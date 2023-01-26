Submit Release
First Merchants Corporation Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $70.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.19, compared to $47.7 million and $.89 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $63.3 million and $1.08 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for the fourth quarter was $70.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 totaled $1.19, compared to $44.9 million and $.84 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $65.6 million and $1.12 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total loans grew $344.1 million, or 11.8% annualized on a linked quarter basis, excluding the forgiveness of $6.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Total deposits declined $52.1 million, or 1.4% annualized on a linked quarter basis.
  • Nonaccrual loans totaled $42.3 million compared to $43.5 million on a linked quarter basis.
  • Net interest income totaled $149.0 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 6.2% on a linked quarter basis.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 48.60% for the quarter.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $220.7 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $3.81, compared to $205.5 million and $3.81 in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for 2022 was $243.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 totaled $4.20, compared to $182.2 million and $3.38 in 2021.
  • Total loans grew $2.8 billion during 2022, which included $1.6 billion from the acquisition of Level One Bancorp Inc. (“Level One”). Excluding the forgiveness of $145.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, organic loan growth totaled $1.3 billion or 13.9% during the year.
  • Net interest income totaled $520.2 million, an increase of $109.5 million, or 26.7% over prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 53.20% for 2022, but was 50.66% after excluding $16.5 million in acquisition-related expenses that were incurred during the year.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “First Merchants completed 2022 with a strong quarter and closed the books on another successful year. We are pleased to have the acquisition and integration of Level One behind us so that we can focus on the organic opportunities ahead. First Merchants’ earnings power is pretty easy to digest when assessing our quarterly results. We look forward to continued growth and high levels of performance in 2023”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) has reported fourth quarter 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $70.3 million compared to $47.7 million during the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.19 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 result of $.89 per share.

Total assets equaled $17.9 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.0 billion. Total loans increased $2.8 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.3 billion, or 13.9 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $145.3 million. Investments decreased $260.6 million, or 5.8 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.3 billion.

Total deposits equaled $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.7 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in an organic deposit decline of $280.6 million or 2.2%. The balance sheet growth mix resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio of 10.9% over the past twelve months with the current quarter ratio ending at 83.5 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $223.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.86 percent of total loans, an increase of $27.9 million over prior year due to the acquisition of Level One. Loan charge offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $3.4 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense of $16.8 million due to the acquisition of Level One. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net-interest income totaling $149.0 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $8.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $47.7 million, or 47 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.72 percent, increased by 17 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022 and 68 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.65% for the quarter, an increase of 18 basis points compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 73 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the yield on earning assets expanded 62 basis points from higher loan and investment portfolio yields as well as organic loan growth, offset by a 45 basis point increase in funding costs.

Non-interest income, totaling $24.2 million for the quarter, decreased $5.5 million or 18.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance which was elevated in the third quarter due to a large $5.2 million BOLI death benefit. Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower derivative hedge fees.

Non-interest expense totaled $89.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6.7 million from the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter included $3.4 million of acquisition-related expenses. The quarter over quarter decline also reflected lower salaries and benefits expense as well as some one-time gains on sales of properties recorded in the fourth quarter.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.08 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.65 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.34 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

