Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its first quarter financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with accompanying slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the audio conference call by registering here.

Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through February 22, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information:
Rich Yerganian
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com


