ 0.43     $ 1.64     $ 1.85  
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP   $ 0.51     $ 0.43     $ 1.63     $ 1.85  
                 
Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions   $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 1.75     $ 1.90  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions   $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 1.74     $ 1.89  
Calculation of return on average assets excluding non-routine transactions        
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions   $ 34,094     $ 22,789     $ 114,293     $ 97,163  
Average assets     10,534,884       8,332,637       10,307,245       7,974,905  
                 
Return on average assets - GAAP     1.26 %     1.06 %     1.04 %     1.19 %
Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions     1.28 %     1.09 %     1.11 %     1.22 %
Calculation of return on average equity excluding non-routine transactions        
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions   $ 34,094     $ 22,789     $ 114,293     $ 97,163  
Total average common stockholders' equity     1,092,720       822,001       1,095,861       795,554  
                 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP     12.19 %     10.70 %     9.80 %     11.95 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions     12.38 %     11 %     10.43 %     12.21 %
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity excluding non-routine transactions    
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions   $ 34,094     $ 22,789     $ 114,293     $ 97,163  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     811,505       663,180       815,423       636,411  
                 
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP     16.42 %     13.26 %     13.17 %     14.93 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions     16.67 %     13.63 %     14.02 %     15.27 %


