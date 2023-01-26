Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,545 in the last 365 days.

TopBuild to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Thursday, February 23

Conference Call at 9:00 A.M.

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.

Live Call: US/Canada callers dial (877) 407-9037

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Web site at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


Primary Logo

You just read:

TopBuild to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Thursday, February 23

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.