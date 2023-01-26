Enphase Energy and Enerix to Expand Solar and Battery Storage Product Offerings in Europe

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today a partnership with Enerix, Germany’s leading network of specialist companies for decentralized energy systems, to expand Enphase® product offerings in Europe. Through this partnership, Enerix will offer Enphase Energy Systems™, powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, to its network of more than 100 franchise partners across Germany and Austria.



"We rely on innovative manufacturers in the premium segment who can guarantee a high level of product availability in order for us to successfully continue our growth," said Stefan Jakob, co-founder of Enerix. "We are happy to partner with Enphase as the company meets our criteria and fits perfectly into our portfolio, enabling us to deliver on our promise to reduce electricity costs for homeowners."

Enerix is one of the first franchise organizations within the renewable energy sector in Europe. The company provides services such as training, purchasing, and marketing for new franchise members to allow individuals and companies to quickly enter the industry and provide strong results. Enerix has more than 100 franchise partners in Germany and Austria and installed more than 10,000 solar systems in 2022.

"In order to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy in Germany and Austria, we aim to work with leading companies that focus on technology differentiation, quality, and value," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We are proud to partner with Enerix as it is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience and offering world-class products and services."

Enphase delivers an enhanced solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and smooth operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Enphase’s IQ Microinverters are designed to be long-lasting energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their system.

Enphase is rapidly expanding its presence in Europe. Starting in the first quarter of 2023, the company’s expanded manufacturing capacity with its partner Flex in Romania will supply Enphase’s industry-leading microinverters to the European market, increasing global capacity and improving delivery times.

For more information about Enphase IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website. To learn more about Enerix and its franchise partners, please visit the Enerix website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, Enphase Energy Systems, IQ, IQ Batteries, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems; and growth of residential solar deployments and deployments of residential battery capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

