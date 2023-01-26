Clever Joins the SURROUND Podcast Network

SURROUND Announces Addition of Nine New Podcasts, Including Shows from Perkins&Will and FXCollaborative

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 -- Clever, a podcast hosted by designer and Emmy Award-winning television personality Amy Devers, is joining the SURROUND Podcast Network. SURROUND features podcasts showcasing leading voices, topics, and trends in the architecture and design industry. It is one of two content networks from SANDOW Design Group, along with DESIGNTV.



Prior to her foray into podcasting, Devers spent years as an independent designer and builder of furniture and interiors. She’s also hosted several television and digital series focused on international design, architecture, original furniture design and build, home improvement, culture, and food.

On each episode of Clever, Devers hosts candid and revealing conversations with visionaries, culture-makers, and creative forces who shape the design world and inform our society. Past guests include Bobby Berk, Kelly Wearstler, Jonathan Adler, Paola Antonelli, and Debbie Millman.

“I am so excited to join a family of smart creative thinkers who are passionate about the power of good design and good stories to inspire and connect,” said Devers.

Devers will also bring Clever Confidential – a podcast that digs into the lesser told stories of the darker side of design – to SURROUND.

“As we continue to showcase the design industry’s most inspiring voices, Clever is a perfect addition to the SURROUND Podcast Network,” said Bobby Bonett, SANDOW Design Group’s Executive Vice President of Digital + Strategic Growth. “Amy is brilliant, authentic, and extremely engaging. We’re excited to collaborate with her and the Clever brand on telling great design stories.”

Along with Clever, several new shows are joining the SURROUND network, including Inhabit by Perkins&Will; architecture 5 10 20 by FXCollaborative; Ask the Appliance Experts by AjMadison Pro; and The Design Board by UpSpring.

SURROUND recently launched original productions Once Upon a Project, hosted by SANDOW Design Group’s EVP + Design Futurist, AJ Paron, and Barriers to Entry, hosted by Bobby Bonett and digby co-founders Tessa Bain and Andrew Lane. Design Tangents, a SURROUND original production in collaboration with COOL HUNTING, hosted by Josh Rubin and Evan Orensten and sponsored by Genesis, is set to launch in the first quarter.

The new member programs join existing SURROUND network shows including Looking Forward by MillerKnoll; Design Nerds Anonymous and The Learning Objective by ThinkLab; Deep Green by Metropolis; and The Mic by NYCxDESIGN, hosted by Debbie Millman.

“I’m so impressed by the must-listen-to collective of podcasts that make up the growing SURROUND network,” said Bonett. “We’re dreaming up big ways to activate together this upcoming year.”

SURROUND offers a natural progression of SANDOW Design Group's long history of providing inspiration and information to the architecture and design industry. SURROUND podcasts are available on all major podcast platforms and featured online at surroundpodcasts.com.

About SANDOW Design Group

SANDOW was founded by visionary entrepreneur Adam I. Sandow in 2003, with the goal of reinventing the traditional publishing model. Today, SANDOW powers the design, materials, and luxury industries through innovative content, tools, and integrated solutions. Its diverse portfolio of assets includes SANDOW Design Group, the leading multi-platform collective of media and services brands in the design industry, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, and Metropolis; distribution networks including DesignTV and SURROUND – a podcast network; and services including ThinkLab, a research and strategy firm; The Agency – a full-scale digital marketing agency dedicated to the A+D community; and The Studio – an award winning creative and video production studio of The Agency. SANDOW Design Group is a key supporter and strategic partner to NYCxDESIGN, a not-for-profit organization committed to empowering and promoting the city’s diverse creative community. In 2019, Adam Sandow launched Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for searching, sampling, and specifying architecture, design, and construction materials.

