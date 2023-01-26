At a CAGR of 6.6% Compound Semiconductor Market Size is Anticipated to Gain $55.8 Bn by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound Semiconductor Industry by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunication, General Lighting, Automotive, Consumer Devices, Power Supply) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem and rise in demand and implementation of GaN and SiC in semiconductor industry have fostered the growth of the compound semiconductor market.

By 2027, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2021, and a similar trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period. The compound semiconductor market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has been witnessing rapid urbanization and large-scale industrialization and multiple massive investments by governments, industries, and institutions into R&D activities related to compound semiconductors.

Compound Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details­­­­­ Estimated Market Size USD 40.5 Billion Projected Market Size USD 55.8 Billion Growth Rate 6.6% Market Size Availability for Years 2018–2027 On Demand Data Available 2030 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered By deposition technologies,

type, product,

application, and

region Geographies Covered North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific, and

Rest of the World Companies Covered Nichia Corporation (Japan),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

ams OSRAM AG (Austria),

Qorvo, Inc. (US),

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US),

Wolfspeed, Inc. (US),

GaN Systems (Japan),

Canon Inc. (Canada),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

168 – Tables

52 – Figures

241 – Pages

Nichia Corporation

Nichia Corporation is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sale of fine chemicals, particularly inorganic luminescent materials (phosphors). It was the first company to invent and commercialize blue LEDs in 1993 and then developed the world’s first white LED by combining yellow phosphor and blue LED, followed by the successful development of a blue-violet semiconductor laser. Further, the invention of nitride-based LED and laser diodes led to the technological innovation of light sources in display, general lighting, automotive, industrial equipment, and medical care and measurement.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an end-to-end technology solution provider for consumer electronics, display solutions, and other technologies. The major business for the compound semiconductor market for Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the LED business. The LED business caters to applications such as lighting, automotive, and displays. The company offers LEDs using CSP technology and Phosphor-on-Wafer (PoW) technology. The company provides lighting systems, including modules for various uses in displays, mobile devices, automotive, and smart lighting solutions.

Ams OSRAM AG

Ams OSRAM AG is a world leader in optical solutions. The firm provides a unique product and technology portfolio for sensing, lighting, and visualization, ranging from high-quality light emitters and optical components to micro-modules, light sensors, Integrated Circuits (ICs), and related software. The firm has a wide range of products for consumer, automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of LEDs that addresses LEDs for various applications from automotive lighting to UV-C treatment

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Qorvo, Inc announced the release of the highest gain 100-watt L-band (1.2–1.4 GHz) compact solution: a GaN-on-SiC PAM aimed for commercial and defense radar applications. The QPA2511 GaN-on-SiC PAM provides an integrated two-stage amplifier solution with 60% power-added efficiency in a circuit footprint 70% lower than analogous two-stage solutions. This exceptional performance cuts total system power usage dramatically.

In August 2022, GaN Systems released a new turnkey 140W AC/DC charger reference design with USB PD3.1 and a single port Type-C output. This design expands GaN Systems' range of turnkey charger solutions for the consumer electronics sector (65W, 100W, 140W, and 250W), allowing for quicker design cycles and the continued roll-out of smaller, lighter, and more powerful and efficient chargers.

Who are the major end users of compound semiconductors that are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next 5 years?

The major end users for compound semiconductors are telecommunications, automotive, and power supply are expected to have a significant share in this market.

