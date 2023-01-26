Company announces licensing agreement with Oklahoma company to distribute Irwin Naturals Cannabis products

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) announced today a licensing agreement with a partner in Oklahoma to produce and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products.



Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals said, “Oklahoma is a significant step in what is becoming a sprint to put Irwin Naturals THC products on the shelves of dispensaries in all 38 states where cannabis is legalized. We’re tremendously excited to reach this agreement with C3E Management, LLC, dba Gold Rush Premium Extracts, as its state-of-the-art plant and robust distribution network will provide our customers with the quality they’re accustomed in this new offering.”

Clint Patterson, CEO of Gold Rush said, “We’re excited at the chance to get Irwin Naturals THC products to the shelves of Oklahoma dispensaries. The presence of a brand as well known as Irwin Naturals sends a message about the value and legitimacy of the cannabis industry.”

Under this licensing agreement, Gold Rush will augment Irwin Naturals products with THC and make them available in a market with approximately 2,700 dispensaries currently operating in Oklahoma.1

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals said, “We are positioned as one of the first household brands to not only endorse the mainstreaming of THC, but promote it by virtue of the tremendous customer loyalty we have built in 28 years of caring for the country’s health needs.”

Cannabis is now legal in the majority of states. However, because it is not legal at the federal level, products must be approved on a state-by-state basis. As a national brand, Irwin Naturals is achieving national distribution by reaching licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers on a state-by-state basis. Irwin Naturals previously reached licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers in California, Colorado, Ohio and New Mexico.

In 2018, Oklahoma voted to legalize medical marijuana use through State Question 788. This made Oklahoma the 30th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. The law allows for licensed physicians to recommend marijuana to patients with certain medical conditions and for patients to apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card. Patients and caregivers are also able to grow their own marijuana for medical use. The law has been well received in Oklahoma, and as of Jan 2023, there are over 370,000 registered patients and more than 2,700 licensed dispensaries in the state. 2

About Gold Rush

Gold Rush Premium Extracts started in 2019 with a dream and a CO2 machine. Since then, the company has grown into a multi-state cannabis cultivation and processing operator bringing together years of experience. We want patients to “Feel the Rush” of true, full-plant, full-spectrum medicine aimed towards bettering patient’s lives and improving the image of cannabis in every market possible.

Gold Rush’s founders and team bring a long history of experience in a variety of fields, ranging from legal services, oil and gas, military operations, large-scale contracting, and beverage distribution. This broad background allows us to move quickly with developing markets to create effective strategies that distribute vital information and superior medicine to patients nationwide.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class herbal supplement formulator since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand to enter into both the cannabis and psychedelic industries. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated profitably for over 27 years3. Irwin’s growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where nearly 100 million people know the Irwin Naturals brand.4 In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products nationwide. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust with an objective to become one of the first household name brands to offer THC-based products and psychedelic mental health treatment. Irwin Naturals became a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in August 2021. The Company’s shares began to be traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in November 2021. More information on the Company’s stock can be found via Bloomberg as well as the Wall Street Journal.