Detailed financial results are reported below.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,
    2022       2021  
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 122,594     $ 167,146  
Interest-bearing deposits   126,061       474,154  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000   4,263,788       4,524,353  
Loans held for sale   9,094       11,187  
Loans   12,003,894       9,241,861  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (223,277 )     (195,397 )
Net loans   11,780,617       9,046,464  
Premises and equipment   117,118       105,655  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   38,525       28,736  
Interest receivable   85,070       57,187  
Goodwill and other intangibles   747,844       570,860  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   308,311       291,041  
Other real estate owned   6,431       558  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   111,222       35,641  
Other assets   221,631       140,167  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,938,306     $ 15,453,149  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,173,417     $ 2,709,646  
Interest-bearing   11,209,328       10,022,931  
Total Deposits   14,382,745       12,732,577  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased   171,560        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   167,413       181,577  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   823,674       334,055  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   151,298       118,618  
Total Borrowings   1,313,945       634,250  
Interest payable   7,530       2,762  
Other liabilities   199,316       170,989  
Total Liabilities   15,903,536       13,540,578  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:      
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares      
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000        
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 59,170,583 and 53,410,411 shares   7,396       6,676  
Additional paid-in capital   1,228,626       985,818  
Retained earnings   1,012,774       864,839  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (239,151 )     55,113  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,034,770       1,912,571  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,938,306     $ 15,453,149  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable:              
Taxable $ 156,102   $ 80,583   $ 470,468   $ 338,009
Tax-exempt   6,930     5,635     25,124     22,110
Investment securities:              
Taxable   9,417     8,028     38,354     29,951
Tax-exempt   17,033     15,411     67,381     55,331
Deposits with financial institutions   959     173     2,503     634
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   541     163     1,176     597
Total Interest Income   190,982     109,993     605,006     446,632
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits   33,516     5,589     62,939     23,319
Federal funds purchased   808     1     1,302     5
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   541     75     1,136     314
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,932     1,389     11,417     5,672
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   2,229     1,666     8,009     6,642
Total Interest Expense   42,026     8,720     84,803     35,952
NET INTEREST INCOME   148,956     101,273     520,203     410,680
Provision for credit losses - loans           16,755    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   148,956     101,273     503,448     410,680
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,097     6,462     28,371     23,571
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   7,501     7,078     29,688     28,362
Card payment fees   4,533     3,937     20,207     16,619
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   2,087     3,423     10,055     19,689
Derivative hedge fees   326     1,562     3,388     3,850
Other customer fees   362     361     1,935     1,490
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   1,515     2,051     11,174     7,060
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities   57     358     1,194     5,674
Other income   672     615     1,929     3,008
Total Non-Interest Income   24,150     25,847     107,941     109,323
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits   52,331     42,432     206,893     166,995
Net occupancy   6,638     5,644     26,211     23,326
Equipment   6,148     4,994     23,945     19,401
Marketing   3,157     1,840     7,708     5,762
Outside data processing fees   5,611     4,581     21,682     18,317
Printing and office supplies   390     356     1,588     1,217
Intangible asset amortization   2,303     1,463     8,275     5,747
FDIC assessments   2,295     1,862     10,235     6,243
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   197     171     823     992
Professional and other outside services   3,961     3,627     21,642     11,913
Other expenses   6,668     5,466     26,713     19,300
Total Non-Interest Expenses   89,699     72,436     355,715     279,213
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   83,407     54,684     255,674     240,790
Income tax expense   12,647     6,951     33,585     35,259
NET INCOME   70,760     47,733     222,089     205,531
Preferred stock dividends   468         1,406    
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 70,292   $ 47,733   $ 220,683   $ 205,531
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.20   $ 0.89   $ 3.83   $ 3.82
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.19   $ 0.89   $ 3.81   $ 3.81
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32   $ 0.29   $ 1.25   $ 1.13
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,384     53,660     57,950     53,984


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 3,425     $ 4,575     $ 2,674     $ 9,306  
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 17,834,468     $ 15,298,655     $ 17,220,002     $ 14,830,397  
Total Loans   11,818,911       9,076,652       10,943,051       9,170,650  
Total Earning Assets   16,702,944       14,053,310       15,985,691       13,579,113  
Total Deposits   14,564,853       12,647,737       14,198,243       12,176,231  
Total Stockholders' Equity   1,958,041       1,890,229       1,972,445       1,866,632  
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets   1.59  %     1.25  %     1.29  %     1.39  %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   14.36       10.10       11.19       11.01  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity   14.55       10.10       11.30       11.01  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   93.66       91.86       92.83       91.56  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.86       2.11       1.86       2.11  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.12       0.20       0.02       0.10  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   10.98       12.36       11.45       12.59  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   4.73       3.29       3.94       3.44  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   1.01       0.25       0.53       0.26  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.72       3.04       3.41       3.18  
Efficiency Ratio   48.60       53.49       53.20       50.94  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.45     $ 25.21     $ 21.45     $ 25.21  


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Non-Accrual Loans $ 42,324     $ 43,508     $ 45,970     $ 42,698     $ 43,062  
Renegotiated Loans   224       195       233       141       329  
Non-Performing Loans (NPL)   42,548       43,703       46,203       42,839       43,391  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions   6,431       6,454       6,521       6,271       558  
Non-Performing Assets (NPA)   48,979       50,157       52,724       49,110       43,949  
90+ Days Delinquent   1,737       764       592       2,085       963  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 50,716     $ 50,921     $ 53,316     $ 51,195     $ 44,912  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 223,277     $ 226,702     $ 226,275     $ 195,984     $ 195,397  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)   2,674       (427 )     263       (587 )     4,575  
NPAs / Actual Assets %   0.27  %     0.28  %     0.30  %     0.32  %     0.28  %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %   0.28  %     0.29  %     0.30  %     0.33  %     0.29  %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %   0.41  %     0.43  %     0.46  %     0.52  %     0.47  %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)   1.86  %     1.94  %     1.98  %     2.09  %     2.11  %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.12  %     (0.01 )%     0.01  %     (0.03 )%     0.20  %


