Agenus to Participate in February Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 5th Annual Oncology Day – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 9:35 AM ET
  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held virtually on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

A live webcast of the presentations from Guggenheim and SVB Securities conferences can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be posted following the event.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Inc.
Zack Armen
Head of Investor Relations
917-362-1370
zack.armen@agenusbio.com


