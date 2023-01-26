Official Highlights Role of Parliamentary Cooperation between Morocco, Guatemala

MOROCCO, January 26 - The permanent representative of the House of Councilors to the Central American Parliament, Ahmed Lakhrif, stressed on Tuesday the importance of parliamentary cooperation between Morocco and Guatemala to accompany and strengthen the privileged bilateral relations.

Lakhrif, visiting the Republic of Guatemala to participate in the work of the ordinary session of the Central American Parliament, expressed the pride of all the components of the Moroccan Parliament for the remarkable dynamics of relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Guatemala, said a statement of the upper house..

During his talks with the Guatemalan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ava Atzum Arevalo, Lakhrif also stressed that the celebration in 2021 of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations reflects the strength of the historical ties that unite the two countries, considered today as strategic allies at all levels, the same source added.

During this meeting, which was attended by the Moroccan Ambassador to Guatemala, Tarik Louajri, Lakhrif recalled the importance of the visit of the President of the Chamber of Councilors, Ennam Mayara, to the Republic of Guatemala last February, which was crowned by the audience granted to him by the President of the Republic of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei.

The Guatemalan officials expressed, on this occasion, their great interest and willingness to strengthen their country's relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, especially during talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mario Búcaro, and members of the executive bureau of the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala, according to the statement.

MAP : 26 January 2023