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 122,594     $ 119,532     $ 212,559     $ 148,277     $ 167,146  
Interest-bearing deposits   126,061       179,593       136,702       395,262       474,154  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   4,263,788       4,294,768       4,630,030       4,489,263       4,524,353  
Loans held for sale   9,094       25,394       9,060       3,938       11,187  
Loans   12,003,894       11,650,002       11,397,417       9,356,241       9,241,861  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (223,277 )     (226,702 )     (226,275 )     (195,984 )     (195,397 )
Net loans   11,780,617       11,423,300       11,171,142       9,160,257       9,046,464  
Premises and equipment   117,118       116,306       117,757       105,883       105,655  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   38,525       38,056       38,111       26,422       28,736  
Interest receivable   85,070       71,605       68,728       56,081       57,187  
Goodwill and other intangibles   747,844       750,713       753,649       569,494       570,860  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   308,311       306,932       323,013       291,881       291,041  
Other real estate owned   6,431       6,454       6,521       6,271       558  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   111,222       142,110       114,965       73,422       35,641  
Other assets   221,631       244,222       198,255       138,807       140,167  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,938,306     $ 17,718,985     $ 17,780,492     $ 15,465,258     $ 15,453,149  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,173,417     $ 3,356,651     $ 3,435,331     $ 2,745,235     $ 2,709,646  
Interest-bearing   11,209,328       11,078,174       11,135,538       10,160,718       10,022,931  
Total Deposits   14,382,745       14,434,825       14,570,869       12,905,953       12,732,577  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased   171,560       185,000       100,000              
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   167,413       194,482       186,468       169,697       181,577  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   823,674       643,769       598,865       308,960       334,055  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   151,298       151,301       151,299       118,677       118,618  
Total Borrowings   1,313,945       1,174,552       1,036,632       597,334       634,250  
Interest payable   7,530       4,971       2,978       3,589       2,762  
Other liabilities   199,316       197,971       192,372       150,749       170,989  
Total Liabilities   15,903,536       15,812,319       15,802,851       13,657,625       13,540,578  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125       125       125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:                  
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000       25,000              
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding   7,396       7,393       7,383       6,678       6,676  
Additional paid-in capital   1,228,626       1,226,695       1,226,378       987,404       985,818  
Retained earnings   1,012,774       961,542       917,311       897,818       864,839  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (239,151 )     (314,089 )     (198,556 )     (84,392 )     55,113  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,034,770       1,906,666       1,977,641       1,807,633       1,912,571  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,938,306     $ 17,718,985     $ 17,780,492     $ 15,465,258     $ 15,453,149  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 156,102     $ 128,504     $ 106,787     $ 79,075     $ 80,583  
Tax-exempt   6,930       6,500       5,990       5,704       5,635  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable   9,417       10,055       10,372       8,510       8,028  
Tax-exempt   17,033       17,261       17,212       15,875       15,411  
Deposits with financial institutions   959       704       610       230       173  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   541       314       175       146       163  
Total Interest Income   190,982       163,338       141,146       109,540       109,993  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   33,516       16,644       8,485       4,294       5,589  
Federal funds purchased   808       418       76             1  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   541       372       134       89       75  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,932       3,493       1,774       1,218       1,389  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   2,229       2,105       2,016       1,659       1,666  
Total Interest Expense   42,026       23,032       12,485       7,260       8,720  
NET INTEREST INCOME   148,956       140,306       128,661       102,280       101,273  
Provision for credit losses - loans               16,755              
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   148,956       140,306       111,906       102,280       101,273  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,097       7,165       7,690       6,419       6,462  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   7,501       7,221       7,634       7,332       7,078  
Card payment fees   4,533       4,776       5,175       5,723       3,937  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   2,087       2,543       3,226       2,199       3,423  
Derivative hedge fees   326       700       1,444       918       1,562  
Other customer fees   362       501       662       410       361  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   1,515       6,655       1,308       1,696       2,051  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities   57       481       90       566       358  
Other income (loss)   672       (425 )     1,048       634       615  
Total Non-Interest Income   24,150       29,617       28,277       25,897       25,847  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits   52,331       56,002       56,041       42,519       42,432  
Net occupancy   6,638       6,738       6,648       6,187       5,644  
Equipment   6,148       5,997       6,720       5,080       4,994  
Marketing   3,157       2,401       1,414       736       1,840  
Outside data processing fees   5,611       6,827       4,881       4,363       4,581  
Printing and office supplies   390       472       381       345       356  
Intangible asset amortization   2,303       2,303       2,303       1,366       1,463  
FDIC assessments   2,295       2,824       2,924       2,192       1,862  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   197       328       (266 )     564       171  
Professional and other outside services   3,961       4,461       10,267       2,953       3,627  
Other expenses   6,668       8,025       6,000       6,020       5,466  
Total Non-Interest Expenses   89,699       96,378       97,313       72,325       72,436  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   83,407       73,545       42,870       55,852       54,684  
Income tax expense   12,647       9,793       3,879       7,266       6,951  
NET INCOME   70,760       63,752       38,991       48,586       47,733  
Preferred stock dividends   468       469       469              
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 70,292     $ 63,283     $ 38,522     $ 48,586     $ 47,733  
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.20     $ 1.08     $ 0.64     $ 0.91     $ 0.89  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.19     $ 1.08     $ 0.63     $ 0.91     $ 0.89  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.29     $ 0.29  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,384       59,339       59,308       53,616       53,660  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets   1.59  %     1.43  %     0.88  %     1.26  %     1.25  %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   14.36       12.54       7.62       10.28       10.10  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity   14.55       12.70       7.72       10.28       10.10  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   93.66       92.90       92.45       92.23       91.86  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.86       1.94       1.98       2.09       2.11  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.12       (0.01 )     0.01       (0.03 )     0.20  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   10.98       11.36       11.37       12.23       12.36  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   4.73       4.11       3.58       3.23       3.29  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   1.01       0.56       0.30       0.20       0.25  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.72       3.55       3.28       3.03       3.04  
Efficiency Ratio   48.60       53.34       58.45       52.79       53.49  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.45     $ 19.26     $ 20.45     $ 23.26     $ 25.21  


