PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release
January 26, 2023

Poe on fake ride-hailing app drivers:

Authorities must lose no time in cracking down on reported fake ride-hailing app drivers posing as the booked ride of commuters.

The scheme could victimize passengers through exorbitant fare charges that would be hard to contest once inside the vehicle.

Worst, it threatens the safety and security of passengers as the ride offer could be used as cover for other criminal intent.

The vigilance of our people must be matched with quick action from the police, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and other concerned agencies in putting in place measures to counter this illegal modus.

We also call on the legitimate ride-hailing companies to work closely with authorities in getting rid of the fake ones that could impact on their business.

Our weary commuters who are forced to shell out hard-earned money to get to their destination or to get home deserve to always feel safe and secure.