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,437,126     $ 3,330,529     $ 3,297,477     $ 2,826,660     $ 2,714,565  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers   241,793       221,954       214,904       209,077       246,442  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction   835,582       828,923       745,983       552,975       523,066  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   2,407,475       2,299,272       2,423,185       2,073,197       2,135,459  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   1,246,528       1,268,567       1,264,563       974,521       986,720  
Residential   2,096,655       1,990,668       1,813,297       1,226,695       1,159,127  
Home equity   630,632       621,619       586,108       512,641       523,754  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures   175,211       173,225       157,264       147,593       146,092  
Public finance and other commercial loans   932,892       915,245       894,636       832,882       806,636  
Loans   12,003,894       11,650,002       11,397,417       9,356,241       9,241,861  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (223,277 )     (226,702 )     (226,275 )     (195,984 )     (195,397 )
NET LOANS $ 11,780,617     $ 11,423,300     $ 11,171,142     $ 9,160,257     $ 9,046,464  


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
Demand deposits $ 8,448,797   $ 8,534,950   $ 8,785,889   $ 7,806,033   $ 7,704,190
Savings deposits   4,657,140     5,054,490     4,875,880     4,444,417     4,334,802
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more   742,539     443,588     436,942     252,033     273,379
Other certificates and time deposits   468,712     381,365     446,973     380,293     389,752
Brokered deposits   65,557     20,432     25,185     23,177     30,454
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,382,745   $ 14,434,825   $ 14,570,869   $ 12,905,953   $ 12,732,577


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 187,204   $ 959   2.05  %   $ 558,677   $ 173   0.12  %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   38,066     541   5.68       28,736     163   2.27  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   1,987,161     9,417   1.90       1,936,519     8,028   1.66  
Tax-Exempt (2)   2,671,602     21,561   3.23       2,452,726     19,508   3.18  
Total Investment Securities   4,658,763     30,978   2.66       4,389,245     27,536   2.51  
Loans held for sale   4,732     71   6.00       20,688     196   3.79  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   8,309,561     126,850   6.11       6,703,241     65,867   3.93  
Real Estate Mortgage   1,827,749     16,654   3.64       889,571     7,866   3.54  
Installment   843,562     12,527   5.94       711,309     6,654   3.74  
Tax-Exempt (2)   833,307     8,772   4.21       751,843     7,133   3.79  
Total Loans   11,818,911     164,874   5.58       9,076,652     87,716   3.87  
Total Earning Assets   16,702,944     197,352   4.73  %     14,053,310     115,588   3.29  %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,131,524             1,245,345        
Total Assets $ 17,834,468           $ 15,298,655        
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,238,422   $ 16,810   1.28  %   $ 4,912,556   $ 3,637   0.30  %
Money market deposits   3,018,644     10,778   1.43       2,518,612     809   0.13  
Savings deposits   1,895,551     2,125   0.45       1,828,631     461   0.10  
Certificates and other time deposits   1,038,502     3,803   1.46       706,617     682   0.39  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   11,191,119     33,516   1.20       9,966,416     5,589   0.22  
Borrowings   1,097,586     8,510   3.10       620,398     3,131   2.02  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   12,288,705     42,026   1.37       10,586,814     8,720   0.33  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,373,734             2,681,321        
Other liabilities   213,988             140,291        
Total Liabilities   15,876,427             13,408,426        
Stockholders' Equity   1,958,041             1,890,229        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,834,468     42,026       $ 15,298,655     8,720    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 155,326           $ 106,868    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.36  %           2.96  %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         4.73  %           3.29  %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         1.01  %           0.25  %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.72  %           3.04  %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $6,370 and $5,595 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


                       
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 296,863   $ 2,503   0.84  %   $ 521,637   $ 634   0.12  %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   35,580     1,176   3.31       28,736     597   2.08  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   2,056,586     38,354   1.86       1,751,910     29,951   1.71  
Tax-Exempt (2)   2,653,611     85,292   3.21       2,106,180     70,039   3.33  
Total Investment Securities   4,710,197     123,646   2.63       3,858,090     99,990   2.59  
Loans held for sale   14,715     692   4.70       19,190     747   3.89  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   7,877,271     380,621   4.83       6,818,968     276,368   4.05  
Real Estate Mortgage   1,471,802     51,853   3.52       916,314     34,783   3.80  
Installment   785,520     37,302   4.75       683,925     26,111   3.82  
Tax-Exempt (2)   793,743     31,803   4.01       732,253     27,987   3.82  
Total Loans   10,943,051     502,271   4.59       9,170,650     365,996   3.99  
Total Earning Assets   15,985,691     629,596   3.94  %     13,579,113     467,217   3.44  %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,234,311             1,251,284        
Total Assets $ 17,220,002           $ 14,830,397        
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,206,131   $ 32,511   0.62  %   $ 4,769,482   $ 14,512   0.30  %
Money market deposits   2,915,397     19,170   0.66       2,351,803     3,203   0.14  
Savings deposits   1,927,122     5,019   0.26       1,754,972     1,886   0.11  
Certificates and other time deposits   881,176     6,239   0.71       783,733     3,718   0.47  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   10,929,826     62,939   0.58       9,659,990     23,319   0.24  
Borrowings   888,392     21,864   2.46       639,791     12,633   1.97  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   11,818,218     84,803   0.72       10,299,781     35,952   0.35  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,268,417             2,516,241        
Other liabilities   160,922             147,743        
Total Liabilities   15,247,557             12,963,765        
Stockholders' Equity   1,972,445             1,866,632        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,220,002     84,803       $ 14,830,397     35,952    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 544,793           $ 431,265    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.22  %           3.09  %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.94  %           3.44  %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.53  %           0.26  %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.41  %           3.18  %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $24,590 and $20,585 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.                      
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 70,292     $ 63,283     $ 38,522     $ 48,586     $ 47,733     $ 220,683     $ 205,531  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income   (109 )     (323 )     (891 )     (1,884 )     (3,721 )     (3,207 )     (30,900 )
Acquisition-related expenses   413       3,417       12,549       152             16,531        
Acquisition-related provision expense               16,755                   16,755        
Tax on adjustment   (75 )     (759 )     (6,967 )     425       912       (7,376 )     7,577  
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 70,521     $ 65,618     $ 59,968     $ 47,279     $ 44,924     $ 243,386     $ 182,208  
                           
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,384       59,339       59,308       53,616       53,660       57,950       53,984  
                           
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.19     $ 1.08     $ 0.63     $ 0.91     $ 0.89     $ 3.81     $ 3.81  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income   (0.01 )           (0.01 )     (0.04 )     (0.07 )     (0.06 )     (0.57 )
Acquisition-related expenses   0.01       0.05       0.22                   0.28        
Acquisition-related provision expense               0.30                   0.30        
Tax on adjustment         (0.01 )     (0.13 )     0.01       0.02       (0.13 )     0.14  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.19     $ 1.12     $ 1.01     $ 0.88     $ 0.84     $ 4.20     $ 3.38  
                           

